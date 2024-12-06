Paris Jackson is engaged.

The 26-year-old model - who is the daughter of late King of Pop Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe - has been dating music producer Justin Long since 2022 and took to social media on his birthday (06.12.24) to reveal that they are set to tie the knot.

She wrote on Instagram: "happy birthday my sweet blue. doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and i couldn’t dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with. thank you for letting me be yours. i love you.

In one of the pictures, Justin is on one knee whilst a shocked Paris watches as he pulls a ring out of a box.

Paris has a career as a singer in her own right and it is believed that she and Justin met when he worked started working with her band before he collaborated with her on her track 'Blue Moon'.

But the 'hit your knees' singer has previously been linked to the likes of Cara Delevigne and recently admitted that she always thought she would end up marrying a woman.

She said: "[I] thought I'd end up marrying a chick. I've dated more women than men. Been with more chicks."

Prior to her relationship with Justin, Paris dated bandmate Gabriel Glenn noted when it all came to an end it had been the "deepest" love she had ever felt.

Speaking on 'Red Table Talk', she explained: "It was the deepest I ever loved someone, it was the most intense I've felt so far and the most intense betrayal I felt so far and experienced.

'It's definitely closed me off to that, I'm very careful with who I spend time with now and very guarded and trying to protect myself."