Paris Olympics 2024 medal table: Latest count today as Games begin

The 2024 Paris Olympics are officially now underway, with the first batch of medals up for grabs.

Team GB will hope to be among the early winners at the Games as they seek to keep up their brilliant performance from the last three editions of the world’s biggest sporting event.

Great Britain made history at their home Olympics at London 2012 by achieving their biggest medal haul since 1908, claiming 65 in total including 29 golds to finish behind only traditional Olympic powerhouses the United States and China.

That number increased to 67 in Rio de Janeiro four years later, an astonishing achievement as they pipped China to second place behind the USA by virtue of one more solitary gold success.

They remained consistent with 64 total medals at the Covid-delayed 2020 Games in Tokyo three years ago, good enough for fourth place overall behind the USA, China and host nation Japan.

Gracenote have predicted similar results from Team GB in Paris, forecasting 63 total medals and fourth place in the final standings, with hosts France expected to just beat them to third behind the Americans and China.

Here are the latest medal standings for Paris 2024, ranked by gold medals rather than overall medal count.

Paris Olympics 2024 medal table

Country Gold Silver Bronze Total x

How the medal table works

The medal table is ranked by gold medals, not overall medal count.

Silver and then bronze medals are used as tiebreakers if two countries share the same gold count. Then alphabetical order comes into play.

Last updated on Saturday, July 27 at 8am BST.