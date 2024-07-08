Paris Hilton Brings Her Baby Daughter to Her Namesake City: ‘London Is in London!’

"Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true!" Hilton wrote on Instagram on Sunday, July 7

paris hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton and her daughter London

Paris Hilton and her daughter are taking over London!

On Sunday, July 7, the socialite and DJ, 43, posted a video on Instagram in which she revealed that her nearly 8-month-old daughter, London Marilyn, is paying her first visit to the English city she was named after.

In the clip, Hilton cooed at the infant, who was lying on a bed wearing a colorful playsuit.

"London is in London!" the multi-hyphenate declared in the sweet video, as she gave her daughter lots of kisses.

"Hi smiley girl," she added at one point.

"London Hilton at The London Hilton✨👶🏼🏨✨," the reality star's sentimental video caption began, nodding to their hotel.

"So in love with my little Princess! 👑 Bringing her to the city she’s named after for the first time is a dream come true! 🥹," Hilton continued, before sharing her own special childhood connection to the spot.

"I’ve spent every summer at this hotel since I was a baby, and now I get to share this special family tradition with my daughter, London🩷," she wrote. "Named after my favorite city in the world! 🥰🇬🇧 Can’t wait to make new memories together at my favorite @Hilton in #London @LondonHiltonPL 💖✨."

paris hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton and her daughter London

Related: Paris Hilton Shares Sweet Tribute to ‘Beautiful Baby Girl’ London: ‘I Waited My Whole Life for You’

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed London in November 2023 and also share 17-month-old son Phoenix Barron, who was born in January 2023.

Paris hilton/ Instagram Paris Hilton and Carter Reum with their kids London and Phoenix

The proud mom of two regularly posts about her kids on social media. On Thursday, July 4, she shared an adorable video of Phoenix giving her kisses on a plane while they were both wearing cozy pajamas.

"In flight kisses with Baby P on #SlivAir 🥰👶🏼👶🏼✈️. My heart feels so full!🥹 Never dreamed I could feel so happy and at peace 🥲," Hilton captioned the travel video.



