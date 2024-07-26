Paris Olympics 2024 opening ceremony LIVE! Latest updates as Games begin in pouring rain

Paris Olympics opening ceremony LIVE!

The best athletes from around the world face off over 16 days in France for the 2024 Games, but before the action gets underway on the weekend, we will be treated to an opening ceremony like no other down the River Seine. For the first time, the traditional curtain-raiser will not take place inside a stadium, instead around 80 boats will take about 7,000 athletes down river and to the Eiffel Tower.

It is expected to be a stunning show, with rumours the likes of Lady Gaga and Celine Dion could be performing. And that’s after Snoop Dogg helped carry the Olympic torch through northern Paris on its way to the event. Also in town is the likes of Charlize Theron, Serena Williams, Zendaya, LeBron James, Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka.

The build-up to the ceremony has been hit by planned arson attacks on the French rail network, though organisers insist it has not affected the event. The action is set to begin around 6.30pm UK time, so stick with us as we guide you through all the highlights and surprises.

Paris 2024 opening ceremony latest updates

Team GB led by Helen Glover and Tom Daley

How to watch: BBC and Discovery

21:33 , Matt Verri

Time for the Olympic anthem. Hope you’re all singing along.

Sounded like a ambulance siren briefly went off in the background. Fingers crossed the metal horse is ok.

21:31 , Matt Verri

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Olympic flag.”

Cue whoops and gasps.

Most athletes lining up either side and filming this. The rest, presumably, asleep in the corner.

21:29

At last!

We now have a real horse, as the flag bearers gather behind and follow along up the road the Trocadéro. Now this does look good.

Would you believe it, the rain has stopped too. The horse really is magic.

21:26 , Matt Verri

Everyone now gathered at the Trocadéro, as the flag bearers line up on either side.

Just this metal horse to go and we’ll be ready for the next part of this ceremony.

As I’m sure you all knew already, the horse is a “representation of Olympic spirit and a call for peace and solidarity”.

A representation of Olympic spirit and a call for peace and solidarity takes shape in the form of a horsewoman galloping across the Seine. 🕊️#Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/ocsLCdRpJc — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

21:21 , Matt Verri

Seine has never felt so long. Horse is still commuting along the river.

Time for a montage of the Olympics from 1924, hosted in....

You guessed it, Paris.

21:17 , Matt Verri

Never realise how good you have it. I already miss Juliette, who was very, very good considering it’s still pouring down.

Now... a mechanical horse gliding down the Seine.

You did hear correctly.

21:14 , Matt Verri

Back to the Seine.

There’s a piano on fire and Juliette Armanet (yes I looked it up) singing Imagine.

Imagine we decided to just call it a night here and all come back tomorrow for the sport...

21:09 , Matt Verri

It’s no longer music, it’s just noise. Loud noise at that.

What’s French for ‘make it stop now’?

The Eiffel Tower looks nice with the Olympic rings on, so it’s not all bad.

21:06 , Matt Verri

Not sure what this song is called, but ‘j’adore’ has been said about 50 times in a row so I could take a stab.

The dancers look like they’re having fun. That’s all that matters, really.

We’ve now got a guy painted in blue lying on some flowers. A smurf with a ginger beard who can’t really sing.

21:01 , Matt Verri

So we’re getting a succession of Eurodance songs, as they try and resurrect this catwalk. Don’t bother.

It’s maybe slightly better than boats... but that’s a fairly low bar.

20:58 , Matt Verri

Well, we’re done with the boats.

But, of course, not done with the opening ceremony. Not even close.

Freed From Desire is playing - we appear to have moved seamlessly into the Eurovision section of the night.

20:56 , Matt Verri

France have 573 athletes at these Games, near enough all of them on this boat.

Even the catwalk models have stopped to wave - must be important.

This boat seems to be going even slower than the rest, milking every second of it.

Various bridges lighting up as the boat moves under them, tricolores wherever you look.

20:53 , Matt Verri

Now we cut to Tahiti, where the surfing is taking place.

Would say those Olympians have got the best of it... on a quiet beach in glorious weather.

Anyway, back to Paris where it is still tipping it down. Here is the final boat, carrying the hosts.

20:51

Right, Australia with a big old group. They are late in the show as they are hosting in 2032.

Just behind them is Team USA - Los Angeles hosting in 2028. Can barely fit on that boat.

