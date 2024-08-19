Paris Hilton’s trailer burns down on set of new music video

Paris Hilton was unharmed but her trailer was destroyed after a fire broke out on the set of her new music video on Friday.

The incident reportedly occurred as Hilton was filming the video for “Bad B—h Academy” in downtown Los Angeles. The 43-year-old singer and reality star chronicled the ordeal in several Instagram Stories showing the aftermath of the blaze.

One photo shows her trailer with a caved-in roof, charred walls and ashes all over the ground.

“Sadly an accidental fire broke out in my trailer on the set of my music video today,” Hilton said. “As heartbreaking as it is, I’m so thankful everyone is safe and I’m incredibly grateful for the amazing support I have around me.”

Hilton then tagged several recognizable names, including music video director Hannah Lux Davis — known for her work with Ariana Grande, Nicki Minaj, Doja Cat and more — as well as Heidi Klum, Meghan Trainor and Lance Bass, who are all making cameos in the video.

In a subsequent Story, Hilton showed more of the damage, including burn marks and soot on her belongings.

“The show must go on …” she wrote in another Story featuring a photo of her posing alongside 51-year-old Klum on a runway.

Additional footage obtained by TMZ shows the trailer completely demolished, with windows blown out and scorched items scattered all over the ground.

Sources told the outlet the trailer was filled with designer clothes, accessories, jewelry, computers and lots of other personal belongings, all of which were destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the blaze is currently unclear and being investigated by the L.A. Fire Department.

Hilton’s “Bad B—h Academy” is off her upcoming album, “INFINITE ICON,” set to be released on Sept. 6.

