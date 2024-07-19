Paris 2024 Olympics: When every gold medal will be won during Games
The Paris Olympics are almost upon us as the sporting world turns attention to France as the best athletes on the planet face off over 16 days.
There will be around 330 gold medals handed out, from shooting on day one to basketball on the final day before the closing ceremony.
With action spread across the French capital, here’s a guide on where to look and when to tune in.
Here is when every gold medal will be won in Paris...
Day 1 (Saturday, July 27)
09.30: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match
10.00: Diving - women’s 3m synchronised springboard final
13.30: Cycling (road) - women’s individual time trial
15.00: Judo - women's 48kg final and men's 60kg final
16.00: Skateboarding - men’s street final
17.32: Cycling (road) - men's individual time trial
18.45: Rugby Sevens - men's gold medal match
19.42: Swimming - men's 400m freestyle final
19.52: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final
20.30: Fencing - women's épée individual gold medal bout
20.34: Swimming - women's 4x100 freestyle relay final
20.44: Swimming - men's 4x100 freestyle relay final
20.55: Fencing - men's sabre individual gold medal bout
Day 2 (Sunday, July 28)
08.30: Shooting - men’s 10m air pistol final
11.00: Shooting - women’s 10m air pistol final
13.10: Cycling (mountain biking) - women’s cross country
15.00: Judo - men's 66kg final and women's 52kg final
16.00: Skateboarding - women's street final
16.11: Archery - women's team gold medal match
16.45: Canoe slalom - women's kayak single final
19.30: Swimming - men's 400m individual medley final
19.40: Swimming - women's 100m butterfly final
20.44: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final
20.45: Fencing - women's foil individual gold medal bout
21.15: Fencing - men's épée individual gold medal bout
Day 3 (Monday, July 29)
08.30: Shooting - women’s 10m air pistol final
10.00: Diving - men's 10m synchronised platform final
10.00: Equestrian - eventing team jumping final
11.00: Shooting - men's 10m air rifle final
13.10: Cycling (mountain biking) - men’s cross country
14.00: Equestrian - eventing individual jumping final
15.00: Judo - women's 57kg final and men's 73kg final
16.11: Archery - men's team gold medal match
16.20: Canoe slalom - men's canoe single final
16.30: Artistic gymnastics - men's team final
19.30: Swimming - women's 400m individual medley final
19.40: Swimming - men's 200m freestyle final
20.19: Swimming - men's 100m backstroke final
20.25: Swimming - women's 100m breaststroke final
20.41: Swimming - women's 200m freestyle final
20.45: Fencing - women's sabre individual gold medal bout
21.10: Fencing - men's foil individual gold medal bout
Day 4 (Tuesday, July 30)
07.00: Triathlon - men's individual
08.30: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team
13.30: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match
14.30: Shooting - men's trap final
15.00: Judo - men's 81kg final and women's 63kg final
17.15: Artistic gymnastics - women's team final
18.45: Rugby sevens - women's gold medal match
19.30: Fencing - women's épée team gold medal match
19.56: Swimming - women's 100m backstroke final
20.02: Swimming - men's 800m freestyle final
21.01: Swimming - men's 4x200 freestyle relay final
Day 5 (Wednesday, July 31)
02.34: Surfing - men's gold medal match
03.15: Surfing - women's gold medal match
07.00: Triathlon - women's individual
10.00: Diving - women's 10m synchronised platform final
11.02: Rowing - men's quad sculls finals
11.14: Rowing - women's quad sculls finals
12.20: Cycling (BMX) - women's park final
13.44: Cycling (BMX) - men's park final
14.30: Shooting - women's trap final
15.00: Judo - women's 70kg final and men's 90kg final
16.25: Canoe slalom - women's canoe single final
16.30: Artistic gymnastics - man's all-round final
18.30: Fencing - men's sabre team finals
19.30: Swimming - women's 100m freestyle final
