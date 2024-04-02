Parents won’t commit to work because of Labour uncertainty on childcare, says Gillian Keegan

Rishi Sunak visited a day nursery in Hartlepool on Tuesday and called his childcare expansion 'a positive and exciting moment' - UNPIXS

Labour’s failure to commit to keeping the Tories’ childcare expansion plans is stopping some parents getting back into work, the Education Secretary has claimed.

In a letter to senior Labour figures published on Tuesday, Gillian Keegan said some parents had told her they were wary of taking jobs because of uncertainty over the future of the childcare expansion.

Labour has made clear it will keep the Government’s introduction from this month of 15 hours of taxpayer-funded care for two-year-olds in England.

However, they have not committed to going ahead with plans to expand that to nine-month-olds this September, or to increase the hours to 30 from September 2025.

Instead, Sir Keir Starmer is awaiting the outcome of a review being conducted for Labour by Sir David Bell, the former head of the education watchdog Ofsted, before confirming proposals. No time frame has been announced.

Ms Keegan challenged Labour to provide more clarity in a letter addressed to Bridget Phillipson, the shadow education secretary, and Rachel Reeves, the shadow chancellor.

Ms Keegan wrote: “I was very disappointed to hear Labour refuse to back our childcare expansion, instead saying our ‘hours model’ should be scrapped.

“Since this revelation, people have told me that they are now uncertain whether they should go back to work, grow their families, or take a promotion, because they don’t know if they will still have this childcare provision.”

Ms Keegan did not offer any specific details.

Gillian Keegan, the Education Secretary, joined the Prime Minister on a visit to a nursery in Harrogate last August - DANNY LAWSON/WPA POOL/GETTY IMAGES

A Labour spokesman has previously said: “Labour has been clear: we will not take away entitlements.”

That appears to protect changes already in place, such as this month’s new financial support for parents of two-year-olds, but leaves a question mark over those coming in the future.

A heated political debate over the plans has been playing out for days, with the Tories seeking credit for their new support kicking in and Labour questioning the plans.

Labour has raised questions about whether the Government’s proposals will work, given the shortages of childcare workers in some nurseries across the country.

Ms Phillipson said: “After 14 years of Tory failure, it will be Labour who get on with the job and finally deliver the much needed childcare for parents.”

On Tuesday, Ms Keegan cited figures from the Education Department that showed 1.6 million childcare places in England available last year.

But Labour claimed the more accurate figures came from Ofsted, which had live data and suggested the real figure for availability last year was 1.25 million.

A Department for Education source rebutted that criticism, arguing that the Government figures included school-based nurseries, unlike the Ofsted figures.

There remains anecdotal evidence from childcare providers that there are shortages in nurseries which could limit the ability for parents to take advantage of the new 15 hours for two-year-olds.

Neil Leitch, chief executive of the Early Years Alliance, said: “If there is one thing that the first phase of the entitlement expansion has shown, it’s that simply promising ‘more free childcare’ is meaningless if you’re not willing to invest in the infrastructure needed to deliver it.”

He added that many nurseries, childminders and pre-schools have had “no choice” but to limit the number of new funded places they offer and it was unsurprising that many parents accessing a place for the first time have found it ”difficult, if not impossible”.