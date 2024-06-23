Paris school expansion will create eight new classrooms and four child-care rooms

Cobblestone Elementary School in southwest Paris will soon have room for 184 more students thanks to a multimillion-dollar expansion project, the Grand Erie District School Board announced this week.

With subdivisions popping up around the Rest Acres Road area north of Highway 403, the enrolment ballooned to 121 per cent of capacity last school year.

An adjustment to the catchment area diverted approximately 120 students to three neighbouring schools, bringing the student population down to around 600 students.

Still, the board said in a press release it anticipates continued growth in the area, and eight new classrooms will help accommodate it.

The project will also coincide with an addition of four rooms for licensed child-care, making room for 64 infants, toddlers and preschoolers.

The capital priorities program pitched in nearly $4.1 million to the classroom project, while early years capital funding contributed around $2.2 million for the child-care rooms.

It’s unclear whether this covers the full cost of the projects.

“Investments like this demonstrate an important commitment to building the infrastructure necessary to meet the needs of families across our district,” JoAnna Roberto, director of education, said in the release.

The school board noted it anticipates the work will wrap up in time for the start of the 2026 school year.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard’s reporting is funded by the Canadian government through its Local Journalism Initiative. The funding allows her to report on stories about Brant County. Reach her at cpercybeauregard@torstar.ca.

Celeste Percy-Beauregard, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Hamilton Spectator