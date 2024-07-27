Paris 2024 Olympics: Team GB get first medal as Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen secure diving bronze

Harper and Mew Jensen had been expected to pick up a medal (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Team GB won their first medal of the Paris Olympics with bronze in a nail-biting finish to the women’s 3metre synchro diving competition.

As medallists at the last World Championships, Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen had been expected to pick up a medal.

But they struggled in the early part of the contest, producing a particularly poor dive with their third effort, which led to audible groans from those in the stands.

Tom Daley was among their supporters watching, knitting a jumper with his surname on it as his teammates looked destined to finish fourth.

But Australian pair Maddison Keeney and Annabelle Smith finished with an absolutely diabolical dive to guarantee GB its first medal of the Games.

It ensured the team a medal on day one for the first time at a Games since 2004 when divers Leon Taylor and Pete Waterfield achieved the feat. Aptly, Taylor was in Paris commentating for the BBC. It was also the first diving medal by a British female at any Games since 1960.

China’s Chang Yani and Chen Yinwen were in a competition of their own, as anticipated, leading from the first to the fifth and final dive.

Harper and Mew Jensen, who have a pre-competition ritual of painting their nails, had a solid first dive but struggled with their next two to drop them well down the pecking order.

But as their level improved and their rivals felt the pressure – notably the Australian capitulation – they ended up with the bronze.

Harper had talked about a medal being the ideal birthday present ahead of her 24th birthday on Sunday and so it proved