LeBron James is in a poncho and not looking hugely delighted with life.

20:50 , Matt Verri

How many boats are too many boats? I’d say more than two hours of boats is too many boats. Time to start flooring it and get these last few moving along.

Zambia. That’s Z. That’s now the end of the alphabet. Sensational.

20:48 , Matt Verri

Big cheers for Ukraine, Mykhailo Romanchuk and Elina Svitolina the flag bearers for them.

Vanuatu are basically in a speed boat, which is now near enough a rollercoaster.

They’ll be eyeing up that bigger boat behind them - time to shove some of the Venezuela athletes out of the way.

20:45 , Matt Verri

We’re moving through swiftly, Tonga and Trinidad and Tobago the latest to make their way through.

Tunisia announced, perfectly timed with a close up of the Turkish team.

20:41 , Matt Verri

It is not a night to be on one of these small boats. Really bouncing up and down now.

If anything the rain is getting heavier - the tennis events are going to take about four years to complete if it stays like this.

20:37 , Matt Verri

The poor people on the catwalk continue to trudge up and down in the pouring rain, all looking like they’d rather be anywhere else.

Slovenia’s team all jumping up and down, very nice. Not sure how much Somalia sharing the same boat are appreciating it.

20:34 , Matt Verri

We have moved into the third hour of this opening ceremony. All still having fun? Good.

San Marino seem to have a crew member with them just to pad out the numbers. Waving her hands away slightly awkwardly with a headset on.

Solomon Islands have their own small boat, rocking around all over the shop. Very choppy on the Seine.

20:29 , Matt Verri

Papua New Guinea have dressed for the weather they want rather than what’s facing them, have to respect it.

Dutch boat could be the best one yet - bouncing. Good turnout from them, and Peru tagging along next to them.

For those wondering, yes the fashion show is still going on at the same time. Nobody has stacked it.

20:26 , Matt Verri

Will say, the pouring rain is adding a much-needed element of drama to this catwalk. All of them one slip away from disaster.

Thankfully they all make their way off successfully, and we can get back to the boats.

Impressive effort from the fans waving along the banks of the rivers in this miserable weather. Still a lot of faces, and happy ones at that, despite the conditions.

20:24 , Matt Verri

Time for a... catwalk. Yes, a catwalk. No, there is nothing to do with sport in it.

Apologies to the boats going through now, while everything is instead looking at a succession of people wearing clothes that don’t fit.

20:19 , Matt Verri

One athlete for Nauru, so he would have been fairly confident of getting the nod to carry the flag.

The breakdancing, skipping and all sorts of other fun still going on along the banks of the Seine.

All very professional from Niger, who all stand still to salute.

20:16 , Matt Verri

Six athletes for Monaco - not too bad a commute for them.

Swiftly followed by Mongolia, who win the prize for best team outfits. Each of them took 20 hours, apparently.

Hope the tunics are waterproof...

Chaos in Morocco opener

20:14 , Matt Verri

Morocco next up - they’ve already had plenty of fun in Paris.

Chaos, crowd trouble and confusion has marred the opening day of Olympics football competition in France.

Wednesday afternoon’s men’s match between Argentina and Morocco in Group B saw ugly scenes erupt in Saint-Etienne as fans invaded the pitch and objects were hurled from the stands after Argentine Cristian Medina scored a last-gasp equaliser in the 16th minute of second-half stoppage time at Stade Geoffroy-Guichard.

However, chaos then broke out as angry Morocco fans invaded the pitch as footage appeared to show firecrackers thrown.

The order was eventually given for the game to be resumed and completed more than four hours after it had initially kicked off at 2pm BST, with another layer of significant drama added as Medina’s equaliser was then ruled out for offside by the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Full story here!

(REUTERS)

20:10 , Matt Verri

North Macedonia.... seven of them and every single one facing away from the camera.

Back to a man dressed as a jester doing some breakdancing, or rather swivelling in a circle and flicking a leg out every few seconds.

Oh, turns out he was saving himself for some singing. Obviously. Not to be too critical of the outfit choice, but skidding around in the wet hasn’t done his white tights any good.

20:06 , Matt Verri

We’ve made it to L in the alphabet - Latvia.

Followed by Lebanon, one of the athletes excited enough to rip his jacket off, but not excited enough to do it in time before the camera cuts away. Shame.

