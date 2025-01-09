Paris Hilton 'heartbroken' after watching Malibu home burn 'to the ground on live TV'

Paris Hilton revealed her family's home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.

In an emotional post on X Wednesday, the media mogul shared she was "heartbroken beyond words" over the loss of her home. "Sitting with my family, watching the news, and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience," Hilton wrote.

Hilton is married to entrepreneur Carter Reum, and the couple shares two children: son Phoenix, 1, and daughter London, 1.

"This home was where we built so many precious memories," Hilton continued. "It's where Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with London."

Powerful Santa Ana winds have whipped up several wildfires across LA County since Tuesday, killing at least five people and setting homes ablaze. Winds were expected to ease overnight Wednesday, but forecasters warned conditions will remain critical through at least Thursday.

The Eaton Fire, which ignited 30 miles inland in Altadena near Pasadena, quickly grew to more than 16 square miles, or 10,600 acres. The Pacific Palisades Fire, which pulverized buildings, was burning at 15,832 acres between the beach towns of Santa Monica and Malibu. A third blaze, the Hurst Fire, ignited in Sylmar in the San Fernando Valley northwest of downtown Los Angeles and burned at least 500 acres, prompting evacuations of some nearby residents.

As a result, more than 100,000 people have been ordered to evacuate.

"While the loss is overwhelming, I'm holding onto gratitude that my family is safe," Hilton wrote. "My heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires. To all the people who have lost their homes, their memories, and their beloved pets.

"My heart aches for those still in harm's way or mourning greater losses. The devastation is unimaginable. To know so many are waking up today without the place they called home is truly heartbreaking.💔"

Hilton isn't the only star who's been displaced by the raging wildfires. Actors James Woods and Cameron Mathison, reality TV stars Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag, and songwriter Diane Warren similarly lost their homes in the blaze.

The fiery conditions have also brought several disruptions to Hollywood, including the postponement of Sunday's Critics' Choice Awards and the cancellation of movie premieres.

Hilton concluded her post with a heartfelt thank-you to "the brave firefighters and first responders risking their lives to protect us," writing, "I am so grateful for your courage, dedication, and the incredible sacrifices you're making to save lives and fight this unimaginable battle."

"Let's protect one another and hold onto hope that these fires will soon be contained.🙏," Hilton wrote. "We're in this together, LA.✨Hug your loved ones a little tighter tonight. You never know when everything could change. 🥺"

