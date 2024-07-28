Paris Olympics 2024: Every Team GB medal winner at Games so far

First-day success: Team GB are up and running at the Paris Olympic Games (Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

Team GB have their first two medals of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen claimed bronze in the women’s 3metre synchro diving competition in a nail-biting start to these Games on day one.

And Anna Henderson then joined the party on the opening day, taking silver in the women’s road cycling time trial in treacherous conditions.

Great Britain have made a strong opening in their bid to continue the incredible consistency shown over recent summer Games.

GB wowed with their brilliant success on home soil at London 2012 and then somehow raised that bar even higher with their finest overseas haul to date in Rio de Janeiro four years later that saw them finish behind only the USA in the overall standings.

They could certainly have been forgiven a dip at the Covid-delayed Tokyo Games that took place three years ago, but still managed to return home with 64 medals in total.

This time they have been predicted to claim 63 including 17 golds, which forecasts suggest would put them fourth in the table behind the USA, China and hosts France.

Here is the latest list of medals won by Team GB in Paris so far...

Total medals: 2

Gold: 0

Silver: 1

Anna Henderson: Women's road race time trial

Bronze: 1

Yasmin Harper and Scarlett Mew Jensen: Women's synchronised 3m springboard diving