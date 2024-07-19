Paris 2024 Olympics: When every gold medal will be won during Games

The Paris Olympics are almost upon us as the sporting world turns attention to France as the best athletes on the planet face off over 16 days.

There will be around 330 gold medals handed out, from shooting on day one to basketball on the final day before the closing ceremony.

With action spread across the French capital, here’s a guide on where to look and when to tune in.

Here is when every gold medal will be won in Paris...

Day 1 (Saturday, July 27)

09.30: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match

10.00: Diving - women’s 3m synchronised springboard final

13.30: Cycling (road) - women’s individual time trial

15.00: Judo - women's 48kg final and men's 60kg final

16.00: Skateboarding - men’s street final

17.32: Cycling (road) - men's individual time trial

18.45: Rugby Sevens - men's gold medal match

19.42: Swimming - men's 400m freestyle final

19.52: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final

20.30: Fencing - women's épée individual gold medal bout

20.34: Swimming - women's 4x100 freestyle relay final

20.44: Swimming - men's 4x100 freestyle relay final

20.55: Fencing - men's sabre individual gold medal bout

Day 2 (Sunday, July 28)

08.30: Shooting - men’s 10m air pistol final

11.00: Shooting - women’s 10m air pistol final

13.10: Cycling (mountain biking) - women’s cross country

15.00: Judo - men's 66kg final and women's 52kg final

16.00: Skateboarding - women's street final

16.11: Archery - women's team gold medal match

16.45: Canoe slalom - women's kayak single final

19.30: Swimming - men's 400m individual medley final

19.40: Swimming - women's 100m butterfly final

20.44: Swimming - men's 100m breaststroke final

20.45: Fencing - women's foil individual gold medal bout

21.15: Fencing - men's épée individual gold medal bout

Day 3 (Monday, July 29)

08.30: Shooting - women’s 10m air pistol final

10.00: Diving - men's 10m synchronised platform final

10.00: Equestrian - eventing team jumping final

11.00: Shooting - men's 10m air rifle final

13.10: Cycling (mountain biking) - men’s cross country

14.00: Equestrian - eventing individual jumping final

15.00: Judo - women's 57kg final and men's 73kg final

16.11: Archery - men's team gold medal match

16.20: Canoe slalom - men's canoe single final

16.30: Artistic gymnastics - men's team final

19.30: Swimming - women's 400m individual medley final

19.40: Swimming - men's 200m freestyle final

20.19: Swimming - men's 100m backstroke final

20.25: Swimming - women's 100m breaststroke final

20.41: Swimming - women's 200m freestyle final

20.45: Fencing - women's sabre individual gold medal bout

21.10: Fencing - men's foil individual gold medal bout

Day 4 (Tuesday, July 30)

07.00: Triathlon - men's individual

08.30: Shooting - 10m air pistol mixed team

13.30: Table tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match

14.30: Shooting - men's trap final

15.00: Judo - men's 81kg final and women's 63kg final

17.15: Artistic gymnastics - women's team final

18.45: Rugby sevens - women's gold medal match

19.30: Fencing - women's épée team gold medal match

19.56: Swimming - women's 100m backstroke final

20.02: Swimming - men's 800m freestyle final

21.01: Swimming - men's 4x200 freestyle relay final

Day 5 (Wednesday, July 31)

02.34: Surfing - men's gold medal match

03.15: Surfing - women's gold medal match

07.00: Triathlon - women's individual

10.00: Diving - women's 10m synchronised platform final

11.02: Rowing - men's quad sculls finals

11.14: Rowing - women's quad sculls finals

12.20: Cycling (BMX) - women's park final

13.44: Cycling (BMX) - men's park final

14.30: Shooting - women's trap final

15.00: Judo - women's 70kg final and men's 90kg final

16.25: Canoe slalom - women's canoe single final

16.30: Artistic gymnastics - man's all-round final

18.30: Fencing - men's sabre team finals

19.30: Swimming - women's 100m freestyle final

19.36: Swimming - men's 200m butterfly final

20.07: Swimming - women's 1500m freestyle final

21.15: Swimming - men's 200m breaststroke final

21.22: Swimming - men's 100m freestyle final

Day 6 (Thursday, August 1)

