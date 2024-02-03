Paris knife attack: Three wounded at Gare de Lyon station

As police secured the area following the stabbing, traffic at the Gare de Lyon was disrupted

Three people have been wounded in a knife attack at a major train station in Paris, police say.

One person suffered serious stomach wounds during the stabbings at the Gare de Lyon on Saturday morning.

A suspect is in custody. Police say he is a Malian national who presented an Italian driving licence to officers.

There have been several knife attacks in Paris in the recent past. In December oa tourist was killed and two others wounded near the Eiffel Tower.

In January last year, six people were injured after a stabbing at the capital's Gare du Nord.