Paris mayor on Olympic terror threat: ‘We cannot have a city paralysed by fear – we won’t hide’

“I have to be honest and tell you that here in France, we live in a country that continues to have an absolutely crazy machismo.” Anne Hidalgo widens her eyes, shakes her head and repeats: “Crazy! Being a woman in politics – being mayor of Paris – one really feels that.”



The 64-year-old isn’t talking about the French people, she wants to stress, but the way women are portrayed in the media there. “The representation of women here – particularly women in power – is horrible. We’re supposed to be crazy, hard, what else…” “Hysterical,” provides her adviser. “Of course, hysterical.” “Emotional,” I offer up. “Always emotional,” she agrees. “Oh, and if you then start to tackle the issue of air pollution, car traffic and so on, you become the ‘little lady’ who wants to prevent these gentlemen from using the powerful machines with which they will show their virility.”



In her sleek navy suit, cream silk camisole and point-toe high-heeled boots, the Cádiz-born mayor – appointed in 2014 – is as cool and self-assured as they come. She’s well aware that her ethos as a socialist, a feminist and an ecologist, intent on reinventing Paris as a green metropolis, has made her a divisive figure locally and nationally (in a 2022 presidential run, she won 1.75 per cent of the votes).

Anne Hidalgo in her city hall office, talks about sexism she faces when trying to modernise Paris - Magali Delporte

The fact that one report shows air pollution has decreased by more than 40 per cent over the past decade, and that there are now 870 miles of cycle lanes in Paris (compared with some 125 in 2001), isn’t seen as favourably by some Parisians as it is by the outside world. And although “Paris is breathing better”, she insists, adding that “it has been three years since I’ve had to issue a caution [regarding air quality], prohibiting children from playing in schoolyards”, Hidalgo is the first to admit that “I have lived through periods of very, very intense bashing”.

On X/Twitter – which she branded “a gigantic global sewer” when she quit the platform last November – Parisians continue to rage about the visually unappealing work sites across the capital under the #SaccageParis (WreckParis) hashtag. Memes of the greenery being planted across the city – #vegetation – are gaining traction (with one friend sending me an image of a shrub-topped bus stop, captioned with puce-faced emojis). Yet this “little lady” refuses to be cowed.



“It’s hard,” she concedes. “It is.” Particularly when “people blow up one detail into a big thing. All my numerous opponents on the extreme Left and the extreme Right started taking photos of the slightest piece of waste paper [in the street],” she rolls her eyes. “To say that Paris was supposedly a filthy city, unliveable in. But when you understand where it’s coming from and how it has been orchestrated…”

And when Hidalgo knows that after three unsuccessful Olympic bids in eight Games – including one against London for the 2012 Games – it was she who finally scored a victory for the French capital, succeeding where every previous man had failed? That must ease the pain a little? “Absolutely!” she exults, sitting up straighter in her chair. “I am very proud of that. I mean really happy with this thumbing of the nose of history. Vis-à-vis my predecessors, I respect them a lot,” she adds, “and they fought, they did a lot of things – but they didn’t win.”

The Olympic ceremony will take place in the heart of the city, along its main artery, the Seine, and feature a boat parade of the 10,500 athletes winding its way from east to west along a 3.7-mile route in front of some 326,000 spectators - Stephane De Sakutin/AFP

We meet in the mayor’s office in the glorious 19th-century Hôtel de Ville: an office that is famously larger than the president’s at the Elysée, in a building twice the size of the White House, with spectacular views of the Seine.



Inside, with its marble staircases, its elaborate cornicing, its gilt, mirrors, statues, alcoves and stained-glass windows, you could be in a mini-Versailles. Yet far from being the aloof character I was led to expect, Hidalgo is warm and chatty – and hers isn’t a showcase office, but clearly where she deals with her daily duties. (She is, after all, responsible for a little over two million inhabitants, with a municipal workforce of more than 50,000 and a budget of €11 billion.) The desk is adorned with a cluster of Lego figures and covered with books, files and papers. And for all its grandeur and the magnificence of the art lining the walls, the room has a lived-in feel.

As well it might: Hidalgo has been here for 10 years. And anyone tempted to think of hers as a cushy gig should remember that during her tenure, Paris has lived through a series of Islamic terrorist attacks – on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, and a kosher supermarket in January 2015, and in November that same year at the Bataclan concert hall – the Seine bursting its banks (in 2018), a fire gutting Notre-Dame cathedral (in 2019) and a global pandemic.



Hosting the Olympics has enormous meaning for any city, but for Paris and France, it’s especially significant. Its decade horribilis was one of the main reasons Hidalgo was so determined to win, and she hopes the Games will both give Paris “a global visibility” and prove that what she describes as the “masculinist model imposed everywhere on the planet” is outdated. “I would like our Olympics to show that there is another way to live intelligently, in peace, while respecting all living things.”