06.30: Athletics - men's 20km race walk

08.20: Athletics - women's 20km race walk

08.30: Shooting - men's 50m rifle 3 positions final

09.30: Rowing - women's double sculls finals

09.42: Rowing - men's double sculls final

09.54: Rowing - women's four finals

10.06: Rowing - men's four finals

13.43: Sailing - men's skiff medal race

14.43: Sailing - women's skiff medal race

15.00: Judo - men's 100kg final and women's 78kg final

16.00: Canoe slalom - men's kayak single final

17.15: Artistic gymnastics - women's all-round final

18.10: Fencing - women's foil team finals

19.30: Swimming - women's 200m butterfly final

19.37: Swimming - men's 200m backstroke final

20.04: Swimming - women's 200m breaststroke final

20.49: Swimming - women's 4x200 freestyle relay final

Day 7 (Friday, August 2)

08.30: Shooting - women's 50m rifle 3 positions final

09.42: Rowing - men's pair finals

09.54: Rowing - women's pair finals

10.00: Diving - men's 3km synchronised springboard final

10.06: Rowing - men's lightweight double sculls finals

10.18: Rowing - women's lightweight double sculls finals

12.50: Trampoline gymnastics - women's final

13.00: Equestrian - jumping team final

13.03: Sailing - women's windsurfing

13.23: Sailing - men's windsurfing

14.00: Badminton - mixed doubles final

15.00: Judo - women's 78kg final and men's 100kg final

15.43: Archery - mixed team gold medal match

18.00: Tennis - mixed doubles gold medal match

18.50: Trampoline gymnastics - men's final

19.30: Fencing - men's épée team gold medal match

19.30: Swimming - men's 50m freestyle final

19.36: Swimming - women's 200m backstroke final

19.43: Swimming - men's 200m individual medley final

20.20: Athletics - men's 10km final

20.35: Cycling (BMX) - men’s final

20.50: Cycling (BMX) - women’s final

Day 8 (Saturday, August 3)

08.30: Shooting - women's 25m pistol final

08.30: Rowing - women's single sculls finals

08.42: Rowing - men's single sculls finals

09.00: Equestrian - team dressage grand prix special

09.50: Rowing - women's eight final A

10.00: Cycling (road) - men's road race

10.10: Rowing - men's eight final a

11.00: Tennis - women's singles gold medal match and men's doubles gold medal match

13.30: Table tennis - women's singles gold medal match

13.46: Archery - women's individual gold medal match

14.00: Badminton - women's doubles final

14.30: Artistic gymnastics - men's floor exercise final

14.30: Shooting - skeet men's final

15.00: Judo - mixed team final

15.20: Artistic gymnastics - women's vault final

16.16: Artistic gymnastics - men's pommel horse final

18.35: Athletics - men's shot put final

19.00: Fencing - women's sabre team gold medal match

19.20: Athletics - women's triple jump final

19.30: Swimming - men's 100m butterfly final

19.55: Athletics - mixed 4x400m relay final

20.01: Swimming - women's 200m individual medley final

20.08: Swimming - women's 800m freestyle final

20.20: Athletics - women's 100m final

20.34: Swimming - mixed 4x100m medley relay final

20.45: Athletics - men's decathlon 1500m

Day 9 (Sunday, August 4)

08.00: Golf - men's individual stroke play round four

09.00: Equestrian - dressage individual grand prix freestyle

11.00: Tennis - men's singles gold medal match and women's doubles gold medal match

13.00: Cycling (road) - women's road race

13.30: Table tennis - men's singles gold medal match

13.46: Archery - men's individual gold medal match

14.00: Artistic gymnastics - men's rings final

14.00: Badminton - men's doubles finals

14.30: Shooting - skeet women's final

14.40: Artistic gymnastics - women's uneven bars final

15.24: Artistic gymnastics - men's vault final

17.30: Swimming - women's 50m freestyle final

17.36: Swimming - men's 1500m freestyle final

18.06: Swimming - men's 4x100m medley relay final

18.26: Swimming - women's 4x100 medley relay final

18.50: Athletics - women's high jump final

19.30: Athletics - men's hammer throw final

19.30: Fencing - men's foil gold medal match

20.50: Athletics - men's 100m final

Day 10 (Monday, August 5)

