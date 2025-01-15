Paris Hilton Raises $800K For Wildfire Relief In 72 Hours

In the span of a few days, Paris Hilton and her nonprofit, 11:11 Media Impact, have put together $800,000 to put toward wildlife relief efforts, Deadline has confirmed. Already, she’s assigned $150,000 to GoFundMe’s Wildfire Relief Fund, with an eye toward providing 150 displaced Altadena families with immediate cash assistance.

“Cash assistance provides dignity and choice,” Hilton wrote today in an Instagram story. “Families know best what they need right now—whether it’s clothes, shelter, or medicine. Together, we’re helping families rebuild on their own terms and gain stability during this devastating time.”

Hilton knows well what it is to lose a home, having lost one herself just last week. This was her Malibu home shared with husband Carter Reum, which she announced on January 9 was lost to the fires. “Heartbroken beyond words,” she wrote on Instagram. “Sitting with my family, watching the news and seeing our home in Malibu burn to the ground on live TV is something no one should ever have to experience. This home was where we built so many precious memories. It’s where [my son] Phoenix took his first steps and where we dreamed of building a lifetime of memories with [my daughter] London.”

Hilton has been quite active on the philanthropic front since fires broke out across Los Angeles early last week, packing essential items for families in need, with nonprofit Baby2Baby, while fostering Zuzu, a dog surrendered to the Pasadena Humane Society as a result of the Eaton Fire. Additionally, she’s spent time engaging with impacted families, some of whom are being put up at Hilton properties while they figure out their next steps.

In donating to support families affected by the L.A. wildfires, Hilton is in good company. Beyoncé days go pledged $2.5 Million To victims of the Eaton Fire in Pasadena and Altadena, with Jamie Lee Curtis and Eva Longoria pledging $1 million apiece.

