Paris 2024 Olympics schedule in full: Date and time for every event
The 2024 Paris Olympic Games is almost upon us as the world's best athletes head to France for 16 days of competition.
The opening ceremony is on Friday, July 26, hosted on the River Seine, but the action begins two days earlier with the football and rugby sevens group stage.
There will be 329 medals dished out in Paris, with Team GB sending 327 athletes across the English Channel. Here's the complete day-to-day schedule for the world's greatest sporting event.
Olympic schedule in full day by day
(all times BST)
Wednesday, July 24
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage
Rugby sevens
2.30pm-9pm: Men’s pool rounds
Thursday, July 25
Archery
8.30am-11.30am: Women’s individual ranking round
1.15pm-4.15pm: Men’s individual ranking round
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Rugby sevens
1pm-4pm: Men’s pool rounds
7pm-10pm: Men’s placement matches: quarter-finals
Friday, July 26
6.30pm: Opening ceremony
Saturday, July 27
Artistic gymnastics
10am-12.30pm: Men’s qualification
2.30pm-5pm: Men’s qualification
7pm-9.30pm: Men’s qualification
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
1pm-3pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
5pm-7pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
9pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s prelims (x2 matches)
Boxing
2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
7pm-9.55pm: Women’s 54kg and 60kg, men’s 63.5kg and 80kg: round of 16 or 32
Canoe slalom
2pm-6.10pm: Men’s C1 and women’s K1 heats
Cycling (road)
1.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s and women’s individual time trial
Diving
10am-11am:Women’s 3m synchro: final
Equestrian
8.30am-5.30pm: Eventing dressage: team and individual day 1
Fencing
9am-3.40pm: Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
6pm-9.50pm:Women’s individual epee and men’s individual sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
9.30am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stages (2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stages (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm:Women’s -48kg and men’s -60kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8am-12:10pm: Men’s and women’s single sculls, men’s and women’s double sculls, men’s and women’s quadruple sculls: heats
Rugby sevens
1.30pm-7.45pm:Men’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze medal match, gold medal match
Shooting
8am-12.45pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol, mixed team 10m air rifle: qualification
9.30am-10.50am:Mixed team 10m air rifle: final
Skateboarding
11am-2.30pm: Men’s street prelims
4pm-6pm:Men’s street final
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 1
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 100m butterfly, women’s 400m freestyle, men’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 400m freestyle, women’s 4x100m freestyle relay, men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s 100m butterfly: semi-finals; men’s and women’s 400m freestyle: finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: semi-finals; women’s and men’s 4x100m freestyle relay: finals
Table tennis
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: prelims; mixed doubles: round of 16
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (x2 matches)
Sunday, July 28
Archery
8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations
1.15pm-4.55pm:Women’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification
1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification
5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification
8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country
Equestrian
9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1
Fencing
8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals
6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches )
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm:Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats
Rugby sevens
2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification
8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals
Skateboarding
11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims
4pm-6pm:Women’s street final
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2
Swimming
10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm:Men’s 400m individual medley: final, women’s 100m butterfly: final, men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals
Table tennis
9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (x2 matches)
Monday, July 29
Archery
8.30am-10.05am: Men’s team eliminations
1.15pm-4.55pm: Men’s team medal matches
Artistic gymnastics
4.30pm-7.30pm: Men’s team final
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-4.40pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 60kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s +92kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s C1 semi-finals and finals
Cycling (mountain bike)