19.36: Swimming - men's 200m butterfly final
20.07: Swimming - women's 1500m freestyle final
21.15: Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke final
21.22: Swimming - men's 100m freestyle final
Day 6 (Thursday, August 1)
06.30: Athletics - men's 20km race walk
08.20: Athletics - women's 20km race walk
08.30: Shooting - men's 50m rifle 3 positions final
09.30: Rowing - women's double sculls finals
09.42: Rowing - men's double sculls final
09.54: Rowing - women's four finals
10.06: Rowing - men's four finals
13.43: Sailing - men's skiff medal race
14.43: Sailing - women's skiff medal race
15.00: Judo - men's 100kg final and women's 78kg final
16.00: Canoe slalom - men's kayak single final
17.15: Artistic gymnastics - women's all-round final
18.10: Fencing - women's foil team finals
19.30: Swimming - women's 200m butterfly final
19.37: Swimming - men's 200m backstroke final
20.04: Swimming - women's 200m breaststroke final
20.49: Swimming - women's 4x200 freestyle relay final
Day 7 (Friday, August 2)
08.30: Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positions final
09.42: Rowing - men's pair finals
09.54: Rowing - women's pair finals
10.00: Diving - men's 3km synchronised springboard final
10.06: Rowing - men's lightweight double sculls finals
10.18: Rowing - women's lightweight double sculls finals
12.50: Trampoline gymnastics - women's final
13.00: Equestrian - jumping team final
13.03: Sailing - women's windsurfing
13.23: Sailing - men's windsurfing
14.00: Badminton - mixed doubles final
15.00: Judo - women's 78kg final and men's 100kg final
15.43: Archery - mixed team gold medal match
18.00: Tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match
18.50: Trampoline gymnastics - men's final
19.30: Fencing - men's épée team gold medal match
19.30: Swimming - men's 50m freestyle final
19.36: Swimming - women's 200m backstroke final
19.43: Swimming - men's 200m individual medley final
20.20: Athletics - men's 10km final
20.35: Cycling (BMX) - men’s final
20.50: Cycling (BMX) - women’s final
Day 8 (Saturday, August 3)
08.30: Shooting - women's 25m pistol final
08.30: Rowing - women's single sculls finals
08.42: Rowing - men's single sculls finals
09.00: Equestrian - team dressage grand prix special
09.50: Rowing - women's eight final A
10.00: Cycling (road) - men's road race
10.10: Rowing - men's eight final a
11.00: Tennis - women's singles gold medal match and men's doubles gold medal match
13.30: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match
13.46: Archery - women's individual gold medal match
14.00: Badminton - women's doubles final
14.30: Artistic gymnastics - men's floor exercise final
14.30: Shooting - skeet men's final
15.00: Judo - mixed team final
15.20: Artistic gymnastics - women's vault final
16.16: Artistic gymnastics - men's pommel horse final
18.35: Athletics - men's shot put final
19.00: Fencing - women's sabre team gold medal match
19.20: Athletics - women's triple jump final
19.30: Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final
19.55: Athletics - mixed 4x400m relay final
20.01: Swimming - women's 200m individual medley final
20.08: Swimming - women's 800m freestyle final
20.20: Athletics - women's 100m final
20.34: Swimming - mixed 4x100m medley relay final
20.45: Athletics - men's decathlon 1500m
Day 9 (Sunday, August 4)
08.00: Golf - men's individual stroke play round four
09.00: Equestrian - dressage individual grand prix freestyle
11.00: Tennis - men's singles gold medal match and women's doubles gold medal match
13.00: Cycling (road) - women's road race
13.30: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match
13.46: Archery - men's individual gold medal match
14.00: Artistic gymnastics - men's rings final
14.00: Badminton - men's doubles finals
14.30: Shooting - skeet women's final
14.40: Artistic gymnastics - women's uneven bars final
15.24: Artistic gymnastics - men's vault final
17.30: Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final
17.36: Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final
