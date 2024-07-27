Paris Olympics 2024: Eurostar cancellations and flight disruption after rail sabotage travel chaos

With concerted acts of sabotage causing chaos on France’s high speed rail network just hours ahead of the Olympic Games opening ceremony, disruption is expected to continue for fans travelling to watch the world’s best athletes compete.

French rail operator SNCF warned on Friday that the damage could affect as many as 800,000 people over the course of the weekend, with the disruption also continuing to hit Eurostar services from London on Saturday.

Flights into France were also impacted by the security concerns, as a vast no-fly zone across the country’s north saw airports in Paris closed for six hours during the opening ceremony on Friday, with bus prices from London exceeding £200 on Friday as fans scrambled for alternatives.

A traveller waits inside the Gare du Nord train station at the 2024 Summer Olympics (AP)

Warning that the “French are under attack”, SNCF chief executive Jean-Pierre Faranadou said the fires that brought trains to a halt were “a premeditated, calculated, coordinated attack”, with transport minister Patrice Vergriete describing people fleeing from the scene and the discovery of incendiary devices.

Despite the chaos, a spokesperson for Team GB told The Independent that all British competitors arrived at the Games as expected on Friday. But with disruption expected to continue, here we take a look at getting to Paris on Saturday and in the days ahead:

Rail travel

Eurostar cancelled four of the 15 trains scheduled from London to Paris on Saturday, hitting more than 3,000 passengers – as the operator also warns of delays.

The rail firm told customers: “Due to the major network incident in France, your train is likely to be delayed between 1-2 hours. We advise you to postpone your trip if you can.”

There are no seats available on any of the remaining trains on Saturday.

Soldiers were patrolling outside the Gare du Nord train station on Friday (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Travel to and from Belgium and across the west, north and east of France was also affected, as trains from across northern France, as well as Belgium and the Netherlands, compete with Eurostar and local trains for space on the network.

With the high-speed line from Lille to the French capital unable to handle the planned number of services, trains are being routed along the “classic” slow line south to Paris – which was not built for either speed or capacity.

Friday’s attack saw vandals damage infrastructure along the lines connecting Paris with cities such as Lille in the north, Bordeaux in the west and Strasbourg in the east. Another attack on the Paris-Marseille line was foiled, French rail operator SNCF said.

“On the Eastern high-speed line, traffic resumed normally this morning at 6.30 a.m. while on the North, Brittany and South-West high-speed lines, 7 out of 10 trains on average will run with delays of 1 to 2 hours,” SNCF said in a statement on Saturday morning.

“At this stage, traffic will remain disrupted on Sunday on the North axis and should improve on the Atlantic axis for weekend returns,” it added.

Mr Vergriete echoed this assertion on Saturday, telling reporters: “There will still be disruptions tomorrow. From Monday, there is no need to worry.”

Travellers wait at the Gare de L'Est (AP)

Flights

Airports in Paris were subjected to a six-hour closure for security purposes at 6pm on Friday as the opening ceremony took place, with hundreds of flights – particularly Air France and EasyJet planes – cancelled to and from Paris.

But air travel appeared to be returning to normal on Saturday morning, with only a handful of flights arriving at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport cancelled or noticeably delayed, including a flight from Gatwick which landed just under an hour beyond schedule.

The Independent’s travel correspondent Simon Calder was aboard the first British Airways flight to touch down in Paris after the main airport reopened on Saturday morning, and reported that the airport was quieter than usual due to the absence of the normal crowds of connecting passengers.

As the airports and the airspace started returning to normal, the next challenge, according to the pan-European air navigation coordinator Eurocontrol, was set to be handling the exodus after the closing ceremony on 11 August.

Buses

As the travel disruption hit on Friday, coach seats from London to Paris began to sell for more than £100 – with some reaching well over £200 for journey times of around 10 hours.

All Flixbus services from London to Paris on Saturday were fully booked, with no spaces left on all but two of those due to arrive in the French capital on Sunday. The earliest available National Express bus does not arrive until Monday afternoon.