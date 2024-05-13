Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Tease 'New Era' as They Confirm New Peacock Reality Series

The pair first teamed up on 'The Simple Life', which ended 16 years ago

Lionel Hahn/Getty; Jamie McCarthy/WireImage From left: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie

Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are sharing details about their reality show.

In a joint Instagram post uploaded on May 13, Hilton, 43, and Richie, 42, shared a clip of a vintage-looking television filled with static. "New Era. Same Besties. 👯‍♀️ Coming soon to Peacock," the post's caption read.

The big news sparked excitement from fans from all walks of life, including stars like Jersey Shore's Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and 90210 alum Shenae Grimes-Beech. "STAHPPPPPPPP," Polizzi wrote as Grimes-Beech responded, "💀💀💀."

"😍😍😍😍," Morgan Stewart also commented.

The pair’s comments come after PEOPLE learned on May 9 that The Simple Life alums were joining forces once again for a new reality show 16 years after the conclusion of their original show, which saw them traverse the U.S. picking up odd jobs and, eventually, entering the corporate world, from 2003 to 2007.

On May 8, Richie sparked rumors of a potential reunion between her and Hilton with an Instagram post that showed a collage of photos of the friends from the show and throughout their friendship.

"From Day 1: Sill and Bill 👭," she captioned the post, which Hilton reposted on her Instagram Stories.

"Sanasaaaa 💖💖💖," Hilton commented on the post.

Peter Kramer/Getty Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie attend a welcome home party from a month long trip on the road of Simple Life 3: Interns on November 21, 2004 in New York City

In December, the pair marked the 20th anniversary of the premiere of The Simple Life, with Hilton calling it "the show that started it all,"

"Filming this series with @nicolerichie was one of the most special, hilarious and iconic times in my life.🥰," she wrote in the Instagram post's caption as she shared a carousel of photos from the show. "I'm so lucky to have these amazing memories!!"

Sam Jones/20th Century Fox Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock From left: Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie on "The Simple Life"

The possibility of returning to the reality series has long been a question faced by both Richie and Hilton, and in 2018, Hilton teased fans in a poll on Twitter, asking, "Should #TheSimpleLife return?"

Over 80 percent of her followers responded "yes."

The show was not always authentic for her, though, as she told PEOPLE in 2020 that she was playing a "character" on the show instead of being herself.

“I knew what I was doing but the whole world didn’t, so it was kind of frustrating to me to be perceived in that way because it’s not who I am at all,” she said. “But it was such an amazing and entertaining show that I would just think of it as entertainment.”

“Obviously, I’ve grown as a person. I’m an adult now, but just to be judged and have so many misconceptions based on a character that I had invented myself was frustrating.”



