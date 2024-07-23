Paris Hilton Twins with Son Phoenix and Daughter London in Matching Pajamas Aboard Private Jet

The DJ and heiress said she likes to "twin with my babies wherever I go"

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton with son Phoenix and daughter London

Paris Hilton is twinning with her mini me's!

On Monday, July 22, the mother of two, 43, shared a video of herself wearing matching pajamas with her son Phoenix, 18 months, and daughter London, 8 months aboard a private jet.

While Phoenix and London sported love heart print cream-colored sweaters and bottoms, Hilton wore the robe version of the outfits and a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball cap.

“Me when I have not one but TWO babies to twin with 🥰✨💖 #SlivingMom #ImFree #InfiniteIcon,” Hilton - who shares her children with entrepreneur husband Carter Reum - wrote in her caption.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton with son Phoenix and daughter London

She also wrote across the video, " Me when I twin with my babies wherever I go ✨."

In the clip, which was played alongside the socialite and Rina Sawayama’s song “I'm Free,” Hilton held on to her babies as they displayed adorable smiles.

Phoenix then crawled off his mother’s lap before moving a pink pillow and smiling at the camera.

“I can’t take the cuteness!" wrote Hilton's aunt Kyle Richards in the comment section.

Earlier this month, Hilton was pictured carrying her daughter at the London Hilton hotel on Park Lane in England.

Paris Hilton/Instagram Paris Hilton with son Phoenix and daughter London

The DJ and heiress attended the Formula 1 race at Silverstone with her husband and children, marking baby London’s first visit to her namesake city.

In a photo shared with PEOPLE, the mother-daughter duo stood on a rug outside the hotel's revolving doors that read "London Hilton." Hilton and London also wore matching pink outfits.

The proud mom also shared a video on Instagram to mark London's first visit to the English capital.

"London is in London," Hilton said as she planted kisses on her baby girl.



