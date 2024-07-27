Parisians hail 'magic' Olympic opening ceremony despite rain

STORY: :: Parisians hail a 'spectacular' and 'magic' Olympic opening ceremony despite pouring rain

:: July 27, 2024

:: Paris, France

“Incredible, magic, it was spectacular, superb. And especially Celine Dion to end the show, so good.”

“We were drenched but we stayed until the last moment to watch right to the end.”

“It was magnificent, it was the first time in Paris so they did what was needed to show off their best"

The extravaganza on Friday night (July 26) saw athletes being cheered by the crowd along the Seine, dancers taking to the roofs of Paris and Lady Gaga singing a French cabaret song.

France's three-time Olympic gold medallists Marie-Jose Perec and Teddy Riner then lit the Olympic cauldron, suspended on a hot-air balloon, before Canada's Celine Dion sang Edith Piaf's "Hymn to Love," in her first public performance in years, drawing huge cheers from the crowd.

A fleet of barges took the competitors on a nearly four-mile stretch of the river alongside some of the French capital's most famous landmarks, as performers recreated some of the sports to be showcased in the Games on floating platforms.