18.06: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final
18.26: Swimming - women's 4x100 medley relay final
18.50: Athletics - women's high jump final
19.30: Athletics - men's hammer throw final
19.30: Fencing - men's foil gold medal match
20.50: Athletics - men's 100m final
Day 10 (Monday, August 5)
07.00: Triathlon - mixed relay
08.30: Shooting - men's 25m rapid fire pistol final
08.45: Badminton - women's singles finals
10.45: Artistic gymnastics - men's parallel bars final
11.38: Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final
12.33: Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final
13.23: Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final
13.30: Badminton - men's singles finals
14.00: Shooting - skeet mixed team
15.43: Canoe slalom - women's kayak cross final
15.48: Canao slalom - men's kayak cross final
18.00: Athletics - men's pole vault final
18.59: Cycling (track) - women's team sprint final
19.30: Athletics - women's discus throw final
20.10: Athletics - women's 5km final
20.45: Athletics - women's 800m final
21.00: Basketball (3x3) - women's gold medal game
21.30: Basketball (3x3) - men's gold medal game
Day 11 (Tuesday, August 6)
09.00: Equestrian - Jumping individual finak
13.43: Sailing - women's dinghy medal race
14.00: Diving - women's 10 platform final
14.43: Sailing - men's dinghy medal race
16.30: Skateboarding - women's park final
18.55: Athletics - women's hammer throw final
18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 60kg final
19.10: Cycling (track) - men's team sprint finals
19.15: Athletics - men's long jump final
19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 130kg final
19.50: Athletics - men's 1500m final
20.10: Athletics - women's 3km steeplechase final
20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 68kg final
20.40: Athletics - women's 200m final
22.06: Boxing - women's 60kg final
Day 12 (Wednesday, August 7)
06.30: Athletics - marathon race walk relay mixed
11.54: Sport climbing - women's speed final
13.43: Sailing - mixed multihull medal race
14.00: Weightlifting - men's 61kg
14.43: Sailing - mixed dinghy medal race
16.30: Skateboarding - men's park final
17.33: Cycling (track) - men's team pursuit finals
18.00: Athletics - women's pole vault final
18.28: Cycling (track) - women's team pursuit finals
18.30: Artistic swimming - team acrobatic routine
18.30: Weightlifting - women's 49kg
18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 77kg final
19.25: Athletics - men's discus throw final
19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 97kg final
20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 50kg final
20.19: Taekwondo - women's 49kg gold medal contest
20.20: Athletics - men's 400m final
20.37: Taekwondo - men's 58kg gold medal contest
20.40: Athletics - men's 3km steeplechase final
21.34: Boxing - men's 63.5kg final
21.51: Boxing - men's 80kg final
Day 13 (Thursday, August 8)
06.30: Marathon swimming - women's 10km
11.13: Sailing - men's kite
11.54: Sport climbing - men's speed final
12.13: Sailing - women's kite
12.20: Canoe sprint - men's canoe double 500m finals
12.40: Canoe sprint - women's kayak four 500m final a
12.50: Canoe sprint - men's kayak four 500m final a
14.00: Diving - men's 3m springboard final
14.00: Weightlifting - women's 59kg
18.00: Hockey - men's gold medal match
18.11: Cycling (track) - women's keirin final for gold
18.27: Cycling (track) - men's omnium, points race
18.30: Weightlifting - men's 73kg
18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 67kg final
19.00: Athletics - women's long jump final
19.25: Athletics - men's javelin throw final
19.30: Athletics - men's 200m final
19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 87kg final
20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 53kg final
20.19: Taekwondo - men's 68kg gold medal contest
20.25: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final
20.37: Taekwondo - women's 57kg gold medal contest
20.45: Athletics - men's 110m hurdles final
