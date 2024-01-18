Paris dismisses Russian claim of French 'mercenaries' in Ukraine

France on Thursday denied Moscow's claim that Russian forces had bombarded French "mercenaries" in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, saying it does not employ guns-for-hire.

"France has no 'mercenaries' either in Ukraine or anywhere else, unlike some people," the foreign ministry told AFP, calling the claim "another clumsy Russian manipulation".

Moscow's defence ministry said on Wednesday that it had targeted "foreign militants in the city of Kharkiv, the core of which were French mercenaries" in a January 16 strike.

The ministry claimed to have killed dozens of foreign militants in the attack and injured many more, but did not provide evidence.

Russia's state-run TASS news agency said France's ambassador had been summoned in connection with the incident.

Tuesday's strikes tore into a multi-storey building in central Kharkiv, gutting the structure and leaving debris strewn around the street below.

Local authorities said 17 civilians were wounded, while Kharkiv region governor Oleg Synegubov said that there were no military targets in the area.

"While the Russian defence ministry is claiming it killed 'French mercenaries', they actually hit residential, energy facilities and medical facilities," observer group All Eyes on Wagner wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