07.00: Triathlon - mixed relay

08.30: Shooting - men's 25m rapid fire pistol final

08.45: Badminton - women's singles finals

10.45: Artistic gymnastics - men's parallel bars final

11.38: Artistic gymnastics - women's balance beam final

12.33: Artistic gymnastics - men's horizontal bar final

13.23: Artistic gymnastics - women's floor exercise final

13.30: Badminton - men's singles finals

14.00: Shooting - skeet mixed team

15.43: Canoe slalom - women's kayak cross final

15.48: Canao slalom - men's kayak cross final

18.00: Athletics - men's pole vault final

18.59: Cycling (track) - women's team sprint final

19.30: Athletics - women's discus throw final

20.10: Athletics - women's 5km final

20.45: Athletics - women's 800m final

21.00: Basketball (3x3) - women's gold medal game

21.30: Basketball (3x3) - men's gold medal game

Day 11 (Tuesday, August 6)

09.00: Equestrian - Jumping individual finak

13.43: Sailing - women's dinghy medal race

14.00: Diving - women's 10 platform final

14.43: Sailing - men's dinghy medal race

16.30: Skateboarding - women's park final

18.55: Athletics - women's hammer throw final

18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 60kg final

19.10: Cycling (track) - men's team sprint finals

19.15: Athletics - men's long jump final

19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 130kg final

19.50: Athletics - men's 1500m final

20.10: Athletics - women's 3km steeplechase final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 68kg final

20.40: Athletics - women's 200m final

22.06: Boxing - women's 60kg final

Day 12 (Wednesday, August 7)

06.30: Athletics - marathon race walk relay mixed

11.54: Sport climbing - women's speed final

13.43: Sailing - mixed multihull medal race

14.00: Weightlifting - men's 61kg

14.43: Sailing - mixed dinghy medal race

16.30: Skateboarding - men's park final

17.33: Cycling (track) - men's team pursuit finals

18.00: Athletics - women's pole vault final

18.28: Cycling (track) - women's team pursuit finals

18.30: Artistic swimming - team acrobatic routine

18.30: Weightlifting - women's 49kg

18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 77kg final

19.25: Athletics - men's discus throw final

19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 97kg final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 50kg final

20.19: Taekwondo - women's 49kg gold medal contest

20.20: Athletics - men's 400m final

20.37: Taekwondo - men's 58kg gold medal contest

20.40: Athletics - men's 3km steeplechase final

21.34: Boxing - men's 63.5kg final

21.51: Boxing - men's 80kg final

Day 13 (Thursday, August 8)

06.30: Marathon swimming - women's 10km

11.13: Sailing - men's kite

11.54: Sport climbing - men's speed final

12.13: Sailing - women's kite

12.20: Canoe sprint - men's canoe double 500m finals

12.40: Canoe sprint - women's kayak four 500m final a

12.50: Canoe sprint - men's kayak four 500m final a

14.00: Diving - men's 3m springboard final

14.00: Weightlifting - women's 59kg

18.00: Hockey - men's gold medal match

18.11: Cycling (track) - women's keirin final for gold

18.27: Cycling (track) - men's omnium, points race

18.30: Weightlifting - men's 73kg

18.55: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 67kg final

19.00: Athletics - women's long jump final

19.25: Athletics - men's javelin throw final

19.30: Athletics - men's 200m final

19.30: Wrestling - men's greco-roman 87kg final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 53kg final

20.19: Taekwondo - men's 68kg gold medal contest

20.25: Athletics - women's 400m hurdles final

20.37: Taekwondo - women's 57kg gold medal contest

20.45: Athletics - men's 110m hurdles final

21.34: Boxing - men's 51kg final

21.51: Boxing - women's 54kg final

Day 14 (Friday, August 9)

