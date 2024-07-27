Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE! Day one latest updates and results as Games begin
Paris Olympics LIVE!
The curtain was raised on the 2024 Olympics last night with a spectacular opening ceremony on the River Seine as more than 80 boats carrying around 7,000 athletes sailed past the Notre-Dame Cathedral before arriving at the foot of the Eiffel Tower in a stunning start to 16 days of sporting greatness.
The action across the country began earlier in the week with the likes of the football and rugby sevens competitions, but the Olympic Games proper begin today. The first medals will be won this morning with the mixed 10m air rifle team discipline before we take in diving, swimming, judo, fencing, cycling and so much more across the Channel.
There is further Team GB interest in gymnastics qualifying, with the likes of Max Whitlock in action, and the men’s hockey team face Spain. Follow all the latest from France, including expert insight and analysis from Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia on the ground in Paris.
Paris Olympics 2024 latest updates
What to look out for on day one
How to watch
Team GB in action
When every gold medal will be won
Latest medal table and count
Paris Olympics 2024: Team GB schedule for day 1
08:20 , Jonathan Gorrie
Artistic gymnastics: 1100-1330; 1530-1800; 2000-2230: M qualifications
Badminton: 0830-1200: M/W/Mixed singles & doubles group stage; 1400-1730: M/W/Mixed singles & doubles group stage; 1930-2300: M/W singles & doubles group stage
Basketball: 1100-1515: M group phase (2 matches); 1715-1900: M group phase (1 match); 2100-2245: M group phase (1 match)
Beach volleyball: 1400-1600: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches); 1800-2000: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches); 2200-0000: M/W preliminary phase (2 matches)
Boxing: 1530-1755: W 54kg, W 60kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg round of 32 or round of 16; 2000-2255: W 54kg, W 60kg, M 63.5kg, M 80kg round of 32 or round of 16
Canoe slalom: 1500-1910: M C1 heats, W K1 heats
Diving: 1100-1200: W synchro 3m springboard final
Equestrian: 0930-1830: Eventing dressage
Fencing: 1000-1640: W épée, M sabre through quarters; 1900-2250: W épée, M sabre semis, medal finals
Football: 1500-2300: M group stage (8 matches)
Handball: 0900-1230: M preliminaries (2 matches); 1400-1730: M preliminaries (2 matches); 1900-2230: M preliminaries (2 matches)
Hockey: 1000-1500: M pool stage (2 matches); 1030-1530: M pool stage (2 matches); 1700-2200: M/W pool stage (2 matches); 1730-2230: M/W pool stage (2 matches)
Judo: 1000-1400: W -48kg, M -60kg elimination rounds; 1600-1900: W -48kg, M -60kg medal rounds
Road cycling: 1430-1830: M/W ind. time trial finals
Rowing: 0900-1310: M single sculls, W single sculls, M double sculls, W double sculls, M quadruple sculls, W quadruple sculls heats
Rugby sevens: 1430-2045: M placement matches, semis, medal finals
Shooting: 0900-1345: M/W 10m air pistol, Mixed team 10m air rifle qualification; 1030-1150: Mixed team 10m air rifle finals
Skateboard: 1200-1530: M street preliminaries; 1700-1900: M street medal final
Surfing: 1900-0430 (0700-1630 Tahiti time): M/W round 1
Swimming: 1100-1300: W 100m fly, W 400m free, M 100m breast, M 400m free, W 4x100m free relay, M 4x100m free relay heats; 2030-2230: W 100m fly semis, M 400m free, W 400m free finals, M 100m breast semis, W 4x100m free relay, M 4x100m free relay finals
Table tennis: 1500-1800: M/W singles preliminary round, Mixed doubles round of 16; 2000-2300: M/W singles round 1
Tennis: 1200-1700 (Court Philippe Chartrier): M/W singles; 1900-2300 (Court Philippe Chartrier): M/W singles; 1200-1900 (Court Suzanne Lenglen): M/W singles, doubles; 1200-1900 (Court Simonne Mathieu): M/W singles, doubles; 1200-1900 (outside courts): M/W singles, doubles
Volleyball: 0900-1130: M preliminary round; 1300-1530: M preliminary round; 1700-1930: M preliminary round; 2100-2330: M preliminary round
Water polo: 1400-1700: W preliminary round (2 matches); 1830-2130: W preliminary round (2 matches)
Paris 2024 Olympics: How to watch day 1
08:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
TV channel: The BBC has announced it will broadcast two live streams of the action from July 27 to August 11 – for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.
There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, however, when BBC broadcasted everything from archery to wrestling live on its website or channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am-10.30pm every day.
Paris 2024 Olympics: Day 1 schedule
08:18 , Jonathan Gorrie
Good morning and welcome to day 1 of the Paris Olympics,
Here’s what to expect today.
Day 1 highlights
10am: Air rifle mixed team
The first gold medal of the Games is due to be won early Saturday morning at the Chateauroux Shooting Centre, one of 14 to be decided by the end of day one. At the same time, Britain's male gymnasts will be in action in qualifying, with Max Whitlock starting his campaign for an historic third successive pommel horse gold.
1.30pm: Cycling time-trials
So much of Britain's Olympic success across the past two decades has come on two wheels, and there is hope for more of the same on the roads of Paris.
For the first time at the Games, men and women will compete over the same course and distance, starting and finishing by Pont Alexandre III. Anna Henderson, last year's European silver medalist, is up first in the women's event, but it is 20-year-old Josh Tarling who carries highest hopes of starting the medal rush in the men's event (from 3.32pm), having won world gold last year.
6.45pm: Men's rugby sevens final
Having begun on Wednesday, two days before the opening ceremony, the men's sevens reaches its climax at the Stade de France, where locals hope national superstar Antoine Dupont can lead the hosts to victory. Fiji, though, are the favourites to win a third straight gold.
7.52pm: Women's 400m freestyle final
A lively first night of finals in the pool is headlined by what should be an epic three-way clash between reigning champion Ariarne Titmus, Olympic great Katie Ledecky and teenage upstart Summer McIntosh.
When will the gold medals be won on day 1?
09.30: Shooting - 10m air rifle mixed team gold medal match
10.00: Diving - women’s 3m synchronised springboard final
13.30: Cycling (road) - women’s individual time trial
15.00: Judo - women's 48kg final and men's 60kg final
16.00: Skateboarding - men’s street final
17.32: Cycling (road) - men's individual time trial
18.45: Rugby Sevens - men's gold medal match
19.42: Swimming - men's 400m freestyle final
19.52: Swimming - women's 400m freestyle final
20.30: Fencing - women's épée individual gold medal bout
20.34: Swimming - women's 4x100 freestyle relay final
20.44: Swimming - men's 4x100 freestyle relay final
20.55: Fencing - men's sabre individual gold medal bout