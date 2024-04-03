Parishioners reminisce about a 100-year-old church turned into a mansion
Built-in the 1920s, the former church on the corner of Read and Canal Street has been a beacon of hope for the religious faithful. The church welcomed parishioners for nearly a hundred years; now, the seller is looking towards a different future. "The hope is that one family buys this home," said Kelly Ackley, Global Sales Advisor with Premier Sotheby's International Realty. Ackley is the listing agent for 160 Read Street and has her own personal connection to the property.