20:04 , Matt Verri

Kazakhstan’s flag bearer not doing any waving, too busy filming himself.

Transpires he’s a boxer who won gold at the world championships last year, so I’d just like to say what a brilliant job he’s doing with that flag.

20:01 , Matt Verri

Golden statues of influential women now rising up from the ground... and we’re back to La Marseillaise.

Wouldn’t have said no to three hours of the anthem on loop, to be honest. Elite from Axelle Saint-Cirel.

Wow! 😮 We’ve got goosebumps! Have you?



💙🤍❤️ From the roof of the Grand-Palais, a new and powerful version of the French National anthem is delivered by Axelle Saint-Cirel. #Paris2024 #OpeningCeremony pic.twitter.com/8ZbCnIqYWg — The Olympic Games (@Olympics) July 26, 2024

19:58 , Matt Verri

It’s gone back to being weird, so let’s return to the flag waving fun.

Here was Team GB’s big moment.

19:56 , Matt Verri

Not really sure what is happening right now.

Well I am... we’ve got the minions from Despicable Me doing something with the Mona Lisa. Not really why why it’s happening.

Back to real life and we’ve got La Marseillaise being sung... much more like it.

19:49 , Matt Verri

Biiiiiig smile from Shane Lowry as he waves the Irish flag, along with Sarah Lavin. Lovely scenes.

Slightly ruined by the TV footage deciding to buffer at exactly that moment, but can’t have everything.

19:47 , Matt Verri

Not a poncho to be seen on the Hungarian boat.

Strong work... hang on, two umbrellas. Forgot that then.

India and Indonesia next up, seem to be competing with each other to see who can make more noise.

Team GB lineup

19:45 , Matt Verri

This, from the BBC, is the list of those on the GB boat this evening.

Archery: Bryony Pitman, Megan Havers, Penny Healey, Alex Wise, Conor Hall, Tom Hall

Artistic Swimming: Kate Shortman, Izzy Thorpe

Boxing: Delicious Orie, Lewis Richardson

Canoeing: Joe Clarke, Mallory Franklin

Diving: Tom Daley

Rowing: Helen Glover, Lucy Glover, James Robson, Will Stewart

Sailing: Ellie Aldridge

Tennis: Andy Murray, Joe Salisbury, Neal Skupski, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Heather Watson

19:42 , Matt Verri

So we’re apparently on section five of the opening ceremony - this one is ‘fraternity’. Six more to go.

Not particularly calm waters on the Seine. Nothing like a bit of sickness to kick off your Olympics.

Guy driving Ghana’s boat starts joining in with the waving... FOCUS.

Anyway, here’s Great Britain - Glover and Daley waving that flag. Plenty of tennis players on board, including Andy Murray and Jack Draper.

19:38 , Matt Verri

Eswatini seem to have been given a boat from the 18th century. Might want to get off that as quickly as they can.

No problems behind them - Ethiopia, Fiji and Finland have tagged together and are travelling in style.

Weather update...

19:34 , Matt Verri

It is LASHING it down in Paris.

If there is a record for most ponchos worn during an opening ceremony while cruising down the Seine, I reckon we could beat it tonight.

Not that the weather is stopping Helen Glover and Tom Daley having fun...

(via REUTERS)

19:30

Back to the boats and we’ve made it to Congo. That’s... not particularly far down the alphabet.

Here’s some Lady Gaga for you to enjoy, in case you missed it.

19:26 , Matt Verri

Time for the most listened to French language singer in Spotify. No, that information did not come from me.

It’s of course Aya Nakamura, which I’m sure you already knew. Plenty of gold... and lip syncing.

19:23 , Matt Verri

We’ve got lots of people in a lot of different colours doing a lot of running. Wet cobbles adding some jeopardy to this.

Plane in the sky has managed half of a pink heart - that’ll do.

“Nearly halfway there” is the news. Good news at that.

19:20 , Alex Young

Back on one of the bridges, it’s time for some dancers on stilts, waving in the rain.

We are treated to a pre-recorded bit about two would-be lovers in a library to the soundtrack of Carmen.

Things, it appears, are about to heat up.

19:17 , Alex Young

Masked man watches on as we are treated to quite a rock spectacle out of the windows of the former Conciergerie prison.

