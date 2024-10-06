Paris Hilton Shares Glimpse of Sister Nicky’s 41st Birthday Decorations as They Have Spa Day with Her Son Phoenix

Paris pulled out all the stops with her rose gold balloons to celebrate her younger sister

Kevin Mazur/VF24/WireImage; Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris and Nicky Hilton; birthday balloons for Nicki's birthday on Oct. 5, 2024

Paris Hilton is “sliving” for sister Nicky Hilton's 41st birthday!

The “Stars Are Blind” singer, 43, showed off some decorations in an Instagram Stories video on Saturday, Oct. 5, to mark Nicky's birthday. Rose gold balloons that read "HAPPY BIRTHDAY NICKY" are seen surrounded by smaller pink and silver balloons.

"So cute," Paris can be heard saying as she passes her dogs and a “HOUSE OF SLIVING” sign on the floor.

She also re-shared a picture from Nicky's Instagram Stories of Paris and son Phoenix dressed in pink outfits and headbands for a spa day. Paris notably has a home wellness center that she calls the “sliving spa,” which contains cryotherapy and facial machines and a red light therapy bed.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton's balloons for her sister Nicky’s birthday

Phoenix wore one of Paris' pieces from her Paris Hilton Baby Collection in the sweet photo. Along with her 20-month-old son, Paris is also mom to 10-month-old daughter London.

Nicky, meanwhile, has two daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 8, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 6, and a 2-year-old son named Chasen.

Paris' gesture for Nicky's birthday is one of the many ways the sisters show their love for one another. The sisters have been close throughout the years growing up in the spotlight, celebrating many milestones together, including marriage and motherhood.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton and her son Phoenix on Oct. 5, 2024

They also share major pop culture moments. In her 2023 memoir, Paris admitted that she got her "that's hot" catchphrase from Nicky. "At some point, I heard Nicky say 'That's hot,' and it resonated with me," Paris wrote.

"I wrote it in my diary and doodled flowers and fireworks around it. It's such a great statement, isn't it? Positive. Unpretentious. The word hot is evocative; there's energy in it."

Hilton also often uses the phrase “sliving.”

“‘Sliving‘ is a word I invented a few years ago at a Halloween party. I started to say 'slaying' but took a sharp left toward 'living your best life,' and 'sliving' came out," she explained in Paris. "We all died laughing, but I was thinking, ‘That's a great word. Ima trademark that s--- like yesterday.’ ”



Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton in 2023

In 2019, the sisters spoke to PEOPLE about how many millennium trends have come back since their original emergence in the early 2000s.

“I mean Paris started all the millennium trends and now there are still all of these girls dressing up like her,” Nicky told PEOPLE at the time. Paris also reflected on the full-circle fashion moment.



“Everyone thought I was crazy back in the day — wearing all these clothes — because nobody dressed like me,” Paris said. “Now I see on these runways — I go to my friends’ who are designers and on their mood boards there’s pictures of me from back in the day, it makes me feel really proud to see it all come to life. Very flattering."