It was specifically the spate of attacks that began at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo that made up her mind, she tells me. In the days, weeks and months after the January 2015 terrorist attacks claimed the lives of 17 people, Hidalgo saw how “lost” and “confused” young people were, how badly they needed “something powerful, a driving force that would bring everyone together – and I told myself that the Olympic Games are the most unifying event in the world”. A staccato nod. “And that we have to go for it.”

Winning bid: Hidalgo realised Paris needed a unifying force following Charlie Hedbo and Bataclan attacks - Elise Hardy

There was something else, something that still makes her wince nine years on. “There were people out there who were tempted to see those terrorists as heroes [those defending the terrorists’ actions]. And I thought to myself: ‘Things must be going very, very badly in people’s heads if that’s what they’re thinking.’” But if she could present them with real heroes? “That’s it. And by the way, the real heroes were obviously Ahmed Merabet [the murdered police officer who died defending the values of the Republic at Charlie Hebdo]. The real heroes were and are the cartoonists, because they make use of our freedom of expression. But that’s also what the world’s top athletes will do, at the Olympic and Paralympic Games.”



The country was still reeling from the Charlie Hebdo attacks when Islamist radicals hit the Bataclan concert hall, the surrounding restaurants and bars and the Stade de France almost simultaneously, leaving 130 people dead and hundreds wounded. Hidalgo witnessed the aftermath of the carnage first hand, describing the scene as a “war zone”.

“It’s impossible ever to forget those images,” she says today. “Impossible. And every time I walk past the Bataclan and the café terraces along Rue Oberkampf, I’m taken back to that night.” She shakes her head, gives a sad smile. “Life has come back to that area, and that makes me happy, but I also relive the agony that people were going through. I see friends who lost their son on one of those café terraces. Everyone around us was impacted by it in some way. But I also see the strength of this city, of Paris, its resilience and its capacity to overcome a crisis and move forward – without ever forgetting what happened.”

She hopes that on July 26, when the city offers an Olympic Opening Ceremony bolder than any other, it will “bear testimony to that resilience”. This ceremony will take place in the heart of the city, along its main artery, the Seine, and feature a boat parade of the 10,500 athletes winding its way from east to west along a 3.7-mile route in front of some 326,000 spectators. Because “although we’re working with top, top security experts”, she says, Hidalgo remains certain of one thing: “We cannot have a city paralysed by fear.”

'Social equality has always been what I strive for' - Magali Delporte

There’s obviously a special concern when it comes to safeguarding Israeli athletes, and Hidalgo tells me how “awful” it was to see Eden Golan, Israel’s 20-year-old act at the Eurovision Song Contest, get booed last month. “I’m fighting to support the Palestinian victims and to make the distinction between [Benjamin] Netanyahu and the Israelis. Netanyahu is making the war last because it’s a way for him to stay in power. But to refuse to denounce Hamas’s [Oct 7] attack and to let anti-Semitism rise, which [France’s leftist firebrand] Jean-Luc Mélenchon is doing very clearly, is really unacceptable. So you cannot put the entire population of Israel in the same basket. It really pains me when people do that.”



There is “zero naivety” when it comes to the enormity of the security operation that will be at work, Hidalgo emphasises. But she would like us to remember that less than three weeks after the November terrorist attacks of 2015, the city hosted the Paris Climate Conference, and the following year, the Euros. “And there was the same polemic.” She holds eye contact. “But we can’t hide and we won’t hide. And I think it’s vital we tell the terrorists: ‘You lost.’ If we show them that we’re scared, they’ve won.”

There’s a level of emotion in the way Hidalgo speaks about her city that I’ve never heard from Sadiq Khan, and I wonder whether sometimes a love for an adopted country and city can be stronger than it is even for those who were born there. In her 2013 book, Mon Combat Pour Paris (My Fight For Paris), she writes: “For my [Spanish-born] father, France was the country of Victor Hugo, the country that had given him refuge when his republican parents were forced to flee Franco’s massacres.”

Hidalgo has a love of her city rarely seen in London Mayor Sadiq Khan - Ian Langsdon/EPA

The mayor was only two years old when her electrician father and seamstress mother migrated from San Fernando, a province of Cádiz, to France, in 1961. The family settled in Vaise, a working-class neighbourhood of Lyon, where her father found work in a factory, and she and her older sister, Marie – who used to run a company in LA and is now retired – were naturalised as French at 14.



After studying social law at Jean Moulin University in Lyon, Hidalgo became one of very few female labour inspectors (a civil servant ensuring labour laws are correctly applied by employers). It wasn’t until 15 years later that she got her start in politics when hired as an aide by one of the most powerful women in government, Lionel Jospin’s minister of employment, Martine Aubry.

After a few years in government, she was appointed deputy mayor under Bertrand Delanoë in 2001, briefly taking over from him when he was stabbed by a mentally ill man the following year.

