Paris Hilton Sings ‘Sanasa’ Catchphrase with Her 2 Kids During Playtime: ‘Baby P’s New Favorite Song!’

Paris Hilton just sang to two adoring fans — her kids!

In a sweet video posted to Instagram on Sunday, Dec. 15, Hilton, 43, is seen holding a toy microphone and kneeling on the floor next to son Phoenix, 22 months, and daughter, London, 13 months.

The reality star and Phoenix then belt out the word “sanasa” — which Simple Life fans will recognize as the show’s sing-songy catchphrase, typically sung by Hilton and best friend Nicole Richie at random moments. Phoenix and London then bang on a tiny bongo drum as Hilton laughs.

“🥹Baby P’s new favorite song! 🎵🎤👶🏼💫 #Sanasa,” Hilton captions her post.

Hilton and her husband, entrepreneur Carter Reum, welcomed Pheonix and London via surrogate in 2023. The star opened up to PEOPLE that same year, revealing what she found to be the most surprising part of motherhood.

“It's just how much love I could have for someone,” she said. “I thought I knew what love was with my husband, but as soon as I met my baby, it's just this love on another level. He has just changed my life in every way."

"I just feel like the luckiest girl in the world every single day for this beautiful family that I have," she continued.

Since then, Hilton has shared many loving tributes to her children, including a recent Thanksgiving post.

“This Thanksgiving, my heart is overflowing with gratitude 🥹 I’m so thankful for my beautiful family and my precious babies who bring endless love, happiness and laughter into my life every day 🥰😍 Here’s to celebrating love, togetherness, and all the things we’re grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our family to yours ❤️✨,” she captioned the post.

As to where the lasting tune came from? Nicole Richie, 43, revealed that she and Hilton wrote the song when they were 7 years old while appearing on a Dec. 11 episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“What did your dad [musician Lionel Richie] say when he heard it for the first time?” Cooper asked, to which Richie immediately joked, “He was jealous.”

Looking ahead, the hotel heiress is returning to her roots in a three-part Simple Life spinoff, Paris & Nicole: The Encore, which follows the friends on more absurd adventures (including a sanasa opera, according to The Hollywood Reporter).

Paris & Nicole: The Encore is available to stream on Peacock.



