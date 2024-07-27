Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE! Day one latest updates and results as Games begin

Paris Olympics LIVE!

The curtain was raised on the 2024 Olympics last night with a spectacular opening ceremony on the River Seine as more than 80 boats carrying around 7,000 athletes sailed past the Notre-Dame Cathedral before arriving at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in a stunning start to 16 days of sporting greatness.

The action across the country began earlier in the week with the likes of the football and rugby sevens competitions, but the Olympic Games proper begin today. The first medals will be won this morning with the mixed 10m air rifle team discipline before we take in diving, swimming, judo, fencing, cycling and so much more across the Channel.

There is further Team GB interest in gymnastics qualifying, with the likes of Max Whitlock in action, and the men’s hockey team face Spain. Follow all the latest from France, including expert insight and analysis from Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia on the ground in Paris.

Paris Olympics 2024 latest updates

What to look out for on day one

How to watch

Team GB in action

When every gold medal will be won

Latest medal table and count

Paris Olympics 2024: Team GB schedule for day 1

08:20 , Jonathan Gorrie

Artistic gymnastics: 1100-1330; 1530-1800; 2000-2230: M qualifications

Badminton: 0830-1200: M/W/Mixed singles & doubles group stage; 1400-1730: M/W/Mixed singles & doubles group stage; 1930-2300: M/W singles & doubles group stage

Basketball: 1100-1515: M group phase (2 matches); 1715-1900: M group phase (1 match); 2100-2245: M group phase (1 match)

Beach volleyball: 1400-1600: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches); 1800-2000: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches); 2200-0000: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches)

Boxing: 1530-1755: W 54kg, W 60kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg round of 32 or round of 16; 2000-2255: W 54kg, W 60kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg round of 32 or round of 16

Canoe slalom: 1500-1910: M C1 heats, W K1 heats

Diving: 1100-1200: W synchro 3m springboard final

Equestrian: 0930-1830: Eventing dressage

Fencing: 1000-1640: W épée, M sabre through quarters; 1900-2250: W épée, M sabre semis, medal finals

Football: 1500-2300: M group stage (8 matches)

Handball: 0900-1230: M preliminaries (2 matches); 1400-1730: M preliminaries (2 matches); 1900-2230: M preliminaries (2 matches)

Hockey: 1000-1500: M pool stage (2 matches); 1030-1530: M pool stage (2 matches); 1700-2200: M/W pool stage (2 matches); 1730-2230: M/W pool stage (2 matches)

Judo: 1000-1400: W -48kg, M -60kg elimination rounds; 1600-1900: W -48kg, M -60kg medal rounds

Road cycling: 1430-1830: M/W ind. time trial finals

Rowing: 0900-1310: M single sculls, W single sculls, M double sculls, W double sculls, M quadruple sculls, W quadruple sculls heats

Rugby sevens: 1430-2045: M placement matches, semis, medal finals

Shooting: 0900-1345: M/W 10m air pistol, Mixed team 10m air rifle qualification; 1030-1150: Mixed team 10m air rifle finals

Skateboard: 1200-1530: M street preliminaries; 1700-1900: M street medal final

Surfing: 1900-0430 (0700-1630 Tahiti time): M/W round 1

Swimming: 1100-1300: W 100m fly, W 400m free, M 100m breast, M 400m free, W 4x100m free relay, M 4x100m free relay heats; 2030-2230: W 100m fly semis, M 400m free, W 400m free finals, M 100m breast semis, W 4x100m free relay, M 4x100m free relay finals

Table tennis: 1500-1800: M/W singles preliminary round, Mixed doubles round of 16; 2000-2300: M/W singles round 1

Tennis: 1200-1700 (Court Philippe Chartrier): M/W singles; 1900-2300 (Court Philippe Chartrier): M/W singles; 1200-1900 (Court Suzanne Lenglen): M/W singles, doubles; 1200-1900 (Court Simonne Mathieu): M/W singles, doubles; 1200-1900 (outside courts): M/W singles, doubles

Volleyball: 0900-1130: M preliminary round; 1300-1530: M preliminary round; 1700-1930: M preliminary round; 2100-2330: M preliminary round

Water polo: 1400-1700: W preliminary round (2 matches); 1830-2130: W preliminary round (2 matches)

Paris 2024 Olympics: How to watch day 1

08:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

TV channel: The BBC has announced it will broadcast two live streams of the action from July 27 to August 11 – for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, however, when BBC broadcasted everything from archery to wrestling live on its website or channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am-10.30pm every day.

Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 1 schedule

08:18 , Jonathan Gorrie

Good morning and welcome to day 1 of the Paris Olympics,

Here’s what to expect today.

Day 1 highlights

10am: Air rifle mixed team

The first gold medal of the Games is due to be won early Saturday morning at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, one of 14 to be decided by the end of day one. At the same time, Britain's male gymnasts will be in action in qualifying, with Max Whitlock starting his campaign for an historic third successive pommel horse gold.

1.30pm: Cycling time-trials

So much of Britain's Olympic success across the past two decades has come on two wheels, and there is hope for more of the same on the roads of Paris.

For the first time at the Games, men and women will compete over the same course and distance, starting and finishing by Pont Alexandre III. Anna Henderson, last year's European silver medalist, is up first in the women's event, but it is 20-year-old Josh Tarling who carries highest hopes of starting the medal rush in the men's event (from 3.32pm), having won world gold last year.

6.45pm: Men's rugby sevens final

Having begun on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony, the men's sevens reaches its climax at the Stade de France, where locals hope national superstar Antoine Dupont can lead the hosts to victory. Fiji, though, are the favourites to win a third straight gold.

7.52pm: Women's 400m freestyle final

A lively first night of finals in the pool is headlined by what should be an epic three-way clash between reigning champion Ariarne Titmus, Olympic great Katie Ledecky and teenage upstart Summer McIntosh.

When will the gold medals be won on day 1?

09.30: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match

10.00: Diving - women’s 3m synchronised springboard final

13.30: Cycling (road) - women’s individual time trial

15.00: Judo - women's 48kg final and men's 60kg final

16.00: Skateboarding - men’s street final

17.32: Cycling (road) - men's individual time trial

18.45: Rugby Sevens - men's gold medal match

19.42: Swimming - men's 400m freestyle final

19.52: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final

20.30: Fencing - women's épée individual gold medal bout

20.34: Swimming - women's 4x100 freestyle relay final

20.44: Swimming - men's 4x100 freestyle relay final

20.55: Fencing - men's sabre individual gold medal bout