Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor Launch 'That's Hotline' for Fans to Call as They Release 'Chasin'' Collab

"Meghan's writing paved the way for me to bring life to this track that represents self-love and confidence," said Hilton of the collaboration

For a good time, call Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor.

The two stars teamed up for a new single, "Chasin'," on July 26 and launched a "That's Hotline" to chat with fans and amplify the song's message of cutting off communication with an ex-lover.

Trainor, 30, co-wrote the song years ago and pitched the idea of recording it to Hilton, 43, after learning she was working on her second album, Infinite Icon, with executive producer Sia.

Related: Paris Hilton Releases 'I'm Free' Featuring Rina Sawayama as First Single Off Her Upcoming Album: Listen

Brian Ziff Paris Hilton and Meghan Trainor

"I wrote this song with the intent of giving it to a special artist and never imagined in my wildest dreams Paris would be that icon to record it and do it justice," said Trainor in a statement.

Hilton said in her own statement, "Meghan’s writing paved the way for me to bring life to this track that represents self-love and confidence, and I am so happy we get to duet and call each other sisters! #Sliving."

"Chasin'" is an upbeat pop track with confident lyrics about cutting off a romantic partner who's no longer treating you right.

Related: Paris Hilton Teases 'Iconic' Reboot of The Simple Life with 'Best Friend' Nicole Richie

Brian Ziff Paris Hilton

"What are you so afraid of? / Wasn't I good to you? / Don't I deserve the truth? / I'm just sayin' / What are you afraid of? / I would've died for you / Now I'm sayin' goodbye to you / 'Cause I'm done chasin' your love," sings Hilton on the refrain.

Along with the song's release, the Simple Life star launched the "That's Hotline" — in a cheeky reference to her "That's hot" catchphrase — which fans can call at 855-THTS-HOT if they're feeling down about romance.

"That’s Hotline, this is Paris," says Hilton on the hotline. "Are you still chasing an ex? Please select from the following menu options — dial 1 for resisting the urge to text your ex, dial 2 for my situationship survival guide, dial 3 for bouncing back after a breakup and dial 4 for bad bitch affirmations."

Related: Paris Hilton Announces Her Second Album Infinite Icon Nearly 2 Decades After 'Stars Are Blind'

Paris Hilton

If any callers choose the final option, they're met with a series of uplifting messages from the businesswoman, which also promote her album, of course.

"Repeat after me: I am free. I am an infinite icon. I am hot, they are not. Doesn’t that feel empowering? In 2024, we want less toxic relationships and more ‘Toxic’ by Britney Spears. That’s hot," says Hilton.

Infinite Icon, set for a Sept. 6 release, marks Hilton's second studio album following 2006's Paris, which spawned the hit singles "Stars Are Blind" and "Nothing in This World."



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.