Paris Hilton Shares Photos from Daughter London's Fantastical “Alice in Wonderland”-Themed First Birthday Party

The socialite is a mom to son Phoenix, 20 months, and daughter London, 12 months, whom she shares with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton, Carter Reum and London

Paris Hilton brought her daughter London down the rabbit hole in celebration of her first birthday.

On Sunday, Nov. 10, the DJ and socialite, 43, took fans inside London's Alice in Wonderland-themed first birthday bash, sharing the elaborate decor and friend-filled festivities on her Instagram Stories. Earlier in the day, the proud mom of two showed off her backyard filled with giant teacups and flowers, pink mushrooms and statues of the film's iconic characters.

"Setting up for a special birthday today!" Hilton wrote over one clip, adding, "Can anyone guess the theme?" over another.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton at London's first birthday

An hour later, she shared footage of the party's entranceway, complete with pink and green florals, blue velvet bows and a smiling Cheshire Cat.

"London in Slivington!" Hilton shared, revealing the party's theme. "Happy 1st Birthday London!!!"

Hilton and husband Carter Reum can be seen posing with London in their arms in front of the pink birthday sign. The birthday girl looked adorable in her all-pink ensemble, while Hilton wore a long skirt printed with an Alice in Wonderland scene and a black headband reminiscent of Alice's.

She completed the party with a tea party stand and a pack of adorable alpacas roaming the scene. "The most cuddly alpacas," wrote Real Housewives star Kyle Richards over a video of herself playing with the fluffy animals.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton at London's first birthday

Hilton and Reum are also parents to son Phoenix, 20 months. On Monday, Nov. 4, Hilton shared an adorable Instagram carousel from her first Halloween as a family of four.

In the sweet clips and pics, Hilton was dressed up as Britney Spears, while her kids rocked a duo costume as Winnie the Pooh and Tigger.

"First Halloween as a Family of 4! 🎃👻 My heart is so full! 🥹🧡🖤," the proud mom captioned her post, adding, "#HappySlivingween."