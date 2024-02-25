Paris' Eiffel Tower to reopen after five-day strike

France's Eiffel Tower that had been closed for five days by a strike will reopen Sunday after the monument's management announced a deal had been struck with unions.



The stoppage since Monday at one of the world's best-known tourist sites was the second within two months in protest at what unions say was insufficient investment.

The tower's operator SETE said it had reached agreement with the unions on Saturday "under which the parties will regularly monitor the company's business model, investment in works and revenue through a body that will meet every six months".

With an aim to balance its books by 2025, both sides also agreed to see an investment of some €380 million up to 2031 toward works and maintenance of the tower, the statement said.

The unions have accused city hall of charging the Eiffel Tower's operator of a leasing fee that is too high, sapping funds for necessary maintenance work.

On Thursday, SETE promised new measures to address these concerns, including hiking the price of tickets by 20 percent.

A ticket now costs €29.40 euros ($31) for an adult to take the lift to the summit, while those who climb up partway by stairs pay a little less.

SETE has since received a recapitalisation of €60 million, which unions say is insufficient given that major maintenance work is needed, including a fresh paint job.

(with AFP)



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Rusting Eiffel Tower in worrying state of repair, reports warn

Paris Olympics medals to include metal from Eiffel Tower

How Gustave Eiffel’s Statue of Liberty contribution cemented France-US relations