1pm-3.30pm: Men’s cross-country final
Diving
10am-11am: Men’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
10am-3.30pm: Eventing jumping: team and individual finals
Fencing
8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals;
6pm-10.10pm: Men’s foil and women’s sabre: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm:Women’s -57kg, men’s -73kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.20am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals E/F; men’s coxless pairs, women’s pairs, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls, men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: repechage; Men’s eight, women’s eight: heats
Rugby sevens
1pm-4pm: Women’s pool rounds
7pm-10pm: Women’s placement matches, quarter-finals
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff
Shooting
8.15am-12.05pm: Mixed team 10m air pistol: qualification; men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: finals
8am-3pm: Men’s trap: qualification day 1
Surfing
6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 3
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m back, men’s 800m free: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 400m individual medley: final, men’s 200m free: final, women’s 100m back: semi-finals, men’s 100m back: final, women’s 100m breast: final, women’s 200m free: final
Table tennis
9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 1
3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles semis
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 2
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Tuesday, July 30
Archery
11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
5.15pm-7.30pm:Women’s team final
Badminton
7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles: group stage
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 54kg, women’s 57kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg: round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2pm-6.10pm: Men’s K1 and women’s C1: heats
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
12.25pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s seeding round
Equestrian
10am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Women’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm:Women’s épée team bronze and gold medal bouts
Football
2pm-10pm: Men’s group stage (8 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -63kg, men’s -81kg: elimination round
3pm-6pm:Women’s -63kg, Men’s -81 kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-10.50am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: quarter-finals; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls: semi-finals; women’s four, men’s four: repechage
Rugby sevens
1.30pm-7.45pm: Women’s placement matches, semi-finals, bronze and gold medal matches
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am:Mixed team 10m air pistol: finals
8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 1; men’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Surfing
6pm-3.50am:Men’s and women’s quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m fly, men’s 100m free, women’s 1500m free, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast, men’s 4x200m free relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 100m free, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 100m back: final, men’s 800m free: final, women’s 100m free, men’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: round 2
12.30pm-3pm: Mixed doubles: bronze medal match, gold medal match
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
7am-9.30am: Men’s individual final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Wednesday July 31
Archery
11am-2.55pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
4.45pm-7.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
4.30pm-7.15pm:Men’s individual all-around final
Badminton
7.30-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: group stage; Mixed doubles: quarter-finals
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15-6pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: round of 32 or round of 16
7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 60kg: quarter-finals; women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.30pm:Women’s C1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX freestyle)
12.10pm-3.30pm: Men’s and women’s finals
Diving
10am-11am: Women’s synchro 10m platform: final
Equestrian
9am-2.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix qualifier
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Men’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s sabre team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Football
4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm: Women’s -70kg, men’s -90kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-12.10pm: Men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final C; men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: semi-finals C/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: semi-finals; men’s quadruple sculls, women’s quadruple sculls: final B and medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing and skiff
