Paris welcomes world leaders and royalty, but no Russia, to the Games

France is preparing to welcome over a hundred heads of state and government for the Summer Olympics which begin with a dazzling ceremony on the river Seine this Friday, with one notable absence – Russia.

VIPs are arriving in the city of light for the long-awaited gala opening of the 2024 Paris Games, but Russia's president, Vladimir Putin, is not be among them.

No Russian official representing Putin's government has been invited either.

Russia – a long time Summer Olympics powerhouse – has been banned from the Paris Games in response to Putin's war against Ukraine, now in its third year, although a tiny squad of neutral athletes will represent the country.

Ukraine has yet to announce whether President Volodymyr Zelensky will attend the three-hour ceremony.

Speaking on Wednesday, Zelensky said that the very fact that Ukraine was participating in the Games was an accomplishment in wartime and added that the athletes' presence in Paris would help people back home maintain "normal lives".

Ukraine is fielding a team of about 140 athletes, the smallest contingent it has sent to the Olympic Games in post-Soviet times.

The new British prime minister, Keir Starmer, who is keen to strengthen ties with France, will be in the stands overlooking the Seine to watch the spectacular river parade.

Argentina's leader Javier Milei and Colombia's Gustavo Petro have confirmed they will attend on Friday.



