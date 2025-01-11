Paris Hilton launches emergency fund for victims of California wildfires

Paris Hilton has launched an emergency fund to support families displaced by the Los Angeles wildfires, kickstarting with a personal donation of 100,000 dollars (£82,000).

The US reality TV star and socialite said she will match donations of up to an additional 100,000 dollars in a fundraising effort after she watched her Malibu home “burn to the ground on live TV”.

“While I’ve lost my Malibu home, my thoughts are with the countless families who have lost so much more – their homes, cherished keepsakes, the communities they loved, and their sense of stability,” the 43-year-old wrote.

“As a mum, I can’t imagine the pain and fear of not having a safe place for your babies so I’m launching an emergency fund through my nonprofit 11:11 Media Impact to support displaced families with young children.

“I’m starting with a personal contribution of 100,000 dollars, and will be matching additional dollars raised up to 100,000 dollars more. I am looking for others to donate and match alongside me to do our part.”

Hilton lost her home in the Pacific Palisades fire which broke out on Tuesday and remains the largest fire devastating Los Angeles, having destroyed over 21,000 acres.

She said the donations will provide short-term housing and cash assistance to families, deliver essentials to evacuation centres and support local animal shelters.

It comes a day after Hilton returned to the site of her home which had burned to the ground, describing it as a place where she “created the most beautiful memories” with her son Phoenix, daughter London and husband Carter Reum.

“The heartbreak is truly indescribable,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thousands of firefighters have been working around the clock to contain the wind-driven fires in California which have killed at least 11 people, ravaged communities, and sent thousands of people frantically fleeing their properties.

US actress Jennifer Garner was among the stars volunteering in the wake of blaze, providing food relief for evacuees as well as first responders, working alongside World Central Kitchen founder chef Jose Andres at one of the charity’s many pop-up locations around California.

Actress Jennifer Garner became emotional as she stood in the rubble of her hometown of 25 years (Jordan Strauss/AP)

Standing amid the rubble of her hometown of 25 years, an emotional Garner told US outlet MSNBC: “I did lose a friend, and for our church it’s really tender, so I don’t feel like I should talk about her yet.

“I did lose a friend who did not get out in time.”

She continued: “My heart bleeds for my friends. There are 5000 homes lost, I can write out a list of 100 friends who lost their homes.

“I feel almost guilty walking through my house, what can I do, how can I help, what can I offer?”

Meanwhile many Hollywood stars used their platforms to share links to helpful evacuation resources and donation pages, as well as highlighting the work of firefighters and aid organisations.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have donated supplies to people affected by the weather event, while urging others to open their homes.

In a statement on their official website, Harry and Meghan wrote: “If a friend, loved one, or pet has to evacuate and you are able to offer them a safe haven in your home, please do.”

Oscar-nominated actress Sharon Stone also encouraged stars to make donations to a distribution centre, which prompted Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry to pack up “my entire closet” in order to “help all of the displaced families that are in need of the basics”.

Fellow Oscar-nominated actress Michelle Pfeiffer and Selling Sunset’s Chrishell Stause commented on Berry’s post with their plans to drop off items, while Jason Oppenheim of Selling Sunset offered free representation to help people find homes.

After the Kenneth fire reportedly saw members of the Kardashian family evacuate from their Calabasas and Hidden Hills homes, matriarch Kris Jenner said her family reached out to their favourite Armenian restaurant to “feed a few fire houses”.

“They whipped up hundreds of individual meals for so many firefighters, volunteers, first responders, and we could not be more thankful. Thank you for putting your lives on the line for all of us,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Kris Jenner (Matt Crossick/PA)

Her daughter Kim Kardashian also said she donated to the Los Angeles Fire Department Foundation “providing critical resources to the heroic first responders protecting our city”, as well as making a “sizeable donation of underwear, clothing, and socks to Baby2Baby to help those displaced by the fires”.

Entertainment company LiveNation announced a charity concert titled FireAid will take place at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles, which will be “dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California”.

FireAid benefit January 30th at @IntuitDome dedicated to supporting California wildfire victims. Live Nation proud to support. More details here https://t.co/DAOTKtY4Qr pic.twitter.com/CcKjhXBH9A — Live Nation (@LiveNation) January 10, 2025

The event is billed as an “evening of music and solidarity” and will take place on January 30 – with performers yet to be announced.

When Harry Met Sally actor Billy Crystal, The Princess Bride star Cary Elwes and Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges were among the celebrities who lost their homes.

Oscar-winning actor and director Mel Gibson later revealed the home he had lived in for over a decade had burned while he was appearing on an episode of the Joe Rogan podcast.

While US actor Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh Sperry also confirmed the couple had lost their home to the Palisades blaze, as she wished “I grabbed my wedding dress” in the mass evacuation.

The fires have thrown Hollywood’s awards season into disarray, with the Critics Choice Awards and the Oscar nominations among events rescheduled.