Shooting
8am-9.30am: Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
8am-4.05pm: Women’s trap: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m breast, men’s 200m back, women’s 200m fly: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 100m free: final, men’s 200m fly: final, women’s 200m fly: semi-finals, women’s 1500m free: finals; men’s 200m back, women’s 200m breast: semi-finals; men’s 200m breast: final,men’s 100m free: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 22pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 37pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles round 3
Tennis
11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles
Triathlon
7am-9.40am: Women’s individual final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Thursday August 1
Archery
8.30am-12.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
2.30pm-6.25pm: Men’s and women’s individual eliminations
Artistic gymnastics
5.15pm-7.25pm: Women’s individual all-around final
Athletics
6.30am-8.05am: Men’s 20km race walk final
8.20am-10.05am: Women’s 20km race walk final
Badminton
7.30am-10am: Men’s singles: round of 16; women’s doubles: quarter-finals
12pm-3.30pm: Men’s doubles: quarter-finals, men’s singles: round of 16
5.30pm-9pm: Women’s singles: round of 16; Mixed doubles: semi-finals
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
5pm-7pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 75kg: round of 32 or round of 16; women’s 54kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 92kg: quarter-finals
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-5.35pm: Men’s K1: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (BMX racing)
7pm-9.20pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals and last-chance runs
Equestrian
10am-1pm: Jumping team qualifier
Fencing
9am-4.10pm: Women’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.10pm-9pm:Women’s foil team: bronze medal bout, gold medal bout
Golf
8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 1
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm:Women’s -78kg, men’s -100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: semi-finals; women’s eight, men’s eight: repechage; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: final B; women’s double sculls, men’s double sculls, women’s coxless four, men’s coxless four: medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm:Men’s and women’s skiff: medal races; Men’s and women’s windsurfing and dinghy
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am:Men’s 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
11am-12.30pm: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions: qualification
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 200m back, men’s 50m free, men’s 200m individual medley, women’s 4x200m free relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm:Women’s 200m fly: final, men’s 200m back: final; men’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m breast: final; women’s 200m back, men’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals; women’s 4x200m free relay: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: quarter-finals
Tennis
11am-4pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
11am-6pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
11am-6pm: Women’s and mixed doubles semi-finals
6pm-10pm: Men’s singles quarter-finals, women’s singles semi-finals
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Friday August 2
Archery
8.30am-11.05am: Mixed team: eliminations
1.15pm-4.25pm:Mixed team: medal rounds
Athletics
9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 100m
9.10am: Men’s hammer: qualification A
9.15am: Women’s high jump: qualification
9.35am: Women’s 100m: prelims
9.55am: Men’s decathlon: long jump
10.05am: Men’s 1500m: round 1
10.35am: Men’s hammer: qualification B
10.50am: Women’s 100m: round 1
11.15am: Men’s decathlon: shot put
5pm: Men’s decathlon: high jump
5.10pm: Women’s 5000m: round 1
5.15pm: Women’s triple jump: qualification
5.55pm: Women’s discus: qualification A
6.10pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: round 1
6.45pm: Women’s 800m: round 1
7.10pm: Men’s shot put: qualification
7.20pm: Women’s discus: qualification B
7.50pm: Men’s decathlon: 400m
8.20pm:Men’s 10,000m: final
Badminton
7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s doubles: semi-finals
2pm-9.30pm:Men’s singles: quarter-finals; mixed doubles: medal matches
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
11.30am-1.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s pool round (4 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (3 matches)
Boxing
2.30pm-5.10pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16; men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
7pm-9.40pm: Women’s 57kg: round of 32 or round of 16, men’s 51kg, men’s 80kg, men’s +92kg: quarter-finals
Cycling (BMX)
