Paris Hilton Hints At Political Future After Successfully Lobbying Against 'Troubled Teen Industry'

Paris Hilton says she can see a future in politics after working to help pass a historic bill protecting children from abuse at the hands of the “troubled teen industry.”

The hotel chain heiress and child welfare advocate was emotional as she spoke to the media about the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act, which was passed by the House with bipartisan support on Wednesday and now heads to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Asked if she could envision herself running for public office, Hilton told reporters, “After coming here so many times over the past couple of years and seeing that my voice really can make a difference, and I can really shine a spotlight on things that are important around the world to make it a better place and safer for children, I can maybe see that happening,” according to The Hill.

For over three years, the former TV personality and now mother of two has been regularly traveling to Washington to lobby legislators for reform in youth residential treatment programs, commonly known as the “troubled teen industry.”

Paris Hilton speaks Tuesday outside the U.S. Capitol. On Wednesday, she celebrated the passage of the Stop Institutional Child Abuse Act in the House. Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images

According to a site for the soon-to-be law, more than $23 billion is spent each year to send children and teens to boot camps, wilderness programs and therapeutic boarding schools to address behavioral and psychological issues. While these places claim to help youth under their care, accounts of physical, psychological and sexual abuse are widespread.

The star, herself a survivor of the “troubled teen” system, testified about the widespread pattern of abuse at these facilities as she appeared before the House Ways and Means Committee in June.

There, she told lawmakers, “These programs promised ‘healing, growth and support’ but instead did not allow me to speak, move freely or even look out of a window for two years.”

“I am here to be the voice for children who currently do not have one,” Hilton said, later adding, “I will not stop until America’s youth are safe.”

Following Wednesday’s vote, Hilton told reporters that seeing her work come to fruition was “one of the most incredible moments of my life” and that she has “never felt prouder.”

“This is just the beginning. There’s definitely more to do. I will be coming back to D.C.,” she said.

“I see the power in using my voice and telling my truth, and I’m just so grateful to everyone who voted on this.”

