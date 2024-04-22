Paris court to rule on corruption charges against Gabon ex-president's daughter

A Paris court is preparing to deliver its verdict on corruption charges against Pascaline Bongo, the daughter and chief of staff of Gabon's late president, Omar Bongo. She is accused of accepting millions of euros to help a French company secure contracts.

A verdict is expected on Monday in the trial of Pascaline Bongo – eldest daughter of Omar Bongo and sister of Ali Bongo, who replaced his father as head of state until he was ousted in a coup last year.

She is accused of helping French construction company Egis Route secure public contracts in Gabon between 2010 and 2011, in exchange for the promise of an €8 million payout.

The prosecution has called for Bongo to be sentenced to three years in prison, with two years suspended.

She denies the allegations.

Legal battle

First revealed by French newspaper Libération, the charges relate to contracts to consult on the creation of a national agency in charge of public infrastructure projects.

The agency was overseen by Ali Bongo, who became president when his father died in 2009.

Former executives at Egis Route, along with the company's commercial director, are also facing charges in connection with the case.

The company has denied any wrongdoing.

The trial opened at the end of January, with lawyers for Bongo arguing for the case to be thrown out on the grounds that it does not fall under French jurisdiction and that the alleged misdeeds were outside the statute of limitations.