21.34: Boxing - men's 51kg final
21.51: Boxing - women's 54kg final
Day 14 (Friday, August 9)
06.30: Marathon swimming - men's 10km
11.35: Sport climbing - men's boulder and lead, final lead
11.40: Canoe sprint - women's canoe double 500m finals
12.00: Canoe sprint - women's kayak double 500m finals
12.00: Canoe sprint - men's kayak double 500m finals
12.40: Caneo spring - men's canoe single 1000m finals
13.30: Rhythmic gymnastics - individual all-round final
14.00: Diving - women's 3m springboard final
14.00: Table tennis - men's team gold medal match
14.00: Weightlifting - men's 89kg
17.00: Football - men's gold medal match
17.00: Cycling (track) - men's spring finals
17.09: Cycling (track) - women's madison final
18.30: Athletics - women's 4x100m relay final
18.30: Weightlifting - women's 71kg
18.40: Athletics - women's shot put final
18.45: Athletics - men's 4x100m relay final
18.55: Wrestling - men's freestyle 57kg final
19.00: Athletics - women's 400m final
19.00: Hockey - women's gold medal match
19.10: Athletics - men's triple jump final
19.15: Athletics - women's heptathlon 800m
19.30: Wrestling - men's freestyle 86kg final
19.55: Athletics - women's 10km final
20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 57kg final
20.15: Breaking - b-girls finals
20.19: Taekwondo - women's 67kg gold medal contest
20.30: Boxing - men's 71kg final
20.37: Taekwondo - men's 80kg gold medal contest
20.45: Athletics - men's 400m hurdles final
20.47: Boxing - women's 50kg final
21.16: Boxing - men's 92kg final
21.30: Beach volleyball - women's gold medal match
21.51: Boxing - women's 66kg final
Day 15 (Saturday, August 10)
07.00: Athletics - men's marathon
08.00: Golf - women's individual stroke play round 4
10.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg
11.35: Sporting climbing - women's boulder and lead, final lead
11.40: Canoe sprint - women's kayak single 500m finals
12.00: Volleyball - men's gold medal match
12.10: Canoe sprint - men's kayak single 1000m finals
12.40: Canoe sprint - women's canoe single 200m finals
13.00: Rhythmic gymnastics - group all-around final
14.00: Diving - men's 10m platform final
14.00: Handball - women's gold medal match
14.00: Table tennis - women's team gold medal match
14.35: Water polo - women's gold medal match
15.00: Weightlifting - women's 81kg
16.00: Football - women's gold medal match
16.30: Modern pentathlon - men's individual final
16.59: Cycling (track) - men's madison final
18.10: Athletics - men high jump final
18.25: Athletics - men's 800m final
18.30: Artistic swimming - duet free routine
18.40: Athletics - women's javelin throw final
18.45: Athletics - women's 100m hurdles final
18.55: Wrestling - men's freestyle 74kg final
19.00: Athletics - men's 5km final
19.25: Athletics - women's 1500m final
19.30: Wrestling - men's freestyle 125kg final
19.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg
20.12: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay final
20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 62kg final
20.15: Breaking - b-boys finals
20.19: Taekwondo - men's 80kg gold medal context
20.22: Athletics - women's 4x400m relay final
20.30: Basketball - men's gold medal game
20.30: Boxing - women's 57kg final
20.37: Taekwondo - women's 67kg gold medal contest
20.47: Boxing - men's 57kg final
21.16: Boxing - women's 75kg final
21.30: Beach volleyball - men's gold medal match
21.51: Boxing - men's 92kg final
Day 16 (Sunday, August 11)
07.00: Athletics - women's marathon
10.00: Modern pentathlon - women's individual final
10.30: Weightlifting - women's 81kg
11.25: Wrestling - men's freestyle 65kg final
11.45: Cycling (track) - women's sprint finals
12.00: Wrestling - men's freestyle 97kg final
12.00: Volleyball - women's gold medal match
12.23: Cycling (track) - men's keirin finals
12.30: Handball - men's gold medal match
12.45: Wrestling - women's freestyle 76kg final
12.56: Cycling track - women's omnium points race 4/4
13.00: Water polo - men's gold medal match
14.30: Basketball - women's gold medal game
