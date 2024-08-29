Paris Paralympics 2024: Every GB gold medal winner at the Games so far

The Paris Paralympics are underway and Great Britain are again expected for a strong showing.

Three years ago in Tokyo, ParalympicsGB finished second behind China after a highly successful few weeks in Japan, winning 41 golds in a total haul of 124 to jump ahead of United States. However, that was down on a remarkable 64 golds, from a 147 total, in Rio de Janeiro five years earlier.

UK Sport has set a target of 100-140 Paralympic medals this summer, with main medal hopes being cyclist Sarah Storey, wheelchair racers Hannah Cockroft and Sammi Kinghorn, javelin star Dan Pembroke, triathlete Dave Ellis, swimming star Maisie Summers-Newton, boccia great David Smith, tennis superstar Alfie Hewett and many others.

With more than 210 athletes competing across 19 sports for GB, there is action across every day and, hopefully, plenty of medals being won.

Here is a full list of gold medals won for ParalympicsGB so far in Paris...

Poppy Maskill (women’s S14 100m butterfly)