Paris 2024 Paralympics: Day-by-day guide and highlights

The Paris Paralympics, which runs from August 28 to September 8, will feature 549 events across 22 sports and begins today.

Here are some highlights and a pick of Team GB hopefuls to look out for on each day of the Games.

Wednesday, August 28

Paris' first Paralympics launches with an opening ceremony parade along the Champs-Elysees to Place de la Concorde.

Thursday, August 29

Track cycling and swimming take centre stage on day one. Kadeena Cox and Jaco van Gass are among those in action on the bike. GB's wheelchair rugby squad start their title defence against Australia. In wheelchair basketball, the men begin against Germany, while the women's team face Spain.

Friday, August 30

Swimmer Maisie Summers-Newton will defend her 200m individual medal title, while Lora Fachie, Jody Cundy and Van Gass vie for cycling podium places. Tokyo silver medallist Beth Munro goes for glory in taekwondo. GB take on Denmark in wheelchair rugby. Athletics, rowing, shooting and wheelchair tennis get under way.

Saturday, August 31

Reigning 100m champions Sophie Hahn and Thomas Young headline the track programme, while 13-year-old swimmer Iona Winnifrith makes her Games debut, and there is another packed schedule at the velodrome. Tokyo champion Phoebe Paterson Pine takes aim in archery. Matt Bush and Amy Truesdale compete for taekwondo honours.

Sunday, September 1

Hannah Cockroft will attempt to win her fourth consecutive T34 100m gold. Britain bids to retain the team sprint title as track cycling concludes, with Summers-Newton set to defend her 100m breaststroke crown. Will Bayley could go for doubles gold in table tennis. Claire Cashmore and Lauren Steadman will be among the triathletes seeking success. Rowing medal races take place.

Monday, September 2

Boccia champion David Smith will hope to clinch a hat-trick of individual golds. Gold medal matches take place in wheelchair rugby and badminton singles. Dave Ellis and Alison Peasgood are triathlon medal hopes. Double Paralympic champion Jonnie Peacock runs in the T64 100m final, while Italian sprinter Valentina Petrillo - the Paralympics' first openly transgender athlete - is set to compete in the women's T12 400m.

Hannah Cockroft (John Walton/PA Wire)

Tuesday, September 3

Natasha Baker will seek a seventh Paralympic title as equestrian events begin at Versailles, while wheelchair fencing competition begins. Archery, athletics, swimming and shooting will also hold medal events.

Wednesday, September 4

Dame Sarah Storey headlines a busy first day of road cycling as her quest for an 18th Paralympic title begins in the C5 time trial. Commonwealth champion Zoe Newson competes in the women's up to 45kg category on day one of powerlifting. Four-time gold medallist Sophie Wells is in individual equestrian action.

Thursday, September 5

Dan Pembroke defends his T13 javelin title, while former champion Dan Greaves competes in the discus. Wheelchair fencers Piers Gilliver, Dimitri Coutya and Oliver Lam-Watson will enter the men's team foil. Two-time silver medallist Rebecca Redfern is among those in swimming action.

Sarah Storey (Tim Goode/PA Wire)

Friday, September 6

Storey returns to the saddle in the C4-5 road race. Bayley will hope to regain the class seven table tennis title, while there are wheelchair tennis medal matches in the men's doubles, possibly involving Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, and women's singles. World javelin champion Hollie Arnold and Tokyo high jump gold medallist Jonathan Broom-Edwards are athletics medal hopefuls, ahead of the 4x100m universal relay final.

Saturday, September 7

Seven-time wheelchair racing champion Cockroft lines up in the T34 800m, while shot putter Aled Davies attempts to win his fourth Paralympic gold. Fin Graham, Jaco van Gass and Ben Watson will do battle in the men's C1-3 road race. Medals will be decided in judo, men's wheelchair basketball and the men's wheelchair tennis singles. Paracanoe medal races begin. Equestrian individual freestyle events take place.

Sunday, September 8

Ahead of the closing ceremony, there are medal matches in the women's wheelchair basketball, while Emma Wiggs, Charlotte Henshaw, Jeanette Chippington and Jack Eyers are among those aiming for Paracanoe glory. David Weir and Eden Rainbow-Cooper will race in the marathons. There are also powerlifting titles up for grabs.