Paris Hilton Responds to Fan Concerns over Son Phoenix Exploring Catamaran Without Life Jacket

Hilton told fans she and husband Carter Reum watched their kids "like hawks' during the outing on Thursday, Aug. 29

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton and son Phoenix

Paris Hilton is reassuring her fans.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, Hilton, 43, shared a Tiktok video of her 19-month-old son Phoenix exploring a sunreef catamaran in a cute burgundy outfit.

While Phoenix appeared happy to walk around the watercraft, some fans raised concern that he wasn’t wearing a life jacket at the time.

“Momma, please have him wear a life jacket always on a boat!! Stuff happens. That’s why they’re call accidents. With love,” one person commented, while another added, “My anxiety not seeing him in a life jacket! Can never be too safe on the water!”

Paris Hilton/TikTok Phoenix exploring the catamaran

Responding to the concerns, Hilton reassured her fans on Thursday, Aug. 29 that she and husband Carter Reum had closely followed their son's every step on the boat.

“Hey Mamma’s, thank you for the advice & always caring about my #CutesieCrew,” she wrote. “It’s a big boat & my husband and I are following him around everywhere & watching like hawks. My babies are my world.”

In the video, Phoenix appeared to be in great spirits as he moved around the catamaran. Displaying a large smile, the toddler marched on the patio before moving onto a net.

“Mama,” he said as he stepped down onto the steps.

In addition to Phoenix, Hilton shares 9-month-old daughter London with her husband Reum.



Often sharing snaps of her children, the socialite posted a carousel of her “Cutesie Crew” earlier this month.

"#Chasin’ brings me all the summer vacation vibes ☀️🌴 Nothing like being in paradise with my #CutesieCrew 🥰👶🏼👶🏼💖," her caption read as she shared snaps of Phoenix and London while on vacation.