06.30: Marathon swimming - men's 10km

11.35: Sport climbing - men's boulder and lead, final lead

11.40: Canoe sprint - women's canoe double 500m finals

12.00: Canoe sprint - women's kayak double 500m finals

12.00: Canoe sprint - men's kayak double 500m finals

12.40: Caneo spring - men's canoe single 1000m finals

13.30: Rhythmic gymnastics - individual all-round final

14.00: Diving - women's 3m springboard final

14.00: Table tennis - men's team gold medal match

14.00: Weightlifting - men's 89kg

17.00: Football - men's gold medal match

17.00: Cycling (track) - men's spring finals

17.09: Cycling (track) - women's madison final

18.30: Athletics - women's 4x100m relay final

18.30: Weightlifting - women's 71kg

18.40: Athletics - women's shot put final

18.45: Athletics - men's 4x100m relay final

18.55: Wrestling - men's freestyle 57kg final

19.00: Athletics - women's 400m final

19.00: Hockey - women's gold medal match

19.10: Athletics - men's triple jump final

19.15: Athletics - women's heptathlon 800m

19.30: Wrestling - men's freestyle 86kg final

19.55: Athletics - women's 10km final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 57kg final

20.15: Breaking - b-girls finals

20.19: Taekwondo - women's 67kg gold medal contest

20.30: Boxing - men's 71kg final

20.37: Taekwondo - men's 80kg gold medal contest

20.45: Athletics - men's 400m hurdles final

20.47: Boxing - women's 50kg final

21.16: Boxing - men's 92kg final

21.30: Beach volleyball - women's gold medal match

21.51: Boxing - women's 66kg final

Day 15 (Saturday, August 10)

07.00: Athletics - men's marathon

08.00: Golf - women's individual stroke play round 4

10.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg

11.35: Sporting climbing - women's boulder and lead, final lead

11.40: Canoe sprint - women's kayak single 500m finals

12.00: Volleyball - men's gold medal match

12.10: Canoe sprint - men's kayak single 1000m finals

12.40: Canoe sprint - women's canoe single 200m finals

13.00: Rhythmic gymnastics - group all-around final

14.00: Diving - men's 10m platform final

14.00: Handball - women's gold medal match

14.00: Table tennis - women's team gold medal match

14.35: Water polo - women's gold medal match

15.00: Weightlifting - women's 81kg

16.00: Football - women's gold medal match

16.30: Modern pentathlon - men's individual final

16.59: Cycling (track) - men's madison final

18.10: Athletics - men high jump final

18.25: Athletics - men's 800m final

18.30: Artistic swimming - duet free routine

18.40: Athletics - women's javelin throw final

18.45: Athletics - women's 100m hurdles final

18.55: Wrestling - men's freestyle 74kg final

19.00: Athletics - men's 5km final

19.25: Athletics - women's 1500m final

19.30: Wrestling - men's freestyle 125kg final

19.30: Weightlifting - men's 102kg

20.12: Athletics - men's 4x400m relay final

20.15: Wrestling - women's freestyle 62kg final

20.15: Breaking - b-boys finals

20.19: Taekwondo - men's 80kg gold medal context

20.22: Athletics - women's 4x400m relay final

20.30: Basketball - men's gold medal game

20.30: Boxing - women's 57kg final

20.37: Taekwondo - women's 67kg gold medal contest

20.47: Boxing - men's 57kg final

21.16: Boxing - women's 75kg final

21.30: Beach volleyball - men's gold medal match

21.51: Boxing - men's 92kg final

Day 16 (Sunday, August 11)

07.00: Athletics - women's marathon

10.00: Modern pentathlon - women's individual final

10.30: Weightlifting - women's 81kg

11.25: Wrestling - men's freestyle 65kg final

11.45: Cycling (track) - women's sprint finals

12.00: Wrestling - men's freestyle 97kg final

12.00: Volleyball - women's gold medal match

12.23: Cycling (track) - men's keirin finals

12.30: Handball - men's gold medal match

12.45: Wrestling - women's freestyle 76kg final

12.56: Cycling track - women's omnium points race 4/4

13.00: Water polo - men's gold medal match

14.30: Basketball - women's gold medal game

