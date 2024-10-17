Paris unveils green plan plan for Notre-Dame Cathedral

An artist's impression of Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris following a multi-million euro 'green make-over' that should be completed by 2030.

As Paris' Notre-Dame cathedral gears up to reopen in December, the centre of the city is on the verge of an eco-revival, with plans to bring nature to the area around the monument and many of the French capital's most famous historical attractions.

To accompany the restoration of Notre-Dame's spire and medieval charm, Paris City Hall announced plans on Tuesday to revamp its surroundings into a serene, green oasis.

Posting on X, Paris City Hall announced: "Development of the area around Notre-Dame will begin in autumn 2025. A major step that will accompany the reopening of the cathedral".

The €50 million project echoes a broader, post-Olympics eco-facelift that will reshape Paris, from its historic monuments to its bustling avenues.

The reopening of Notre-Dame on 8 December promises to be an historic moment for Paris, fulfilling President Emmanuel Macron’s vow made after the 2019 devastating fire for a five-year timeline.

While the cathedral’s spire and oak-framed roof have been restored to their pre-fire glory, Paris City Hall's plans for the area around Notre Dame are bringing something new.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo and other officials Tuesday presented a project that will create 1,800 square metres of green space with 160 new trees.

The redesign includes transforming the underground parking area into a visitor space with services and amenities.

However, not everyone agrees on Paris’s post-Olympics makeover.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

'Voice' of Notre-Dame Cathedral ready to ring out again as bells return

Fury over Macron's plan to remove undamaged stained glass windows at Notre-Dame

Paris workers remove Olympic rings from Eiffel Tower