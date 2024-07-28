Today at the Olympics: Sunday’s schedule including swimming, tennis and gymnastics in Paris

Paris 2024 delivered a thrilling first day of the Olympics, with Sunday delivering another huge programme of events.

Sunday’s highlights and stars to watch

Simone Biles returns to Olympic action after a troubling time at Tokyo 2020, where she suffered from ‘the twisties’.

The American superstar takes part in the women’s qualification in artistic gymnastics, where she is a hot favourite after making her return last year following a hiatus from the sport to focus on her mental health.

Adam Peaty bids to make history, hoping to join Michael Phelps as the only men to three-peat in an individual Olympic event. He faces a tough challenge in the 100m breaststroke final with China’s Qin Haiyang a formidable swimmer after winning the 50m, 100m and 200m world titles last year.

Elsewhere in the pool, Frenchman Leon Marchand looks to become one of the faces of the Games when he swims the 400m IM, with Max Litchfield also in action. Matt Richards and Duncan Scott feature in the men's 200m freestyle semi-finals, as does Romanian star David Popovici.

Andy Murray could play his final tennis match as a professional when he partners Dan Evans in the men’s doubles against Japan’s Taro Daniel and Kei Nishikori.

Welterweight Rosie Eccles is in the ring for Team GB, boxing Aneta Rygielska and Great Britain feature in the women's hockey too. LeBron James, Steph Curry and a host of NBA superstars face Serbia and the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic in the men's basketball.

And world champions Spain face Nigeria in the women's football looking to extend their dominance to the Olympics.

If the weather clears up, there will also be a thrilling battle in skateboarding women’s street final as Brazil’s Rayssa Leal, a silver medalist aged 13 in Tokyo, battles Japanese duo Akama Liz, 15, and 14-year-old world No.1 Yoshizawa Coco.

Team GB today (all times BST)

Medal final in bold

8.15am: Shooting - women’s 10m air rifle qualification (Seonaid McIntosh)

8.30am: Artistic Gymnastics - women’s qualification for team final, all-around final and vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor finals (Georgia-Mae Fenton, Abi Martin, Alica Kinsella and Ruby Evans)

Not before 9.10am: Badminton - men’s doubles group stage (Ben Lane and Sean Vendy)

9.30am: Eventing - individual cross country and team cross country (Tom McEwen, Laura Collett and Ros Canter)

9.39am: Archery - women’s team 1/8 elimination round (Team GB v Germany)

10am: Swimming - men’s 200m freestyle heats (Matt Richards, Duncan Scott)

10.15am: Swimming - men’s 400m individual medley heats (Max Litchfield)

10.15am: Shooting - men’s 10m air rifle qualification (Michael Bargeron)

10.27am: Swimming - women’s 100m breaststroke heats (Angharad Evans)

Around 10.30am (14th on Mat 2, starting at 9am): Judo - women’s -52kg from round of 16 through to final (Chelsie Giles)

10.43am: Swimming - men’s 100m backstroke heats (Jonny Marshall and Oliver Morgan)

From 11am: Tennis - men’s singles (Dan Evans and Cameron Norrie)

From 11am: Tennis - women’s singles (Katie Boulter)

11.13am: Sailing - women’s windsurfing race 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Emma Wilson)

11.33am: Sailing - men’s windsurfing race 1, 2, 3 and 4 (Sam Sills)

11.35am: Sailing - women’s skiff race 1, 2 and 3 (Freya Black and Saskia Tidey)

11.52am: Boxing - women’s 66kg round of 32 (Rosie Eccles)

12pm: Table tennis - women’s singles round of 64 (Anna Hursey)

12.15pm: Hockey - women’s pool stage (Great Britain v Spain)

12.15pm: Sailing - men’s skiff race 1, 2 and 3 (James Peters and Fynn Sterritt)

1.10pm: Cycling mountain bike - women’s cross-country (Evie Richards and Ella Maclean-Howell)

2.30pm: Rugby sevens - women’s pool stage (Great Britain v Ireland)

2.30pm: Canoe slalom - women’s kayak single semi-final (Kimberley Woods)

4.45pm: Canoe slalom - women’s kayak single final (Kimberley Woods if qualified from semi-final)

