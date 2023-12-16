Paris's Notre-Dame spire to be crowned with new rooster symbolising cathedral’s rebirth

A pivotal moment in the restoration of Paris’s Notre-Dame Cathedral is set for Saturday, with the installation of a golden rooster atop its spire.

It marks a key step in the monument’s revival after the devastating April 2019 fire. Designed by chief architect Philippe Villeneuve, this new rooster will replace the original that was damaged beyond repair in the blaze.

The rooster, a French emblem of vigilance and Christ’s resurrection, will house sacred relics inside it. These include fragments of Christ’s Crown of Thorns and remains of St. Denis and St. Genevieve, infusing the sculpture with religious importance. The Crown of Thorns, regarded as Notre-Dame’s most sacred relic, was among the treasures quickly removed after the fire broke out. Brought to Paris by King Louis IX in the 13th century, it is purported to have been pressed onto Christ’s head during the crucifixion.

Before ascending to its perch, the rooster will be blessed by Paris Archbishop Laurent Ulrich. A sealed tube within the sculpture will list the names of nearly 2,000 individuals who contributed to the cathedral’s reconstruction, underscoring the collective effort behind the works.

Read moreParis's Notre-Dame Cathedral: a complex rebirth

(AP)



Read more on FRANCE 24 English



Read also:

Macron marks one-year countdown to reopening with visit to Notre-Dame

Outline of new Notre-Dame spire returns to Paris skyline

Photographer Tomas van Houtryve on documenting renovation of Notre-Dame Cathedral