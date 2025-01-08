Paris Jackson celebrates her life 5 years sober: 'Can't believe I almost missed it all'

Paris Jackson is celebrating a major milestone.

The 26-year-old singer, who is the only daughter of the late Michael Jackson, got vulnerable about her sobriety journey in an Instagram Reel she posted Tuesday.

"Hi, I’m pk and I’m an alcoholic and a heroin addict," Jackson – whose legal name is Paris-Michael Katherine Jackson – wrote in the caption. "Today marks 5 years clean & sober from all drugs and alcohol. To say that I’m thankful would be a poor euphemism. Gratitude hardly scratches the surface."

She continued, "It’s because I’m sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all (its) glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust. I feel the sun on my skin and it’s warm. I’ve found that life keeps happening regardless of whether I’m sober or not, but today I get to show up for it."

Paris Jackson, the only daughter of Michael Jackson, expressed gratitude for her life five years after she gave up "all drugs and alcohol."

About the montage of short video clips, she wrote: "Here’s a little snapshot of what has been possible because of my sobriety, and my god I can’t believe I almost missed it all. Thanks 1 • 7 • 20."

ADVERTISEMENT

The footage, seemingly captured throughout the years, first showed her smoking and drinking Jameson straight from the bottle in various environments. Then it cuts to the recovery chips and coins and Jackson's life while sober from drugs and alcohol, as she dances in public, makes music, spends time with her dogs and kisses her new fiancé, Justin "Blue" Long.

A rare appearance: Michael Jackson's children Prince, Paris and Bigi Jackson hit the red carpet

Prince Jackson (left), Paris Jackson and Bigi Jackson attend the opening night of "MJ: The Musical" at Prince Edward Theatre on March 27, 2024, in London.

She ended the video with a final message: "To those that helped me on this journey, if only for just the beginning, middle, or the whole time so far, you know who you are and I owe you my life. Thank you. 5 years. THANK GOD."

Over the years, Jackson has been open about various mental health struggles, including suicide attempts, self-harm and body image issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 2020 Facebook Watch series "Unfiltered: Paris Jackson and Gabriel Glenn," Jackson said she "fell into self-harm" when she gained weight following her father's death in 2009.

"It was also a distraction from emotional pain and transferring it to physical pain. And a need for control," she said.

The model and musician stopped taking antidepressants and other medications, which numbed both her positive and negative emotions, and explained that her depression "comes in waves."

"Even though the lows are unbearably low, I would still rather (feel) that than nothing. Pain is way better than numb because at least you’re feeling something," she said.

In a 2021 "Red Table Talk" interview, Jackson described feeling thankful that her previous suicide attempts were unsuccessful and explained that finding self-love and practicing affirmations changed her outlook on life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"A lot of people do feel regret when they try and attempt suicide," she said. "There have been times where I did and times where I didn’t, where I was upset that it didn’t work. But I can say, several years later, that I’m really grateful that it didn’t. Things have gotten better."

Contributing: Jenna Ryu

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental and/or substance use disorders, you can call the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration's free and confidential treatment referral and information service at 1-800-662-HELP (4357). It's available 24/7 in English and Spanish (TTY: 1-800-487-4889).

If you or someone you know may be struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can call 988 any time day or night, or chat online. Crisis Text Line also provides free, 24/7, confidential support via text message to people in crisis when they dial 741741.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Paris Jackson celebrates being 5 years sober from alcohol, heroin