6.30pm: Rugby sevens - women’s pool stage (Great Britain v Australia)

From 7:00pm: Tennis - men’s doubles (Dan Evans and Andy Murray)

7.15pm: Hockey - men’s pool stage (Great Britain v South Africa)

7.16pm: Boxing - men’s 92kg round of 16 (Patrick Brown)

7.30pm: Swimming - men’s 400m individual medley final (Max Litchfield if qualified from morning)

7.46pm: Swimming - men’s 200m freestyle semi-finals (Matt Richards, Duncan Scott if qualified from morning)

8.10pm: Swimming - women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals (Angharad Evans if qualified from morning)

8.32pm: Swimming - men’s 100m backstroke semi-finals (Jonny Marshall and Oliver Morgan if qualified from morning)

8.44pm: Swimming - men’s 100m breaststroke final (Adam Peaty)

Paris 2024 Day 2 (Sunday July 28) schedule in full (all times BST)

Archery

8.30am-10.05am: Women’s team eliminations

1.15pm-4.55pm: Women’s team medal matches

Artistic gymnastics

8.30am-12.20pm: Women’s qualification

1.50pm-3.30pm: Women’s qualification

5pm-6.40pm: Women’s qualification

8.10pm-9.50pm: Women’s qualification

Badminton

7.30am-11am: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

1pm-4.30pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

6.30pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles, doubles and mixed doubles: group stage

Basketball

10am-2.15pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (2 matches)

4.15pm-6pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)

8pm-9.45pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (1 match)

Beach volleyball

8am-12pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x4 matches)

2pm-5pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)

7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s prelims (x3 matches)

Boxing

10am-12.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16

7pm-9.10pm: Women’s 50kg, women’s 66kg, men’s 51kg, men’s 57kg, men’s 71kg and men’s 92kg: round of 32 or 16

Canoe slalom

2.30pm-5.50pm: Women’s K1 semi-finals and finals

Cycling (mountain bike)

1pm-3.30pm: Women’s cross-country

Equestrian

9.30am-2pm: Eventing cross-country: team and individual day 1

Fencing

8.30am-3.50pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: table of 64, table of 32, table of 16, quarter-finals

6pm-10.10pm: Men’s epee and women’s foil: semi-finals, bronze medal bout, gold medal bout

Football

4pm-10pm: Women’s group stage (6 matches )

Handball

8am-11.30am: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

1pm-4.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

6pm-9.30pm: Women’s prelims (2 matches)

Hockey

9am-2pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

9.30am-2.30pm: Women’s pool stage (2 matches)

4pm-9pm: Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

6.45pm-9.30pm:Men’s pool stage (2 matches)

Judo

9am-1pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: elimination rounds

3pm-6pm: Women’s -52kg and men’s -66kg: medal rounds

Rowing

8am-12:10pm: Women’s and men’s single sculls, women’s and men’s double sculls: repechage; women’s and men’s coxless pair, women’s and men’s lightweight double sculls, women’s and men’s coxless four: heats

Rugby sevens

2.30pm-9pm: Women’s pool rounds

Sailing

10am-6pm: Men’s and women’s windsurfing, men’s and women’s skiff

Shooting

8.15am-11.30am: Men’s and women’s 10m air rifle: qualification

8.30am-12:05pm: Men’s and women’s 10m air pistol: finals

Skateboarding

11am-2.30pm: Women’s street prelims

4pm-6pm: Women’s street final

Surfing

6pm-3.30am: Men’s and women’s round 2

Swimming

10am-12pm: Men’s 200m freestyle, men’s 400m individual medley, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke, women’s 200m freestyle: heats

7.30pm-9.30pm: Men’s 400m individual medley: final, women’s 100m butterfly: final, men’s 200m freestyle, women’s 100m breaststroke, men’s 100m backstroke: semi-finals; men’s 100m breaststroke: final; women’s 200m freestyle semi-finals

Table tennis

9am-1pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

3pm-5pm: Mixed doubles: quarter-finals

7pm-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles: round 1

Tennis

11am-10pm: Men’s and women’s singles and doubles

Volleyball

8am-10.30am: Women’s prelims

12pm-2.30pm: Women’s prelims

4pm-6.30pm: Men’s prelims

8pm-10.30pm: Men’s prelims

Water polo