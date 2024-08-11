When do the Paris Olympics finish? 2024 end date ahead of final medal event tonight

The 2024 Olympics come to an end today.

After a festival of sport, the Paris Olympics reaches it end point, having provided supporters all over the world all manner of big moments.

Medals have been awarded and history has been made across the French capital over the last two weeks, with tonight’s closing ceremony the last Olympic Games action until Los Angeles in 2028.

Here’s everything you need to know about when the Olympics end.

When do the 2024 Olympics end?

The Olympic finish later today, with the last medal event starting in the women’s basketball final at 2.30pm BST.

The closing ceremony then begins at 8pm and is expected to run until 10.30pm.

How to watch the 2024 Paris Olympics

TV channel: The BBC is broadcasting two live streams of the action for the duration of the Games. This will be on BBC One, BBC Two or a stream available by clicking the red button on Freeview or a smart TV.

There is reduced coverage compared with previous years, when the BBC broadcasted every event live on its website or TV channels. Instead, Discovery+ is the main rights holder for Paris 2024 and is showing every moment across the Eurosport channels in the UK from 7am to 10.30pm every day.

Live stream: Fans can also catch the BBC coverage live online for free via the BBC Sport website and BBC iPlayer. The Discovery+ app is showing extensive coverage, which begins at a monthly fee of £3.99.

Highlights: The BBC are showing a nightly highlights show called Tonight at the Games, which on Friday is being shown on BBC One at 10.40pm.

Live blog: You can follow all the action on Day 14 at the Olympics via Standard Sport’s rolling live blog, with expert analysis from reporters Matt Majendie and Malik Ouzia out in Paris.