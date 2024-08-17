Paris Hilton ‘incredibly grateful’ for support after fire on set of music video

Paris Hilton has said she is “incredibly grateful” for support after a fire on the set of her Bad Bitch Academy music video.

Hilton posted a picture of her burned-out trailer on her Instagram story, showing it completely gutted.

It comes as the star, 43, prepares to launch her upcoming second album Infinite Icon, which will be released on Friday, September 6, her first LP since 2006’s Paris.

Speaking about the fire on Instagram, Hilton said: “Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today.

“As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe, and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me, @hannahluxdavis, @heidiklum, @meghantrainor, @lancebass, and my entire team.”

In another post showing some damaged items from the trailer, she added: “Not how I expected my music video shoot for Bad Bitch Academy to go.”

Hilton is the granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels, and rose to fame for her presence in the New York social scene and venturing into fashion in 2000, before starring in the reality TV show The Simple Life between 2003 and 2007.

She has also has a successful career as a DJ and has ventured into activism and TV presenting on programmes such as Cooking With Paris, The World According To Paris and Hollywood Love Story.