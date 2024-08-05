Paris 2024: A round up of Olympics day nine
Paris 2024: A round up of Olympics day nine
Paris 2024: A round up of Olympics day nine
NANTERRE, France (AP) — Olympic swimmers spoke out about the Chinese doping scandal that has hung over these Paris Olympics as the events finished Sunday night.
NANTERRE. France (AP) — Not even an Olympic gold medal could get Kristóf Milák to speak.
During the first week of competition at the Paris Olympics, one of the most popular topics was food being served to athletes in the Olympic Village.
SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Jamaican sprinter Shericka Jackson pulled out of the women's 200 meters Sunday and will not race for an individual medal at the Paris Games.
SAINT-QUENTIN-EN-YVELINES, France (AP) — Scottie Scheffler was a model of calm and greatness as he delivered the greatest closing round of his career. The final two hours were about charges and collapses, pure theater that ended Sunday with the Olympic gold medal fittingly draped around the neck of golf's No. 1 player.
Commentators struggled as they searched for delicate ways to address what just happened to Anthony Ammirati of France, while social media users let loose The post Olympic Pole Vaulter’s Crotch Smacks Into Bar, Costs Him Event | Video appeared first on TheWrap.
Security at the Paris Olympics ejected a fan brandishing a green banner that read “Go Taiwan” at a badminton match, sparking anger from the island’s authorities.
Olympics organizers said Sunday that arbitrary testing imposed on boxers Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting that led to a storm of vitriol misidentifying the women as transgender or men was “so flawed that it's impossible to engage with it.” International Olympic Committee spokesman Mark Adams again vigorously defended Khelif of Algeria and Lin of Taiwan, hammering the sport's now-banned governing body, the International Boxing Association, that claimed the fighters failed unspecified eligibility tests for women's competition.
The U.S. 4x400 mixed relay team broke the world record in the opening round, but the final had a different outcome.
Canadian gymnasts Ellie Black and Shallon Olsen receive praise after consoling an emotional competitor at the 2024 Olympics.
Carlos Edriel Yulo might have only been an inch or two taller than his rivals when he stood in the center of the podium Saturday afternoon, but he had just accomplished something that put him head and shoulders above any man from his nation who’d ever competed at the Olympics.
The men's Olympic 10K final on Friday was an absolute thriller, and Canada's Mohammed Ahmed wasn't afraid to let fans know exactly how he felt about his race.
PARIS — Four-time Olympian Damian Warner says withdrawing from the Olympic men's decathlon competition in Paris was like a "worst nightmare come true."
Yaroslava Mahuchikh drew attention not just for her medal but also for her relaxation technique.
CHATEAUROUX, France (AP) — After 10 Olympics and 36 years, Nino Salukvadze says she's finally done.
PARIS (AP) — Americans Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes lost a set for the first time in the Paris Olympics beach volleyball tournament.
Team USA hurdler Freddie Crittenden explains why he jogged through a preliminary heat in the 110-meter hurdles at the Paris Olympics on Sunday.
PARIS (AP) — Steven van de Velde, the Dutch beach volleyball player who was convicted of raping a 12-year-old British girl in 2016, was eliminated from the Paris Olympics on Sunday night when he and partner Matthew Immers lost to Brazil in straight sets.
Ethan Katzberg and Wyatt Sanford up Canada's medal haul to 17, while Summer McIntosh and Andre De Grasse miss their shots at medals on Day 9 in Paris.
The couple were spotted spectating together at the Chateau de Versailles and the Bercy Arena on Sunday, Aug. 4