Paris Hilton Says Viral 'What Is Walmart' Moment Was 'Just Me Pretending to Be the Character' (Exclusive)

"I knew what it was," Hilton tells PEOPLE of her iconic scene from 'The Simple Life'

Paris Hilton is clarifying a misconception from her time on The Simple Life.

Ahead of the premiere of her new Peacock series Paris & Nicole: The Encore, where she reunites with Nicole Richie to transform their iconic "Sanasa" song into an operatic affair, Hilton and Richie spoke with PEOPLE exclusively about their time on the former Fox series. In doing so, Hilton remembered the viral moment where she said "What is Walmart?" after Richie said she heard that "people hang out" at the retail chain.

"That was just me pretending to be the character. I knew what it was," Hilton, 43, now says.

"We wanted it to be entertaining," she continues. "We come from Hollywood. We were basically just playing into what we knew that the audience would want."

Hilton looked back on another iconic moment from the reality TV hit, which ran from 2003-2007, when she remembered her unique approach to finishing household chores, which included cooking bacon with an iron and mopping on a Segway.

"That was hilarious and so much fun," she says. "It makes it a lot more fun to be mopping the floor if you are on a Segway, because then you're kind of floating throughout the house. Also, if you don't have a pan, you can use an iron to make [an] amazing grilled cheese sandwich."

Like Hilton, Richie also has past moments from the show she would like to clarify, including when she spilled then vacuumed someone's remains when the duo worked at a funeral home.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty (L-R) Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie attend the 2024 CFDA Awards at American Museum of Natural History on October 28, 2024 in New York City.

"Well, for the record, they were not real ashes," she shares. "I guess that's my overall takeaway. They were not real ashes. I would be traumatized if I really did spill someone's ashes."

For Hilton and Richie, reuniting for their new series, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, 20 years after the original show premiered was "so much fun," says Hilton.

"It really made my summer," Richie adds.

"It was so exciting. I knew when I was getting up and getting ready, I didn't know what the day was going to bring, but I was just so excited to be able to get in the car, go shoot with Paris," she continues. "I knew that we were going to have a good time, I knew we were going to laugh."

All three episodes of Paris & Nicole: The Encore are now available to stream on Peacock.