7pm-9.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals and finals
Diving
10am-11am: Men’s synchro 3m springboard: final
Equestrian
1pm-3.30pm: Jumping team: final
Fencing
11am-4.30pm: Men’s épée team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.30pm-8.40pm: Men’s épée team: medal finals
Football
2pm-11pm: Men’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 2
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s and men’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)
Judo
9am-1pm: Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: elimination rounds
3pm-6pm:Women’s +78kg, men’s +100kg: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-11.50am: Men’s single sculls, women’s single sculls: finals F/E/D; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: final B; men’s coxless pair, women’s coxless pair, men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s lightweight double sculls: medal final
Sailing
10am-6pm:Men’s and women’s windsurfing: medal series; Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy
Shooting
8am-1pm: Women’s 25m pistol: qualification
8.30am-9.50am:W 50m rifle 3 positions: finals
8am-1.30pm: Men’s skeet: qualification day 1
Swimming
10am-12pm: Men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley, women’s 800m free, mixed 4x100m medley relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 50m free: final, women’s 200m back: final, men’s 200m individual medley: final; men’s 100m fly, women’s 200m individual medley: semi-finals
Table tennis
9am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
Tennis
11am-4pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; women’s singles: bronze medal final
11am-4pm: Men’s and mixed doubles: bronze medal finals
6pm-10.30pm: Men’s singles: semi-finals; mixed doubles: gold medal final
Trampoline
11am-1.30pm: Women’s final
5pm-7.30pm: Men’s final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Saturday August 3
Archery
8.30am-10.15am: Women’s individual: eliminations
12pm-2.20pm: Women’s individual: medal rounds
Artistic gymnastics
2pm-5pm: Men’s floor, women’s vault, men’s pommel horse: finals
Athletics
9.05am: Men’s decathlon: 110m hurdles
9.10am: Men’s pole vault: qualification
9.35am: Men’s 100m: prelims
9.55am: Men’s decathlon: discus A
10.10am: Women’s 800m: repechage
10.45am: Men’s 100m: round 1
11am: Men’s decathlon: discus B
12.40pm: Men’s decathlon: pole vault
6.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin A
6.15pm: Men’s 1500m: repechage
6.35pm:Men’s shot put: final
6.50pm: Women’s 100m: semis
7.10pm: Men’s decathlon: javelin B
7.20pm: Women’s triple jump: final
7.55pm: Mixed 4x400m relay: final
8.20pm: Women’s 100m: final
8.45pm: Men’s decathlon: 1500m final
Badminton
7.30am-12pm: Women’s singles: quarter-finals
2pm-4.30pm: Women’s doubles: medal matches
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Men’s/women’s (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool round (4 matches)
8.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s play-in round (2 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (4 matches)
3pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims or lucky loser round (3 matches)
8pm-11pm: Men’s and women’s lucky loser round (3 matches)
Boxing
2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
7pm-9.25pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg: quarter-finals; women’s 60kg: semi-finals
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-6.15pm: men’s and women’s kayak cross single: time trials and repechage rounds
Cycling (road)
10am-5.15pm: Men’s road race
Equestrian
9am-3.30pm: Dressage Grand Prix special team final
Fencing
10.30am-4pm: Women’s sabre team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6pm-8.10pm:Women’s sabre team: medal finals
Football
2pm-11pm: Women’s quarter-finals (4 matches)
Golf
8am-5pm: Men’s tournament: round 3
Handball
8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-11.30am: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
11.45am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
6.45pm-9.30pm: Women’s pool stage (1 match)
Judo
7am-1pm: Mixed team: elimination rounds, repechage, semi-finals
3pm-6pm: Mixed team: medal rounds
Rowing
8.30am-10.40am: Women’s single sculls, men’s single sculls: finals C/B and medal final; women’s eight, men’s eight: medal finals
Sailing
10am-7pm: Men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am: Women’s 25m pistol: finals
8am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 1; Men’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
10am-12pm: Women’s 50m free, men’s 1500m free, men’s 4x100m medley relay, women’s 4x100m medley relay: heats
7.30pm-9.30pm:Men’s 100m fly: final; women’s 50m free: semi-finals; women’s 200m individual medley: final, women 800m free: final, mixed 4x100m medley relay: final
Table tennis
12.30pm-3pm: Women’s singles: medal finals
Tennis
11am-6pm: Men’s singles: bronze medal final; women’s singles, men’s doubles: gold medal finals
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims
