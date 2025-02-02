Paris Grand Slam: An Incredible Start To 2025!

An impressive opening ceremony saw French legends celebrate with leagues of roaring fans eager to support their heroes. The opening speech was made from IJF President Mr. Marius Vizer.

In the -48kg, Mitsuki KONDO bested the fan favourite Shirine BOUKLI deep into Golden Score using superior groundwork. France Minister of Sports, Youth & Community Life Ms Marie BARSACQ awarded the medals.

In -60kg, French hopeful Romain VALADIER PICARD managed his first Grand Slam gold medal, and in his home city of Paris! An ouchi-gari and an impressive seoi-otoshi led to an amazing achievement to the joy of the fans! Former ASOIF President Mr Francesco RICCI BITTI awarded the medals.

Thank you to the crowd. Most of all I want to thank my mother, my friends and all of the people who are supporting me everyday, my coach, my sponsor and this is incredible.

In -52kg it was a Japan v Japan matchup, with OMORI Kisumi ultimately winning due to penalties. A third Grand Slam gold! ASOIF President & IOC Member Mr Ingmar DE VOS awarded the medals.

In the -66kg, Daikii BOUBA was aiming for gold but it was Azerbaijan’s Ruslan PASHAYEV who managed to score a yuko, crowning him with the Paris Grand Slam gold medal.

World Athletics President & IOC Member Lord Sebastian COE awarded the medals.

In -57kg Martha FAWAZ scored her first gold medal on the World Judo Tour on home territory in style! A huge ippon in front of the Parisian crowd.

It's an incredible feeling. This is my first Grand Slam gold medal. I'm just so happy. The end of last year and the beginning of this year have been amazing. I'm just thrilled.

FIG President & IOC Member Mr Morinari WATANABE awarded the medals.

At -73kg, Shakhram AHADOV took a tight victory on penalties agaist Gjakova of Kosovo. Minister of the Prime-Minister’s Office of Hungary Mr Gergely GULYÁS awarded the medals.

At -63kg Haruka KAJU took a narrow victory over home favourite Manon Deketer. World Triathlon President Mr Antonio ARIMANY awarded the days final gold.

Local French heroes lit up the tatami with breathtaking ippons, thrilling a passionate crowd and capturing the very spirit of judo at its finest. After an exhilarating day of judo in Paris. Join us tomorrow for more.