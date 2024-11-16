Paris Hilton Unveils Her 'Iconic' Pet Grooming Line: 'Every Pet Deserves to Feel Pampered' (Exclusive)

The star's new pet grooming line is made up of various products that are vegan and vet-recommended

Kira Labs Paris Hilton.

Paris Hilton is making sure pets are "sliving" — "slaying" and "living" — just as much as their owners!

The businesswoman and mother of two, 43, has launched a pet grooming collection, available now on Amazon.

"Just in time for the holidays, I’m beyond excited to introduce my new, iconic pet grooming line!" Hilton tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "Every pet deserves to feel pampered, which is why we crafted these products with natural ingredients and signature scents."

She adds, "There’s something special for every pup to enjoy a one-of-a-kind spa and grooming experience."

Kira Labs A product from Paris Hilton's pet grooming line.

Hilton's pet grooming line, developed by Kira Labs, is made up of various products that are vegan and vet-recommended, as well as paraben-free and sulfate-free.

Priced from $15.95 to $17.95, the collection features odor control sprays that "keep pets fresh between washes with five deodorizing sprays in our signature scents" and no-rinse shampoos, which are "perfect for convenient, waterless cleaning."

Also available is a shampoo collection that is made up of five signature scents — Lavender, Cucumber Melon, Apple Blossom, Bergamot and Sweet Pea & Vanilla — plus a fragrance-free option.

Alongside the fragrance-free shampoo are more fragrance-free options for sensitive pets, including a Pre-Blowout Treatment, Paw Repair Cream, Silken Serum and a No-Rinse Shampoo.

Kevin Ostajewski Paris Hilton and a dog.

Hilton, a lifelong pet lover, has an Instagram page dedicated "fur kids," a.k.a. to her many animals.

The Paris Hilton Pet Grooming line is now available to purchase on Amazon.