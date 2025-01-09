Paris Hilton ‘Heartbroken Beyond Words’ After Watching Malibu Home Burn Down on Live TV

“This home was where we built so many precious memories," the mother of two said

Paris Hilton has lost her Malibu, Calif. home amid ongoing fires in the Pacific Palisades.

In a social media post shared Wednesday, Jan. 8, the businesswoman and activist, 43, revealed that her SoCal home had burned down completely. She learned of the loss while watching it unfold on live television.

“Heartbroken beyond words.💔 Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience,” Hilton began as the caption to her Instagram post.

Her upload showed a reporter from Los Angeles news station ABC 7 surveying the damage along the Pacific Coast Highway after the fire initially broke out on Tuesday, Jan. 7.

“This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London,” the mother of two wrote.

The Simple Life star welcomed son Phoenix Barron Hilton Reum via surrogate on Jan. 16, 2023. His sister London Marilyn Hilton Reum arrived via surrogate as well in November 2023.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton, Carter Reum and children

Hilton shares both children with her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum.

According to the reality television star and model, although “the loss is overwhelming,” she said she was thankful that her family is safe.

“My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets. My heart aches for those still in harm’s way or mourning greater losses,” Hilton continued, calling the situation “unimaginable.”

She added, “To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.”

Hilton then announced that her 11:11 Media Impact Team had already begun contacting nonprofit organizations to find ways to help those affected within the community and surrounding areas.

Getty Images for Baby2Baby Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 2024 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at Pacific Design Center on November 09, 2024 in West Hollywood, California.

“We’re committed to offering help as soon as possible and making a meaningful difference for those who need it most,” she wrote.

The mother of two also thanked “the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us,” referring to them as “true heroes.”

She urged residents to “stay safe and follow evacuation orders.”

“Let’s protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained. … We’re in this together, LA.✨Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change.”

In the comment section of her post, Hilton's mother, Kathy Hilton, sweetly wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼😢😢😢.”

As of Wednesday evening, the death toll had risen to five, the Associated Press reported, citing the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

The outlet also classifies the Palisades Fire as the most destructive in the history of Los Angeles County. It remains at 0% containment with over 11,800 acres burned.

Click here to learn more about how to help the victims of the L.A. fires.

