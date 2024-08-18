Paris Hilton 'Safe' After Freak Fire Destroys Her Trailer During Music Video Shoot

Paris Hilton is reeling after a fire destroyed her trailer during the making of the music video for her new song, “Bad Bitch Academy.”

The celebrity CEO addressed the “heartbreaking” accident in an Instagram story on Friday, where she posted an image of a scorched trailer along with a message of gratitude.

“Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today,” Hilton wrote. “As heartbreaking as it is, l’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me.”

The star went on to thank the music video’s director, Hannah Lux Davis, along with fellow celebrities Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass. As Entertainment Weekly noted, Trainor is featured on Hilton’s song “Chasin’,” while Klum and Bass may appear in the “Bad Bitch Academy” music video.

Hilton stopped short of sharing details about what sparked the fire, however.

In a second story post, she showed her fans some of the charred items that were recovered from her trailer.

“Not how I expected my music video shoot for ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ to go,” she wrote alongside a broken heart emoji.

On Saturday, the “Stars Are Blind” singer shared an Instagram video post where she surveyed the damage and revealed in the post’s caption how “all my favorite sunglasses, shoes, handbags, jewelry, computers, cameras, phones and so much more” were obliterated in the accident.

“It’s heartbreaking to see so many of my favorite things destroyed,” she wrote, adding, “But thankfully everyone is safe and okay and that’s all that matters.”

Finding a way to laugh about the blaze, the star ended her message by saying, “Here’s hoping Day 2 of filming ‘Bad Bitch Academy’ is a little less lit,” and promoting her new album, “Infinite Icon,” which is set to come out in September.