Water polo
9.30am-12.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
2pm-5pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Sunday, August 4
Archery
8.30am-10.15am: Men’s individual: eliminations
12pm-2.20pm: Men’s individual: medal rounds
Artistic gymnastics
2pm-4.25pm:Men’s rings, women’s uneven bars, Men’s vault: finals
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
9.20am: Women’s hammer: qualification A
9.55am: Women’s 200m: round 1
10am: Men’s long jump: qualification
10.45am: Women’s hammer: qualification B
10.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: round 1
11.35am: Women’s 400m hurdles: round 1
6.05pm: Men’s 400m: round 1
6.50pm: Women’s high jump: final
7pm: Men’s 100m: semi-finals
7.30pm: Men’s hammer: final
7.35pm: Women’s 800m: semi-finals
8.10pm: Men’s 1500m: semi-finals
8.50pm:Men’s 100m: final
Badminton
7.30am-12pm: Men’s and women’s singles: semi-finals
2pm-4.30pm:Men’s doubles: medal matches
Basketball
10am-2.15pm: Women’s group phase (2 matches)
4.15pm-6pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
8pm-9.45pm: Women’s group phase (1 match)
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s pool round (4 matches)
8.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s play-in round (2 matches)
Beach volleyball
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
Boxing
10am-12.25pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals: Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals
2.30pm-4.55pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg: quarter-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg, men’s 92kg: semi-finals
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-4.25pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross single: heats
Cycling (road)
1pm-5.45pm: Women’s road race
Equestrian
9am-1pm: Dressage Grand Prix freestyle individual: final
Fencing
9am-4.10pm: Men’s foil team: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals, placement matches
6.10pm-9pm: Men’s foil team: medal finals
Golf
8am-5.30pm: Men’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)
Handball
8am-11.30am: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
1pm-4.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
6pm-9.30pm: Men’s prelims (2 matches)
Hockey
9am-2pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Sailing
10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; Mixed multihull
Shooting
8am-4pm: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: qualification
8.30am-4.05pm: Women’s skeet: qualification day 2 and finals
Swimming
5.30pm-7.30pm: Women’s 50m free: final, men’s 1500m free: final, men’s 4x100m medley relay: final, women’s 4x100m medley relay: final
Table tennis
12.30pm-3pm: Men’s singles: medal finals
Tennis
11am-6pm: Women’s doubles: bronze, gold medal finals; Men’s singles: gold medal final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s prelims
8pm-10.30pm: Women’s prelims
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
5.30pm-8.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)
Monday, August 5
Artistic gymnastics
11am-2.15pm: Men’s parallel bars, women’s balance beam, men’s horizontal bar, women’s floor: finals
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8pm: Team technical routine
Athletics
9.05am: Men’s 400m hurdles: round 1
9.10am: Men’s discus: qualification A
9.40am: Women’s pole vault: qualification
9.50am: Women’s 400m hurdles: repechage
10.20am: Men’s 400m: repechage
10.35am: Men’s discus: qualification B
10.55am: Women’s 4m: round 1
11.50am: Women’s 200m: repechage
6pm: Men’s pole vault: final
6.04pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: round 1
6.55pm: Men’s 200m: round 1
7.35pm: Women’s discus: final
7.45pm: Women’s 200m: semi-finals
8.10pm: Women’s 5000m: final
8.45pm: Women’s 800m: final
Badminton
8.45am-11.30am:Women’s singles: medal matches
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s singles: medal matches
Basketball 3x3
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals
8pm-10.20pm: Men’s and women’s medal finals
Beach volleyball
8am-10am: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
12pm-2pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s round of 16 (2 matches)
Canoe slalom
2.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s kayak cross: semi-finals, finals
Cycling track
4pm-6.40pm: Men’s team sprint, men’s team pursuit: qualifying; women’s team sprint: qualifying, first round, medal finals
Diving
9am-11.10am: Women’s 10m platform: prelims
2pm-4pm: Women’s 10m platform: semi-finals
Equestrian
1pm-5pm: Jumping individual qualifying
Football
5pm-11pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
9am-2pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
4.30pm-9.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Sailing
10pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite; men’s, women’s and mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Shooting
8.30am-9.50am: Men’s 25m rapid fire pistol: finals
8am-3.35pm: Mixed team skeet: qualification and finals
