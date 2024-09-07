Paris Hilton Reveals the Reason Why 'I've Never Felt Happier in My Life' (Exclusive)

Hilton tells PEOPLE about releasing her new album, 'Infinite Icon,' as a wife to Carter Reum and mother to son Phoenix and daughter London

Leon Bennett/Getty Paris Hilton in Los Angeles in February 2024

Paris Hilton's return to music couldn't have come at a better time.

The businesswoman and musician, 43, released her long-awaited second album, Infinite Icon, on Friday, Sept. 6, and not only does the record mark her first full-length release since 2006's Paris, but it's also her first as a wife and mother.

"My first album was so much fun, and I feel like that was more my party girl era, but I wasn't taking the music as seriously," Hilton tells PEOPLE of Paris. "I've been through so much in my life and grown in ways I never imagined. I feel like [Infinite Icon] really represents that evolution."

Paris Hilton 'Infinite Icon' Album Cover

The "Stars Are Blind" singer approached the new album from a very different perspective than her debut. Since then, she married entrepreneur Carter Reum in 2021, and they've since welcomed two kids: son Phoenix, 19 months, and daughter London, 10 months.

Hilton's immense connection to her family is reflected on several of the tracks on Infinite Icon. "'Infinity' is a love song to my husband, just feeling like I have a home and feeling so confident where I have someone who lifts me up and supports me in so many ways. I've never felt happier in my life," she says. "And 'Legacy' is for Carter, London and Phoenix: Loving them is my legacy."

Strong parent-child connections are common in the Hilton family tree, as one of Paris' biggest fans is her mother, Kathy, who shed tears watching her daughter perform at the Infinite Icon release party in New York City on Friday, Sept. 5.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton, Carter Reum and their children, daughter London and son Phoenix

"She's just been blown away when I've played her the songs. She's so happy," says Paris of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 65. "She loves 'Stars Are Blind.' It's one of her favorites of my songs, but she's very proud of this new album."

Part of Kathy's pride in watching Paris passionately pursue music likely stems from her own former dreams of becoming a singer. "My mom actually had a whole record deal and was recording an album, but then she got pregnant with me and wanted to be a mom," she says. "I definitely got my voice from listening to my mom and my grandmother my whole life."

Now, Paris gets the privilege of sharing her own art with Phoenix and London. "They love the music," she says. "He loves 'Legacy' so much, and London really loves 'Adored.' When I play 'Stay Young,' Phoenix is always having the best time — he just started dancing around and enjoying music."



Read the original article on People.