Paris Hilton and Carter Reum Pose with Their 2 Kids in Sweet Family Photo as They Vacation in Hawaii (Exclusive)

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum are enjoying an end-of-year vacation with their kids.

In exclusive photos shared with PEOPLE, the multi-hyphenate, 43, and her husband, also 43, are pictured on their tropical vacation to Maui, Hawaii, as they pose alongside their two kids — daughter London, 13 months, and son Phoenix, 23 months.

One photo shows the family of four posing together, with Hilton carrying Phoenix and Reum carrying London as they stand on a beach together.

In another snap, Hilton is seen holding her son as they play in the pool. Phoenix has on a pair of floaties and a life vest, holding a finger up as the mom of two smiles. A third photo shows the DJ and her daughter London at night, sharing a sweet moment together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer​​, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton holds son Phoenix

Related: Paris Hilton Honors Her 'Precious Babies' for Their 'Endless Love' on Thanksgiving: 'Heart Is Overflowing'

"Paris has been coming to Maui since she was a little girl, and now continuing this tradition with her kids Phoenix and London is a dream come true for her," a source tells PEOPLE.

"She's always loved staying at the Waldorf Astoria Grand Wailea property, and now experiencing it with her own children has made it even more special. Watching their joy as they explore has been so heartwarming for her as a new mom of two."

Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton holds daughter London

Related: Paris Hilton Is Serving 'Slivmas' While Celebrating Christmas in Matching Pajamas with Her Husband and 2 Kids

ADVERTISEMENT

In November, Hilton marked the first birthday of her daughter London Marilyn by sharing a sweet carousel of their happiest moments.

“One year ago today, an icon was born ✨💖,” the proud mom wrote. “My beautiful Baby London, you’ve brought more love, light, and happiness into our lives than I could ever have dreamed 🥹.”

She added, “All of my 11:11 wishes came true the moment I held you in my arms 🥰.”

“Watching you grow this past year has been the greatest blessing, and I can’t wait for all the magical memories we’ll continue to make together.💫 #BabyLondon,” Hilton concluded.

Read the original article on People