Sport climbing
9am-1pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); women’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team round of 16
Triathlon
7am-9.10am: Mixed team relay final
Volleyball
8am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
12pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
4pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
8pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Water polo
11am-3.30pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
5.30pm-10pm: Men’s prelims (3 matches)
Wrestling
2pm-4pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
8pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: semi-finals
Tuesday August 6
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8pm: Team free routine
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s 1500m: round 1
9.20am: Men’s javelin: qualification A
9.50am: Men’s 110m hurdles: repechage
10.15am: Women’s long jump: qualification
10.20am: Women’s 400m: repechage
10.50am: Men’s javelin: qualification B
11am: Men’s 400m hurdles: repechage
11.30am: Men’s 200m: repechage
6.35pm: Men’s 400m: semi-finals
6.55pm: Women’s hammer: final
7.07pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: semi-finals
7.15pm: Men’s long jump: final
7.50pm:Men’s 1500m: final
8.10pm: Women’s 3000m steeplechase: final
8.40pm: Women’s 200m: final
Basketball
10am-12pm: Men’s quarter-finals
1.30pm-3.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
5pm-7pm: Men’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg: semi-finals; women’s 60kg: final
Canoe sprint
8.30am-1.50pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K1 1000m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K1 500m, women’s K4 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
4.30pm-6.55pm: Men’s team sprint: first round, medal finals; men’s team pursuit: first round; women’s team pursuit: qualifying
Diving
9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: prelims
2pm-4pm:Women’s 10m platform: final
Equestrian
9am-11.30am: Jumping individual final
Football
9pm-11pm: Women’s semi-finals
Handball
8.30am-10.30am: Women’s quarter-finals
12.30pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Men’s semi-finals
6pm-8pm: Men’s semi-finals
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s dinghy: medal races; men’s and women’s kite; mixed dinghy; mixed multihull
Skateboarding
11.30am-3pm: Women’s park: prelims
4.30pm-6pm: Women’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
9am-1pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (boulder); men’s speed: qualification
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: round of 16
3pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
Volleyball
8am-10.30: Women’s quarter-finals
12pm-2.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
4pm-6.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
8pm-1030pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
6pm-9pm: Women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 60kg, men’s Greco-Roman 130kg, women’s freestyle 68kg: medal finals
Wednesday August 7
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8.15pm: Team acro batic routine: medal final
Athletics
6.30am-9.45am: Marathon race walk mixed relay: final
9.05am: Men’s high jump: qualification
9.15am: Women’s 100m hurdles: round 1
9.25am: Women’s javelin: qualification A
10am: Men’s 5000m: round 1
10.45am: Men’s 800m: round 1
10.50am: Women’s javelin: qualification B
11.35am: Women’s 1500m: repechage
6pm: Women’s pole vault: final
6.05pm: Men’s 110m hurdles: semi-finals
6.15pm: Men’s triple jump: qualification
6.35pm: Men’s 400m: hurdles: semi-finals
7.02pm: Men’s 200m: semi-finals
7.25pm: Men’s discus: final
7.45pm: Women’s 400m: semi-finals
8.20pm: Men’s 400m: final
8.40pm: Men’s 3000m steeplechase: final
Basketball
10am-12pm: Women’s quarter-finals
1.30pm-3.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
5pm-7pm: Women’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s quarter-finals
Beach volleyball
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: semi-finals; men’s 63.5kg, men’s 80kg: finals
Canoe sprint
8.30am-2.10pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: heats and quarter-finals
Cycling (track)
11.45am-2.30pm: Men’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds, repechage rounds; women’s keirin: first round, repechage; women’s team pursuit: first round
4.30pm-6.50pm: Men’s sprint: early rounds, repechage rounds; men’s team pursuit: medal finals; women’s team pursuit: medal finals
Diving
9am-11am: Men’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: prelims
Golf
8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 1
Handball
8.30am-10.30am: Men’s quarter-finals
12.30pm-2.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s quarter-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Women’s semi-finals
6pm-8pm: Women’s semi-finals
Sailing
10am-6pm: Mixed dinghy, Mixed multihull: medal races; men’s and women’s kite
Skateboarding
11.30am-3pm: Men’s park: preliminaries
