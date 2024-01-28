Parents urge Archbishop of Canterbury to scrap trans guidance for schools

Nigel and Sally Rowe have written to the Most Rev Justin Welby (pictured), asking him to discard the guidance - Geoff Pugh/Telegraph

Christian parents have urged the Archbishop of Canterbury to withdraw Church of England guidance that says children can change their gender in school.

Parents have written to the Most Rev Justin Welby, asking him to scrap the guidance, “Valuing All God’s Children”, which advises schools on how to create an inclusive environment for “transgender” pupils.

The guidance states: “The protected characteristic of gender reassignment only works one way – not being transgender is not a protected characteristic.

“Consequently schools can make adjustments to meet the needs of a trans pupil without being accused of discriminating against non-trans pupils.”

The letter to Archbishop Welby is signed by Nigel and Sally Rowe, who claimed in 2017 that a Church of England primary school had said their six-year-old son would be deemed transphobic if he did not recognise another boy as a little girl.

The parents, who are being supported by the Christian Legal Centre, brought a legal challenge against the Department for Education after the Government failed to intervene in their case.

Gender-neutral lavatories

The Government settled the case in 2022 and committed to reviewing transgender policies in schools. Guidance, first produced by Cornwall Council and shared with schools across the country, had advised head teachers to install gender-neutral lavatories and allow pupils to wear clothes “they feel are reflective of their gender identity, rather than their biological sex”.

In December, the Department for Education published a consultation on new national guidance for schools responding to gender-questioning children. The guidance does not use the term transgender to describe children. It states that “under UK law children cannot obtain a Gender Recognition Certificate and therefore cannot change their legal sex”.

It also states that primary school children “should not have different pronouns to their sex-based pronouns used about them”. The guidance refers to an NHS-commissioned report by Dr Hilary Cass, a paediatrician, who has warned that allowing children to socially transition to their preferred gender was “not a neutral act” and could have a “significant” impact on their “psychological functioning”.

In a joint statement, Mr and Mrs Rowe said: “Valuing All God’s Children recognises an ideology that should have no place in primary schools.”

They added: “Children need unambiguous rules based on facts. The vast majority of parents who send their children to a Church of England school would also expect approaches to these issues to align with Christian beliefs that we are born male and female.

“The church’s guidance, however, has for many years now given an official foot in the door to a dangerous ideology that is incompatible with Christian beliefs and must be withdrawn urgently.”

Girls left ‘traumatised’

Their letter comes after The Telegraph revealed that a Church of England primary school in the South East of England allowed a four-year-old boy to join as a girl. His classmates only discovered his biological sex three years later, leaving a group of seven-year-old girls traumatised, according to a parent of one child at the school.

The parent, who cannot be named, said she agreed with Mr and Mrs Rowe that Archbishop Welby should withdraw the guidance.

She said: “I don’t think there should be transgender pupils in primary schools full stop. I don’t think there’s any need for children to be learning about it in primary school. Let kids be kids.”

A spokesperson for the Church of England said: “Valuing All God’s Children, last updated in 2019, is guidance to help prevent homophobic, transphobic and biphobic bullying in schools. Some pressure groups have misleadingly attempted to spin it as being guidance for schools to help them provide for gender-questioning children. It is not and has never set out to provide such guidance.

“However, now that new draft government guidance on pupils questioning their gender has been published, we will – as we have always said – update Valuing All God’s Children. We have started that process in expectation of the new guidance being finalised and published later this year.”