19:14 , Alex Young

The rain is back as the Notre-Dame bells ring... and our masked man is back and he’s only gone and gatecrashed a performance of Les Miserables.

19:12 , Alex Young

According to reports, this ceremony has cost £100m to stage.

London 2012 cost a quarter of that.

Anyway, we’re currently being treated to yet more gold and more dancers, and more water. It’s very entertaining.

19:07 , Alex Young

More pink from the stage as the dancers from the Moulin Rouge strut their stuff. And the masked man is back, flipping through Louis Vuitton offices.

19:02

Just the four athletes from the Central African Republic as we continue with the Cs, coming just after Canada who have plenty of medal hopes this summer.

18:58 , Alex Young

That hooded man from earlier is now doing parkour, bouncing around the Seine banks with the flame. Who is behind the mask?

18:53 , Alex Young

That was extremely fun from Lady Gaga. And now back to the parade, back with Bangladesh who have their own small boat.

18:52 , Alex Young

She now takes to the piano, playing the same song. It’s very upbeat and catchy... and now she’s got a big white pom-pom tail feather.

(REUTERS)

18:51 , Alex Young

Lady Gaga singing in French and on a gold stage resembling an old-type Paris Metro station.

Dressed in all black as her dancers wave around pink pom-poms.

It’s very Gaga.

18:48 , Alex Young

The Bahamas kick off the Bs and they are full of voice and flag-waving, followed by the 13 athletes from Bahrain.

Oh, wait, what's this? Lady Gaga!

18:46 , Alex Young

South Africa, Germany, Andorra and Angolo are next as we take in the countries in alphabetical order in the French language.

18:44

We are flying through these boats.

Refugee Olympic Team are next up, whose flag-bearer is Cindy Ngamba, who is a boxer and lives in Bolton.

18:40 , Alex Young

There’s also a man holding an instrument and sat on top of one of the bridges, signaling the start of the athlete rivals.

It’s Greece up first!

18:38 , Alex Young

Here come the kids, the flame and the hooded man!

And some absolutely stunning tricolor smoke signals/fireworks across a bridge.

(Getty Images)

18:36 , Alex Young

Ah, that’s where Zinedine bows out as some kids are now taking the torch through the catacombs of Paris... and have stumbled across a hooded man in a boat.

This could be going anywhere... but he has lifejackets! That’s a relief.

And now we’re back to real life and Emmanuel Macron and Thomas Bach are shaking hands and waving.

18:34 , Alex Young

Zinedine Zidane has popped up to help a lost torch-carrier find his way from the Stade de France to the start of the Seine.

Though he appears to have gone back in time... to the 60s? Or maybe not.

Anyway, he’s on the Paris metro now, flame in hand, and attracting plenty of curious glances.

I should confirm, that this is a pre-recorded bit. Zinedine hasn’t just got on the Underground with an open flame.

18:31 , Alex Young

Right then. Are we ready?

Let’s hope those taking part are, as there has not been any rehearsal for today’s jaunt down the Seine.

They will need to, er, go with the flow.

18:27 , Alex Young

The weather forecast was not wrong. Not long until things get started, and the rain has come.

(POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Goodbye Games

18:24 , Alex Young

Paris is set to mark the end of the illustrious careers of three of the men at the heart of Britain’s sporting success this century, with Max Whitlock and Andy Murray heading into retirement once the Games are done and Tom Daley likely to follow for a second time.

Murray, who won tennis singles gold in London and Rio, is playing only the doubles alongside Dan Evans this time and could be in action this weekend.

Whitlock is in qualifying tomorrow morning, as Britain’s greatest-ever gymnast looks to win a third-straight pommel horse gold. Daley will be diving for a fifth medal in the 10m synchro platform final on Monday morning alongside Noah Williams.

Tom Daley will be returning for his fifth Olympic Games (Adam Davy/PA Archive/PA Images)

The events you can’t afford to miss

18:17 , Alex Young

Breaking: B-Girls gold medal battle

Friday, August 9 — 8.24pm

That’s right. Not “women’s final”. B-Girls Gold Medal Battle. After a glut of additions for Tokyo, the only new sport on the Paris schedule will wait until the back end of the Games to crown its first Olympic champion.

Athletes go head-to-head in a series of one-on-one battles, improvising their breakdancing moves to a DJ soundtrack of which they have had no pre-warning.The men’s edition follows 24 hours later and be sure to catch it while you can, because the event has already been axed by organisers of the next Games in Los Angeles in four years’ time.