4.30pm-6pm: Men’s park: medal final
Sport climbing
9am-12.15pm: Men’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); women’s speed: medal finals
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s team: quarter-finals
7pm-10pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
8am-11.30am: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: qualification rounds
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 58kg, women’s 49kg: repechage rounds, medal finals
Volleyball
3pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
7pm-9.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Water polo
1pm-4pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
6pm-9pm: Men’s quarter-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 61kg: final
6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 49kg: final
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: repechage; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 77kg, men’s Greco-Roman 97kg, women’s freestyle 50kg: medal finals
Thursday, August 8
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: 100m hurdles
9.25am: Women’s shot put: qualification
9.35am: Women’s 100m hurdles: repechage
10.05am: Women’s heptathlon: high jump
10.10am: Women’s 4x100m relay: round 1
10.35am: Men’s 4x100m relay: round 1
11am: Men’s 800m: repechage
6.35pm: Women’s heptathlon: shot put;
6.35pm: Women’s 1500m: semi-finals
7pm:Women’s long jump: final
7.25pm:Men’s javelin: final
7.30pm: Men’s 200m: final
7.55pm: Women’s heptathlon: 200m
8.25pm: Women’s 400m hurdles: final
8.45pm: Men’s 110m hurdles final
Basketball
4.30pm-6.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
8pm-10pm: Men’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
4pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
8pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s semi-finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg: semi-finals; Women’s 54kg, men’s 51kg: finals
Canoe sprint
9.30am-1.30pm: Men’s C2 500m, men’s K4 500m, women’s C2 500m, women’s K4 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
4pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: quarter-finals and classification races; men’s omnium: medal final; women’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal final
Diving
9am-11am: Women’s 3m springboard: semi-finals
2pm-4pm: Men’s 3m springboard: final
Football
4pm-7pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Golf
8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 2
Handball
3.30pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
6pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
10am-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s fencing: ranking round
Rhythmic gymnastics
9am-12pm: Individual all-around: qualification
2pm-5pm: Individual all-around: qualification
Sailing
10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s kite: medal series
Sport climbing
9am-12.15pm: Women’s boulder/lead: semi-finals (lead); men’s speed: medal finals
Swimming
6.30am-9.30am: Women’s 10km marathon: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s team: semi-finals
3pm-5pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
7pm-10pm: Women’s team: semi-finals
Taekwondo
8am-11.30am: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: qualification rounds
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
6.30pm-10pm:Men’s 68kg, women’s 57kg: repechage rounds, medal finals
Volleyball
3pm-5.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
7pm-9.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
Water polo
12pm-3pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
5pm-8pm: Women’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
2pm-4.30pm: Women’s 59kg: final
6.30pm-9pm: Men’s 73kg: final
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: semi-finals; men’s Greco-Roman 67kg, men’s Greco-Roman 87kg, women’s freestyle 53kg: medal finals
Friday August 9
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-8.30pm: Duet: technical routine
Athletics
9.05am: Women’s heptathlon: long jump
9.40am: Women’s 4x400m relay: round 1
10.05am: Men’s 4x400m relay: round 1
10.20am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw A
10.30am: Men’s 800m: semi-finals
11.05am: Women’s 100m hurdles: semi-finals
11.30am: Women’s heptathlon: javelin throw B
6.30pm: Women’s 4x100m relay: final
6.40pm: Women’s shot put: final
6.45pm: Men’s 4x100m relay: final
7pm: Women’s 400m: final
7.10pm: Men’s triple jump: final
7.15pm: Women’s heptathlon: 800m final
7.55pm: Women’s 10,000m: final
8.45pm: Men’s 400m hurdles: final
Basketball
4.30pm-6.30pm: Women’s semi-finals
8pm-10pm: Women’s semi-finals
Beach volleyball
8pm-11pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 71kg, men’s 92kg: finals
Breaking
3pm-5pm: Women’s individual: qualifying
7pm-9pm: Women’s individual: final
Canoe sprint
9.30am-1.40pm: Men’s K2 500m, women’s C1 200m, women’s K2 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
1pm-2.45pm: Men’s sprint: semi-finals; women’s sprint: qualifying, early rounds and repechage
