Paris Hilton reveals why she 'couldn't care less' about partying anymore

Paris Hilton "couldn't care less" about partying anymore.

The 43-year-old heiress - who is now married to Carter Reum and has Phoenix, 23 months, as well as 13-month-old London with him - was a mainstay on the Hollywood scene of the early 2000s alongside the likes of Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan but admitted that these days life looks very different.

She told USA Today: "Back then, it was more about going out partying, having fun. Now, my favorite thing to do is just to be at home in bed with my babies and my puppies and my husband chilling on the weekends and cooking. I (couldn't) care less about going to all the parties and things like I did back in the day."

The socialite featured on the early 2000s series 'The Simple Life' alongside Nicole Richie and the duo are reuniting for 'Paris and Nicole: The Encore' but she revealed that her mother Kathy Hilton was against the idea of her letting the cameras follow her around to start with.

She said: "When I told my mom that I got a call about doing this reality show, she immediately said, 'No, do not do it,' and was very against it.

"But then the night after it aired, she called me and she said, 'Oh, my God, I was wrong. The show is incredible. You and Nicole are comedy gold. It's the funniest thing I've ever watched,' and she was very proud. So I'm happy that I didn't listen to her.

"'The Simple Life' is very, very special to me. … I love watching it with my husband (Carter Reum), I love watching it with my kids," Hilton says. "My baby Phoenix, he loves just singing the song 'Sanasa' now. And it's just the cutest thing in the world to hear him sing it!"