(REUTERS)

The events you can’t afford to miss

18:11 , Alex Young

Athletics: Women’s 400m hurdles final

Thursday, August 8 — 8.25pm

The 400m hurdles delivered the two standout track performance of Tokyo 2020, with Karsten Warholm and Sydney McLaughlin breaking world records en route to gold.

Having flirted with a new challenge over the flat 400m, the since-married McLaughlin-Levrone is back to defend her crown over obstacles, with a fraction more shaved off her world record at the US trials.

Femke Bol, of Holland, however, poses a serious threat, having become only the second woman to break 51 seconds this month.

(REUTERS)

The events you can’t afford to miss

18:05 , Alex Young

Athletics: Men’s 1500m final

Tuesday, August 6 — 7.50pm

The rivalry between Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been brewing for the best part of a year, ever since Kerr stunned the Olympic champion to win gold at the World Championships in Budapest.

They have met just once since, in the Bowerman Mile in Eugene, when an in-form Kerr smashed the British record to win, but with Ingebrigtsen (who at one stage this winter claimed he could beat Kerr blindfolded) still easing into form after early-season injury trouble. Come Tuesday week, there ought to be no excuses.

(Getty Images)

The events you can’t afford to miss

17:59 , Alex Young

Canoe Slalom: Kayak cross finals

Monday, August 5 — from 3.55pm

A fan of the glorious carnage of snowboard cross at the Winter Games? Well it’s coming to the white water.

In the Olympic programme for the first time, kayak cross — formally known as extreme slalom — sees athletes race through the course in direct competition with one another, rather than time-trialling against the clock.

Britain have high medal hopes, too, with Joe Clarke a three-time reigning world champion and Kimberley Woods having claimed the same title last year.

(PA Wire)

The events you can’t afford to miss

17:53 , Alex Young

Surfing: Men’s and women’s medal matches

Wednesday, July 31 — from 1.12am

Almost 10,000 miles away from Paris, on the beautiful waters off Tahiti in French Polynesia, surfing will make its second appearance at the Games, following its Tokyo debut.

Twenty-four athletes are set to start each of the men’s and women’s events, with Tahitian native Vahine Fierro, competing for home nation France, among the stars to watch.

The competition starts tomorrow and is due to wrap up in the middle of next week, but organisers are at the behest of weather and wave conditions, with reserve days available through to next Monday.

(AP)

The events you can’t afford to miss

17:46 , Alex Young

Swimming: Men’s 4x200m freestyle relay final

Tuesday, July 30 — 9.01pm

This event was once the preserve of Michael Phelps and the great US teams, but no longer, after Britain took gold as the high point of a sensational campaign in the pool in Tokyo.

The same quartet of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Matt Richards and James Guy won gold at the 2023 World Championships and are likely to line up here in defence of their title.

Such is Britain’s depth that reigning Olympic champion Dean has not even qualified to defend his individual title, after finishing third behind Richards and Scott at the trials.

(PA)

Matt Majendie in Paris

17:40 , Alex Young

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will be wishing the Team GB contingent good luck before they get their ambitions under way on Saturday.

He said: “The whole country is rooting for our excellent Team GB athletes and coaching staff who have made it to these Olympics after years of hard work and dedication. Their incredible skill and talent will inspire a new generation to take up sport in their community, creating a real and lasting legacy from these games.”

(PA Wire)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:30 , Alex Young

Faith Kipyegon

(Kenya, athletics)

The greatest female miler of all-time has form in Paris already this summer, having dipped below her own 1500m world record when running 3:49.04 at the Diamond League meeting this month.

The 30-year-old will attempt to not only make history by winning a third consecutive Olympic title over that distance, but also by winning a first Games gold medal in the 5,000m, having done the double at the World Championships in Budapest last year.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:24 , Alex Young

Summer McIntosh

(Canada, swimming)

The sensation who named her cat after Michael Phelps travelled to the Tokyo Games as a 14-year-old upstart and came within a whisker of making the podium, finishing fourth in the 400m freestyle.