5pm-6.55pm: Men’s sprint: medal finals; women’s madison: final; women’s sprint: early rounds and repechage
Diving
9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: prelims
2pm-4pm: Women’s 3m springboard: final
Football
2pm-5pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
5pm-8.30pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Golf
8am-5pm: Women’s tournament: round 3
Handball
3.30pm-5.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
8.30pm-10.30pm: Men’s semi-finals
Hockey
1pm-3pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
7pm-9.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
12pm-6pm: Men’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
Rhythmic gymnastics
9am-11.30am: Group all-around: qualification
1.30pm-4pm: Individual all-around: final
Sport climbing
9am-12.20pm: Men’s boulder/lead: medal final
Swimming
6.30am-9.30am: Men’s 10km marathon: final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Men’s team: bronze medal final
2pm-5.30pm:Men’s team: gold medal final
Taekwondo
8am-11.30am: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: qualification round
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg quarter-finals, semi-finals
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s 80kg, women’s 67kg: repechage, medal finals
Volleyball
3pm-5.30pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
Water polo
12pm-3pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
5pm-8pm: Men’s classification matches and semi-finals (2 matches)
Weightlifting
2pm-4.30pm: Men’s 89kg: final
6.30pm-9pm: Women’s 71kg: final
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 57kg, men’s freestyle 86kg, women’s freestyle 57kg: medal finals
Saturday August 10
Artistic swimming
6.30pm-9pm: Duet: free routine (medal final)
Athletics
7am-10am: Men’s marathon: final
6.10pm: Men’s high jump: final
6.25pm: Men’s 800m: final
6.40pm: Women’s javelin: final
6.45pm: Women’s 100m hurdles: final
7pm: Men’s 5000m: final
7.25pm: Women’s 1500m: final
8.12pm: Men’s 4x400m relay: final
8.22pm: Women’s 4x400m relay: final
Basketball
10am-12pm: Men’s bronze-medal game
8.30pm-11pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Beach volleyball
8pm-1pm: Men’s or women’s medal finals (2 matches)
Boxing
8.30pm-10.30pm: Women’s 57kg, women’s 75kg, men’s 57kg, men’s +92kg: finals
Breaking
3pm-5pm: Men’s individual: qualifying
7pm-9pm: Men’s individual: final
Canoe sprint
9.30am-1.20pm: Men’s C1 1000m, men’s K1 1000m, women’s K1 500m: semi-finals and finals
Cycling (track)
4pm-6.50pm: Men’s keirin: first round, repechage; men’s madison: final; women’s sprint: quarter-finals, classification races
Diving
9am-11am: Men’s 10m platform: semi-finals
2pm-4pm: Men’s 10m platform: final
Football
4pm-7.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Golf
8am-5.30pm: Women’s tournament: round 4 (medal final)
Handball
9am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
2pm-4.30pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
8:30am-2.30pm: Women’s semi-final 1 and semi-final 2
4.30pm-7pm: Men’s final
Rhythmic gymnastics
1pm-2.45pm: Group all-around: final
Sport climbing
9am-12.20pm: Women’s boulder/lead: medal final
Table tennis
9am-12pm: Women’s team: bronze medal final
2pm-5.30pm: Women’s team: gold medal final
Taekwondo
8am-11.30am: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: qualification rounds
1.30pm-4.30pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: quarter-finals, semi-finals
6.30pm-10pm: Men’s +80kg, women’s +67kg: repechage, medal finals
Volleyball
12pm-2.45pm:Men’s gold-medal game
4.15pm-6.45pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
Water polo
8am-11am: Women’s bronze-medal game
1pm-8pm: Women’s and men’s classification matches, women’s gold-medal game
Weightlifting
10.30am-1pm: Men’s 102kg: final
3pm-5.30pm: Women’s 81kg: final
7.30pm-10pm: Men’s +102kg: final
Wrestling
10am-12.30pm: Men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: repechage; men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: round of 16 and quarter-finals
5.15pm-9pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: semi-finals; men’s freestyle 74kg, men’s freestyle 125kg, women’s freestyle 62kg: medal finals
Sunday August 11
Athletics
7am-10.15am: Women’s marathon: final
Basketball
10.30am-12.30pm: Women’s bronze-medal game
2.30pm-5pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Cycling (track)
10am-1.15pm: Men’s keirin: quarter-finals, semi-finals, medal finals; women’s sprint: semis-finals, medal finals; women’s omnium: medal final
Handball
8am-10am: Men’s bronze-medal game
12.30pm-3pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Modern pentathlon
10am-12.30pm: Women’s final
Volleyball
12pm-2.45pm: Women’s gold-medal game
Water polo
8am-11am: Men’s bronze-medal game
1pm-2.50pm: Men’s gold-medal game
Weightlifting
10.30am-1pm: Women’s: +81kg final
Wrestling
10am-1.30pm: Men’s freestyle 65kg, men’s freestyle 97kg, women’s freestyle 76kg: repechage and medal finals
Closing ceremony
8pm: Closing ceremony