A first marriage at 20 to Philippe Jantet, a political activist she met at university, lasted 16 years. The couple had two children in the 80s – Matthieu, now a lawyer, and Elsa, an engineer – but grew apart, and in the 1990s, whilst working at the Ministry of Labour, Hidalgo met her current husband, technocrat Jean-Marc Germain, with whom she has a 22-year-old son, Arthur.

The Mayor is married to politician Jean-Marc Germain - Chesnot/Getty Images Europe

Just as her own parents’ experiences formed the political values she holds dear today, she is clearly inspired by her own children. Hidalgo’s youngest son is an even more radical ecologist than her, and in 2018 became the youngest Frenchman to swim across the Channel.



He has got her into cold water swimming, she tells me – in the Loing river, south of Île de France – which will serve her well if she is to deliver on her promise to “bathe in the Seine” before the start of the Olympics. To prove the water is clean enough for the games, she is going to jump in “on June 23 or 30,” she vows. “Come with us!” I will if Macron is to join her, as has been suggested (if only to see what kind of swimwear the French president goes for). “I have invited him,” she says. “But all I can tell you is that I will definitely be doing it.”

Opening up stretches of the Seine for public bathing is one post-Olympics plan she has spoken about before. And although it’s hard for Hidalgo to focus on anything but the Games right now, I’m keen to push her on what else she would like to accomplish before her term is up in 2026 – that’s if she’ll be standing again? She bats the question away with a wave of the hand. “I will answer that after the Olympic Games.” She will, however, rule out another presidential run: “No, no. I had strong convictions as a candidate and I am very happy to have run, so I will continue to play my role in political life and bring my convictions to it.”

Hidalgo, pictured with President Macron, is ready to swim in the Seine to prove the water is clean for the Olympics - Sarah Meyssonier/AFP

Back to what she would like to achieve after the games. Given how strongly she feels about air pollution, does she, for example, plan to make Paris a smoke-free zone? Even as I ask the question, I can’t help thinking that you could probably power the whole country with Parisians’ wrath if she did.



“We already have places, gardens and in front of schools, that are smoke-free,” she says. “So yes, I’m quite up for doing that. Air pollution is a very important cause of mortality and disease in a city like ours – and obviously [smoking] is a part of that.”

So she doesn’t see smoking as a “personal freedom” Parisians are entitled to have? “No, no.” She frowns. “I believe that freedom is being able to breathe.”



With the Olympics often used by cities to accelerate change (either overtly or covertly), and an estimated 15 million tourists due to flood into Paris in July, I’d also like to know what she thinks about a recent news piece suggesting that Parisian cafés and brasseries have already launched a ploy to instigate a US-style tipping culture. Since there is a legally mandated 15 per cent service charge, this would be breaking not just with a long tradition, but a part of French culture? Hidalgo gives a Gallic shrug. “I’ve always tipped,” she says. “But I do like the fact that with a card, you can now add the percentage you want. I think it’s normal when the service is good – but the service does have to be good.”

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, says the 2015 attacks made her determined to host the Games - Magali Delporte

As for the ‘15-minute city’ that formed the centrepiece of her 2020 re-election campaign – the concept being that everything should be accessible to inhabitants within a short walk or bike ride – this remains at the heart of her political vision. Her critics may decry it as a “pipe dream” that would be great for the green elite and terrible for the rubes in the suburbs, but “social equality has always been what I strive for,” she says – and for that reason she feels saddened by Brexit.



“It’s true that Brexit will have made it hard [for you] to bounce back. What the UK went through with Brexit: people were manipulated by a small part of the economic elite,” she says. “So there is a kind of manipulation of opinion in that kind of populism that means that people think they are defending something that belongs to the people, when in fact they are acting against their own best interests.”



We’re almost out of time, but there’s a (particularly cheesy) question I’ve left until last. Does she think Paris deserves to keep its “city of love” title? “Absolutely!” she cries. “Of course it does!” In fact, this reminds her of something that happened only yesterday – and when an anecdote involves a meeting with the Pope at the Vatican, a discussion about the forthcoming Olympics and climate change… and that’s just the intro, you know it’s going to be good.



“Anyway, so I’m on the plane home from Rome last night,” Hidalgo is talking fast now, anxious to reach the punchline, “and the flight officer says to me: ‘Madame la Maire, we have someone on the plane who does a huge amount for Paris, like you.’ ‘Really?’ I asked. ‘Who?’ ‘Emily,’ he says. ‘Emily in Paris’.”



Breaking out into a broad smile, she tells me about how Lily Collins – who plays Emily in the hit Netflix series that has done for Paris what Sex and the City did for New York – started screaming “Oh my God!” when Hidalgo introduced herself; about how the mayor thanked the actress “for everything you have done for Paris”, “Of course, the show’s a postcard depiction,” Hidalgo adds, “and a little caricatural and so on, but that’s what cinema does. And you know what: it’s also true!”