She arrives in Paris still a teenager, but now a four-time world champion ready to take on Katie Ledecky and Ariarne Titmus in pursuit of four individual golds, including in the 400m medley, where she is the world-record holder.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:18 , Alex Young

LeBron James

(USA, basketball)

USA's male flagbearer at tonight's opening ceremony returns to the Olympics for the first time since London 2012, looking to add to the gold he won at that Games and in Beijing four years earlier.

The 39-year-old headlines a star-studded roster assembled after the US finished only fourth at last year's World Cup, with Kevin Durant looking for a fourth-straight Olympic gold and Steph Curry playing at his first Games.

The dream is for a final against Victor Wembanyama, the NBA's 7ft 4ins No1 draft pick, and host nation France.

(AP)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:12 , Alex Young

Noah Lyles

(USA, athletics)

The search for a successor to Usain Bolt is into its seventh year and, given the Jamaican's unique draw, will likely rumble on in vain for some time yet. In Lyles, though, it has something close, an outsized personality and supreme talent looking to emulate Bolt's hat-trick of sprint golds from London and Rio, having managed the feat at last year's Worlds.

(John Walton/PA Wire)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:06 , Alex Young

Carlos Alcaraz

(Spain, tennis)

Fresh from defending his Wimbledon title, Alcaraz returns to Roland Garros, scene of his French Open triumph in June. As well as chasing individual gold, the 21-year-old will partner Rafa Nadal in the men's doubles. "I'm playing for my team-mates

and for an entire country, and that makes it different," Alcaraz said. "It's a dream to play with Rafa."

(Getty Images)

Global superstars who are ready to light up Paris

17:00 , Alex Young

Simone Biles

(USA, gymnastics)

As was the case three years ago, Biles heads into the Games as perhaps their single biggest star, and certainly so among sports for which the Olympics remain the pinnacle. When the American withdrew from several finals in Tokyo to protect her mental and physical well-being amid a bout of the 'twisties', then began a two-year break from competition and the chances of seeing her in Paris appeared slim.

After five gold medals on comeback at last year's World Championships, though, she might just be better than ever.

(AFP via Getty Images)

Matt Majendie in Paris

16:51 , Alex Young

Team GB set off for their part of the opening ceremony parade along the River Seine on what is a miserable night at 7.30pm and eventually dock at 9pm.

There will be no dignitaries on board just a small contingent of athletes. Among them is Andy Murray, in action on Sunday in the men's doubles with Dan Evans but making the most out of his last competitive outing.

Lady Gaga rehearsing

16:45 , Alex Young

It has all been a rumour until, well, now that Lady Gaga was going to perform tonight.

She has only gone and been snapped doing a rehearsal.

The show just went up a notch.

(Getty Images)

Cloudy start

16:33 , Alex Young

It could be a damp start to the 2024 Games.

According to French weather service Meteo-France, "flooding rains" are expected tonight after plenty of drizzle from grey skies this afternoon.

So, thoughts to the 7,000 or so athletes on these 80 or so boats travelling around 4 miles down river tonight. Oh and the 320,000 spectators on the banks of the River Seine.

It’s July, apparently.

(AP)

Paris mayor sticks to her word

16:20 , Alex Young

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo has fulfilled her promise to swim in the water to prove it is safe to use ahead of the 2024 Olympics and Paralympics.

She said afterwards: “It’s sweet and wonderful and the result of a lot of work.

“I remember at the very beginning in 2015, when we began our campaign for the Games, the international triathlon federation said, why not a triathlon in the Seine? Will athletes be able to swim in the Seine? Today, we can say they can.”

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo swims in the Seine to demonstrate that it is clean enough to host the outdoor swimming events at the Olympics (AFP via Getty Images)

How to watch the Paris Olympics opening ceremony

16:10 , Alex Young

TV channel: UK viewers can watch the entire opening ceremony on the BBC. Coverage starts on BBC One from 5.45pm today ahead of a scheduled 6.30pm start time.

Discovery+ is the rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing also showing the curtain-raiser.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app will be showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Welcome

15:58 , Alex Young

Good afternoon and welcome to the Standard’s LIVE coverage of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony.

The hosts have promised the spectacular tonight, starting with the first ever curtain-raiser not inside a stadium. It is also the first curtain-raiser not on land (for most of it, anyway) as the River Seine plays host as thousands of athletes are shipped down river and to the Eiffel Tower.

The show gets on the road/river from 6.30pm UK time. Stick with us as we build up to the action and then guide you through what’s on show!